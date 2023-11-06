Your tweets will be powering Elon Musk’s new AI
The hive mind is finally becoming a product in Grok
On Sunday Elon Musk’s X AI team launched an early testing model of Grok, a new AI “for understanding the universe”. Grok will, according to the promotional blurb, “answer questions with a bit of wit” and “a rebellious streak”. It will also “answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems”, which we can assume means it will not have as many of the “safety” restrictions that currently forbid models such as Chat-GPT responding on taboo themes such as race.
Far more significantly, though, the development team boasts that Grok “has real-time knowledge of the world via the X platform”. That is: unlike other large language models trained on a set of text that — however large — is static and finite, Grok will base its knowledge of the world on the live, fast-moving hive mind that is the website formerly known as Twitter.
Will this work? Those who lament Twitter’s decline in the Musk era may be shaking their heads. Once beloved of elites and credentialled journalists who saw themselves as the elect moral guardians of the Right Side of History, a question mark has hung over Twitter’s status since the Musk takeover. Recent reports bemoan its decline, thanks to feature tinkering, algorithm tweaks, and bleed in ad revenue and respected users. They warn that the only possible direction from here is further down into exploitative “enshittification”, essentially milking a captive user base until the ratio of quality to garbage finally becomes intolerable and people leave.
Others argue that it’s simply too addictive to be easily wrecked, and will weather whatever Musk has planned. Now, Grok potentially introduces whole a new set of incentives and pressures. For Twitter really is a kind of collective intelligence, where you can watch consensus-formation occur in real time. More completely than any other digital platform I can think of, Twitter fits the description David Bowie gave of the internet in a 1999 Paxman interview: “an alien lifeform”.
And if the point was always to use its collective consciousness to power an AI, its usefulness will only be as good as the hive mind from which its “knowledge” is drawn. This in turn provides — in theory at least — a strong incentive to hold back from changes to the platform that would aggressively degrade its operation as a collective intelligence, however much such changes might result in short-term profit.
So plugging Twitter in as the backend for synthetic super-consciousness may be what saves it from being strip-mined to trashy extinction on the scrapheap of exhausted social media platforms. Who knows, this might even make up for the sci-fi creepiness of knowing that when we tweet we’re participating in the genesis of this entity.
Perhaps more importantly yet, Musk’s latest move answers a question that’s been nagging me for a while: what will provide the divine spark for AI? So far no AI even remotely resembles an actual intelligence, only pattern-recognising machines that make suggestions based on existing datasets. They can be eerily effective sometimes, but are really no more sentient than the autocorrect on one’s phone. So I have long wondered: how does such a technology make the leap to actual awareness?
Well, now we know. Providing Musk manages to resist the temptation to wreck the hive intelligence he just bought for $44bn by driving its most dedicated users elsewhere, it turns out that the answer may be: you.
Presumably that term Grok has been lifted from Heinlein’s Stranger in a Strange Land where it is actually a verb. To Grok is to fully absorb and assimilate knowledge rather than to merely understand.
Yes, that’s its history, which has been thoroughly plagiarised (or paid homage to) in computing.
There is already software going by the name. Two that I know of are OpenGrok, a source code browser and linux’s grok tool for processing logs and similar.
Of all the players I would trust Musk with AI the most – after all he was the one who warned the world against it many years ago.
I don’t know why writers such as Mary continue to refer to X as Twitter. Is this unconscious?
Anyhow, by far the most writers haven’t a cooking clue as to what Musk is really doing or thinking, they just love taking pop shots at him. I love the Guardian articles on Musk – the readers are OUTRAGED by him. They think he is stupid.
Can’t they do it less expensively, and just recruit a team from the psychiatric ward of a maximum-security prison?
“…So far no AI even remotely resembles an actual intelligence, only pattern-recognising machines that make suggestions based on existing datasets…”
I would strongly contest this statement. If it was true, I would not be remotely worried by the LLMs – and their development would mean humanity is on the way to a post-scarcity civilization, cost-free – hip-hip hooray.
By way of evidence, I point (in the first instance) not to the LLMs, but to AlphaZero and AlphaGo. These are game playing AIs, and they will beat every single human on earth, every time. If you ask top Go players, they will tell you these are games of deep strategy which involve a combination of calculation and imagination – in effect, originality. And this is bourne out by the fact that the machines make moves no human has made, nor would think of making, and they win. So where has that type of original move come from? I don’t think the source is human data at all, but it comes entirely from *what the machines have learnt*.
To clarify, these AIs don’t hold a vast database of moves, to be able to lookup the best move to make in any given situation. They do depth calculations in any given position, sure, but this is not really different to what human expertise does. If you give a lost position to a machine it will analyse it out to the end but still lose to a human grandmaster. But the idea is to not get into those bad positions. And it is here the originality and strategy comes in, and it comes from a different source – quite often not articulatabe by the human experts themselves. What the game playing AIs hold, is knowledge about the nature of the game, learnt from playing lots of games – most efficiently, with itself. And this knowledge is held, not as explicit decision making rules, like if-then-else constructs or heuristic rules in a rules engine, which are all understandable, but in a diffuse from across zillions of ‘neurons’. This translates into absolutely vast matrices of high-precision floating point numbers (as Eliezer Yudkowsky might put it) where all trackability of causality is lost.
The situation is even more pronounced with LLMs, but the original output is also more obfuscated, because it is embedded in the context of huge quantities of human data. Ultimately, it is data that the AIs feed on, but this data doesn’t have to be about humans at all – it could be about say galaxies or about atomic processes. I now firmly believe, such an AI, capable of cognition of data about galaxies, but never having come across human data, will nevertheless have ‘opinions’ and ‘assessments’ about humans the first time it comes across them, because the wellspring of this is general intelligence, which is a prerequisite for the type of cognition we consider ‘human’ cognition.
