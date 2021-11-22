Analysis Kyle Rittenhouse could still tear America apart The scars of the past years are unlikely to heal BY Park MacDougald . Will there be tantrums? (Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images) Park MacDougald is the Life & Arts editor of the Washington Examiner magazine. November 22, 2021 hpmacd November 22, 2021 Filed under: Global affairs AmericaBlack Lives Matterderek chauvinGeorge FloydGun controlIlhan OmarJoe BidenJusticeKyle RittenhouseMurderprotestRacismshootingtrialUnited StatesWisconsin Share: As a matter of justice, Kyle Rittenhouse deserved to be acquitted. Despite the jury taking three-and-a-half agonising days to deliberate, his case was relatively straightforward and none of the facts were seriously in dispute. He went to Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August to protect property during a Black Lives Matter protest after widespread arson and vandalism the night before. He ended up shooting three men that night, killing two, in what he claimed were acts of self-defence. All of the shootings were captured on video, some from multiple angles. He tried to retreat from everyone he shot that night, resorting to deadly force only when he was cornered, physically attacked, or threatened with a gun. At no point did he continue shooting after ending the immediate threat. Although prosecutors attempted to argue that, merely by being present with a gun, Rittenhouse, now 18, had “provoked” the protesters, they were unable to provide any convincing evidence that Rittenhouse had done anything to threaten anyone or initiate conflict in any way. The defence, by contrast, was able to show that Rittenhouse, far from picking fights, attempted throughout the night to avoid or defuse conflicts with protesters. The trial confirmed that the real villain of the night was the first man Rittenhouse shot, 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum. This was the most important shooting, because it set in motion the events that led a crowd to assault a fleeing Rittenhouse, allegedly in the belief that he was an “active shooter”, and which led to Rittenhouse shooting and killing Anthony Huber, who was attacking him with a skateboard, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, who advanced on Rittenhouse with a drawn pistol. Suggested readingWould America survive a civil war?By Malcom Kyeyune Rosenbaum, a convicted child-rapist and domestic abuser, had no connection to the protesters. He was a disturbed man who had been released from a psychiatric ward earlier in the day and who, according to video evidence and multiple eyewitness testimony, had been belligerent and threatening all night. According to both Rittenhouse and one of his companions, the Army veteran Ryan Balch, Rosenbaum told members of their group: “If I catch any of you guys alone tonight, I’m going to fucking kill you.” Later in the evening, he found Rittenhouse alone and began chasing him across a parking lot. After first attempting to run away, Rittenhouse wheeled around and shot the advancing Rosenbaum. The closest eyewitness to the shooting testified that as Rosenbaum approached the defendant, he yelled “fuck you!” and lunged for the barrel of Rittenhouse’s gun. The other main clarification at trial came from Grosskreutz, who admitted that Rittenhouse only shot him after he pointed his own gun at the teenager. Many of the initial media reports that painted Rittenhouse in a sinister light turned out to be false — for instance, Grosskreutz’s claim, which he repeated in multiple interviews, that he had been shot with his hands up in a position of surrender. Rittenhouse did, as was reported early on, “cross state lines” to get to the protest, but only from Antioch, Illinois, a border town that is a suburb of Kenosha, which is where Rittenhouse worked and where many of his family live. He did not transport the gun across the border, and although it is legally murky whether he was allowed to be carrying it — he was 17 at the time — the judge threw out the charge because of ambiguities in the law. Yes, he was a supporter of Trump and Blue Lives Matter, but there is no evidence that he was a “white supremacist,” as alleged by Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, or a “domestic terrorist,” as alleged by Pressley and Ilhan Omar. He was not a member of any militia group, despite the misguided representations of his initial defence team. He was not out “hunting” anyone. Suggested readingHow the Democrats could splitBy Eric Kaufmann The most damning evidence against him, which was not admitted at trial, was a video from a few weeks prior in which he joked about shooting looters. But again, there was no credible evidence that he initiated or escalated conflict with anyone that night. He lied about being an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), when in fact he had only received CPR training, but this was hardly relevant to the shootings. Perhaps he shouldn’t have been there, but the same was true of nearly everyone there that night. They were all defying a curfew. Many of the protesters were also from out of town. Some, like Grosskreutz, were also carrying illegal guns. From the beginning, the case against Rittenhouse relied on obfuscating the actual events of the night in favour of mythmaking: easily debunked misinformation, moral and emotional appeals to the justice of the protester’s cause, the racial identity and political sympathies of Rittenhouse, the far-Right politics of some of his most vocal supporters, rhetorical flights against “white male tears” or “fascism”, and arguments about the United States’s gun laws or the biases of its criminal justice system. One index of the confusion surrounding the case is the number of Twitter users who appear to have only recently learned that Rittenhouse’s assailants were white. Indeed, even on the Left, those reporting on the case or following it closely have tended to conclude that Rittenhouse was not the monster he was initially painted as. Long pieces in the New York Times Magazine and the New Yorker, while drawing attention to the extremism of some of the militia members who showed up to protests, to the general atmosphere of chaos, violence, and racial tension that summer, and to the role of Right-wing media in stoking outrage over rioting and property destruction, concluded that Rittenhouse himself was more or less a foolish kid with conventional politics who got in over his head. Last week, Ryan Grim of The Intercept tweeted: “People should be prepared for Rittenhouse to be acquitted on all the major charges”. Emotional reactions, not to say irresponsible tantrums, are to be expected after a divisive trial such as this one. Commentators on both sides will say stupid things, and there will be no shortage of people on Twitter making triumphant racist memes about Rittenhouse or declaring that the verdict gives licence to MAGA wingnuts to hunt down liberals and shoot them for sport. Today, nearly every national issue in the United States is what the blogger Scott Alexander has called a “scissor” issue — one that is not merely divisive but in which the opposing sides seem to be operating in different planes of reality. The Rittenhouse verdict is no different, even if in this case, unlike in the Brett Kavanaugh or Covington Catholic controversies, we can know with reasonable certainty what actually happened. More from this authorThe importance of repressionBy Park MacDougald What happens next will be a litmus test for the country. Despite the uncertainties inherent in jury trials, the two main trials to come out of last summer’s unrest, this one and the murder trial of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, reached the correct verdict, though this is cold comfort in a country where the two main factions are defined by their mutual mistrust and loathing. Already, Republicans have begun pouring salt into the wound, and it looks as if the verdict will cement Rittenhouse’s reputation as a conservative folk hero — an innocent man smeared by corrupt politicians, a partisan media, and biased Big Tech companies. Democrats, meanwhile, are convinced against all evidence that a cold-blooded murderer has been set free due to the colour of his skin, with leading politicians declaring the verdict a “miscarriage of justice” and asking the Justice Department to pursue what could only be described as a political prosecution of the Wisconsin teen. These are signs that the scars opened over the past few years will not be quick to heal. Yet some on the Left have already begun to signal that things got out of hand last summer. They are admitting, for instance, that “defund the police” was a stupid and politically toxic idea, that riots and arson lead predictably to violent chaos and should therefore be discouraged rather than cheered, and that some of the police shootings that initially sparked outrage — including the one that set off the riots in Kenosha — were based on initial reporting that, had it come from Fox News or the Right-wing Twittersphere, would have been clearly labelled as disinformation. Many of these things were obvious at the time, and it can be frustrating now to observe those who only found the courage to say the obvious after Joe Biden won the presidency. But it is better than the alternative, which is to continue denying the reality in front of their faces. In this case, the reality is that Rittenhouse was found innocent of murder, and correctly so. Biden, to his credit, has already stated that “the jury system works and we have to abide by it”. One hopes that his allies will listen. To refuse to do so is only to court more tragedies. Join the discussion Thanks for this. I noted “Indeed, even on the Left, those reporting on the case or following it closely have tended to conclude that Rittenhouse was not the monster he was initially painted as”, and later: “Covington Catholic controversies”, Perhaps the first quote reflects the large payouts US media firms had to make after being sued by Nick Sandmann – over biased reporting on the second.. Also Duke Rape Case. Shows how the truth may come out in court, but ONLY if you have great lawyers and lots of $$$$. Lady Ghislane will soon test this. So by saying that the Jury system works AND then adding that he is angry about the verdict, Biden is saying that Rittenhouse should have been convicted despite the evidence for political reasons. He wanted a verdict that did not accord with the evidence. “Already, Republicans have begun pouring salt into the wound, and it looks as if the verdict will cement Rittenhouse’s reputation as a conservative folk hero — an innocent man smeared by corrupt politicians, a partisan media, and biased Big Tech companies” … which is exactly what he is. Here’s a word that we seem to have forgotten but that is most apposite here: PREPOSTEROUS. The notion of “white male tears” is NOT a rhetorical flourish. It is a PREPOSTEROUS, deeply racist concept, whose sole purpose is to strip millions of people of their fundamental humanity on the basis of two immutable characteristics. The assertion that tears can be regarded as either a heartfelt expression of emotion or insincere dissembling depending on the sex and skin colour of the person shedding them is PREPOSTEROUS. And it is equally PREPOSTEROUS that those who peddle such notions are still being applauded, indulged and at the very least tolerated by adherents of an ideology who consistently lay claim to the moral high ground. Funny thing I actually saw the whole thing go down on a livestream of the riots. I received a wonderful and annoying first hand lesson in how the narrative is shaped in real time. Most of the actual facts of the case were well known and available after a day or two. Then the media spent a year lying their asses off. Thank you for this article Mr. MacDougald. I feel now would be a good time to clarify a couple issues regarding the case. Jacob Blake, the man whose shooting set off the riots in Kenosha, is still alive no matter what the lazy media may have told you. He is undergoing physical therapy now. The three people he shot were white. Kind of hard to have a racial incident if everyone has the same skin tone huh? Rittenhouse’s father lived in Kenosha and Rittenhouse traveled there often. It was a short drive from Rittenhouse’s home in Antioch, Illinois. No guns were brought across state lines. I does not matter if one was anyway since it is absolutely legal under U.S. law. Due to Wisconsin law, Rittenhouse was fully legal to carry the rifle even if the statute was worded horribly. A shot was fired before Rittenhouse fired. When he turned around to look for the shot, Rosenbaum was charging him and trying to grab his rifle. The span of time from the first shot to Rittenhouse firing was 2.5 seconds. I could go on an on about how most everything you heard before the trial was a lie. Still if you want a bit more entertainment, look up videos of the judge getting absolutely furious at the prosecution’s constant misconduct. Given recent and terrible events that occurred right after I first posted this, things could get a whole lot worse. Waukesha is not far from Kenosha. If it was domestic terrorism, things are going to get very ugly. Hopefully a nice big crack in the woke facade. J Hop, at this time of writing, the suspect has been named online as, not corroborated yet by the police, Darrell Brooks, looks like he has conviction in Nevada for sex offences against a minor. What you say above could be true but, as the Rittenhouse trial has shown a rush to judgement on partisan lines is not a productive strategy. This does look like the driver, a black eye witness described the driver as a black guy with dreadlocks(matches Brooks appearance), and the same red car appears in a rap video Brooks made. However on motive, we just don’t know yet, maybe he was drug driving? maybe he had a seizure at the wheel ( that actually happened in Scotland, a car mounted the pavement and 2 school children were killed)? these do seem unlikely, given the video but I hope we can do better than the BBC, CNN etc than playing their game To say that the AR15 (S&W MP15) that Kyle Rittenhouse carried is not an automatic weapon is not true. It is an automatic weapon. It’s just not an “assault rifle.”. The definition being that the AR15 lacks a select fire option. ie it’s single shot fire only. Just like the SLR used by the British Army until 1994. One squeeze = 1 round. The select fire option on the “assault rifle” is for burst fire, 1 squeeze = 3 rounds, and fully automatic, squeeze and hold the trigger and the rifle keeps firing until you let go or it runs out of ammunition. Which is very quickly. The effective rate of fire of an AR15 is around 45 rpm and which includes a magazine change. To all intents and purposes this is a military weapon with with some legal tweaks inc no bayonet fixings to allow the fiction that it is a hunting rifle. However it seems from the article that in no way did Rittenhouse use the rifle in anything other than self defence when cornered and did not fire continuously or at distant targets. So the rifle is moot. An old revolver would have had the same effect. And Rittenhouse was carrying his rifle openly and legally not attempting to conceal it and used it only in self defence, unlike Grooskreutz who pointed an illegally held and until then, concealed weapon, at Rittenhouse. All totally crazy from the British point of view but facts need to be clarified. One similarity between the US and the UK is if the perpetrator is white the authorities and the MSM rush to publicise the fact, presumably as some indictment of whiteness. One similarity between the US and the UK is if the perpetrator is white the authorities and the MSM rush to publicise the fact, presumably as some indictment of whiteness. However, if the perpetrator is not white they remain remarkably silent on the issue of ethnicity even to the point of reducing the chances of catching the perpetrator or putting the public at greater risk. There was one recent episode where the police put out an alert to the public regarding a suspect on the run following an apparent terrorist attack when they mentioned how the suspect was dressed but not his ethnicity.