Yanis Varoufakis: the full interview
The Greek economist discusses globalism, immigration and the fall of capitalism
In his new book, Technofeudalism: What Killed Capitalism, Yanis Varoufakis, the Leftist economist and former finance minister of Greece, suggests that the capitalist age has already come to an end. He argues that a new global economic and political system has stealthily replaced the old order, with the emerging dominance of tech monopolies like Amazon and Google. He spoke to UnHerd’s Freddie Sayers this week about the return of feudalism, the problem with globalism, and the ongoing European migrant crisis.
You can watch the full interview above.
This is the dingus who said that What’s-her-face ought to be kicked out of the UK because she had the temerity to say that, maybe, perhaps, at some level, borders matter, right?
I’ve come to realize that not all Socialist leaders are Machiavelian zealots. Some are true believers in “The Theory.”
Socialists are actually very good at diagnosing problems because they spend all their time critiquing power structures. They are terrible at solving problems because their solutions don’t correspond to reality.
Many Fabian Socialists and Traditional Marxists hate Identity Politics and Postmodernism (Intersectionality or Modern Progressivism). But Modern Progressivism is a reaction to Socialism not working and not the failings of Capitalism. It’s the ole Trotsky dilemma. The idea that Communism would have worked under a Trotskyite USSR is patently absurd. Any ideology that intentionally splits social groups into a Manichean struggle between Good and Evil is doomed to fail.
You will not find a Modern Progressive that wasn’t initially schooled on elements of Class Warfare. You don’t just go Woke. It’s a progression based on seeing the world through a Lens of Group Oppression and not Individual Rights.
I’m all for listening to this guy diagnose problems. Just don’t let him fix anything because they will conform to his balkanizing Theory of Group Rights.
