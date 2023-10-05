Yanis Varoufakis: the full interview

Video

15:50

The Greek economist discusses globalism, immigration and the fall of capitalism

by UnHerd Staff

In his new book, Technofeudalism: What Killed Capitalism, Yanis Varoufakis, the Leftist economist and former finance minister of Greece, suggests that the capitalist age has already come to an end. He argues that a new global economic and political system has stealthily replaced the old order, with the emerging dominance of tech monopolies like Amazon and Google. He spoke to UnHerd’s Freddie Sayers this week about the return of feudalism, the problem with globalism, and the ongoing European migrant crisis.

You can watch the full interview above.