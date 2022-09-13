Would you rather have Prince Andrew or free speech?
The British are not entirely sure
Several events were easy to predict after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. We knew that the late monarch’s face would miraculously appear to her subjects in a piece of toast, or a pancake — or as it turned out, in banks of clouds. We knew that Prince Charles would wave a wand and make the Duchess of Cornwall the Queen Consort. And we knew that somebody, somewhere, with absolutely no respect for this sombre occasion, or the common decency that ought to attend it, would shout abuse at Prince Andrew.
He was following his mother’s hearse through the streets of Edinburgh when a 22-year-old man called Rory screamed: “Andrew you’re a sick old man”. (Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied being a sick old man.) Rory was then dragged away, filmed explaining himself on Twitter, and “arrested in connection with a breach of the peace”.
Rory joins a small, marginal collection of anti-Royal shouters and placard-holders this week, arrested in similar circumstances. The Met police said people in London “have a right to protest” — yet they also escorted a protester away from parliament. He was holding a sign that read “Not my king”.
The protestors have found themselves defended by Zarah Sultana MP, Zoe Williams, and others whose swords do not exactly fly from their scabbards when freedom of speech is at stake. William Hazlitt’s test for a political progressive was whether they could admit that Edmund Burke, the godfather of British conservatism, was a great man. A fairer test in today’s climate is whether those currently defending these republicans would do so in more… difficult cases.
The protestors — inappropriate, indecorous, wasp-at-a-picnic irritating — belong to a larger pattern. A teenager jailed for sending a racist tweet to Marcus Rashford. The man handed 150 hours of community service for posting “grossly offensive” words about Captain Sir Tom Moore during the pandemic. A police officer jailed over racist jokes in a WhatsApp group. The gender-critical feminist charged over allegedly transphobic tweets in Scotland.
None of these people are necessarily sympathetic. All of them have been dragged by the law for offences that are relatively lightweight — particularly when you consider that rapes are barely prosecuted, and 5% of burglaries are solved. Tweets and placards are more visible though.
“It’s a privilege to see how we all behave”, Naga Munchetty said on BBC Breakfast earlier in the week. Well, quite. Some behaviour is acceptable. Some will put you in prison. People do not have a “right to protest” as the Met claims. They do not have a right to say stupid things, rude things, and poorly-timed things. Especially not after the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act came into force at the end of June. The British have Prince Andrew. They don’t have free speech.
95% of burglaries, you no doubt mean.
We do have a a limited right to free speech, reducing all the time. What we do not have, or ever had, is the right to shout “Fire!” in a crowded theatre, or to hurl common abuse on a solemn occasion in front of a hostile crowd; both of which could result in violence or injury.
I do agree that hurling common abuse on a solemn occasion is unpleasant and possibly illegal.
Would you agree that it is, however, appropriate and legal to silently protest the investiture of an unelected monarch on the occasion of his accession? If not then, then when?
You definitely don’t mean “5% of burglaries go unpunished“. the link actually states that only 5% of burglaries are ‘solved’.
Is it a legitimate form of protest to scream abuse at someone walking behind their mother’s hearse?
It seems to me that the laws that govern free speech in this country are completely backwards, with abusing someone in public, harassing them at their home or blocking their freedom of movement, all permitted under the right of free speech and protest (providing it’s for an establishment approved cause) but private conversations and opinions expressed online cracked down on.
I am curious as to why the author thinks that holding up a sign saying “Not my King” at the accession of a new and unelected monarch should be considered stupid, rude or untimely. If it is untimely to protest against a new King as the King is being invested, what would be the appropriate time?
It’s not. But it is behaviour likely to cause a breach of the peace, both legally and in practice, and the police may think it best to remove such a protestor for their own safety and the safety of the crowd.
James O’Brien proposed the counterfactual this morning. What if it were a gathering of republicans and a monarchist showed up with a sign saying “God save the King”?
Should the monarchist be arrested?
What if someone at a football match held up a sign saying that the opposing team is not very good? Would the police be entitled to arrest him for his own safety?
Are the police allowed to arrest anyone who expresses an opinion that they disagree with? Are there circumstances when they are not allowed to arrest someone who disagrees with the majority?
covid created a bovine cretinous GestaPlod, an issue that must be a new Government priority- Their levels of arrogant stupidity is so clearly displayed by their continuing to abuse their powers, week in week out despite being filmed on smartfones and exposed to the media!
Such a bizarre (barely) article. What exactly is the point?
i don’t know either; I was hoping that someone in the comments section might enlighten me.
The author is suggesting that holding up a sign saying “Not my King” at the investiture of a new monarch is equivalent to sending racist taunts to a footballer or “grossly offensive” words about Captain Sir Tom Moore and that we should allow both or neither.
I think the author is mistaken. I can’t think of a more appropriate time to protest the investiture of a new, unelected monarch and I don’t think it is equivalent to racist taunts at all.
“An unelected monarch.” What exactly is that?
I think the important element of freedom of speech is something that has been forgotten. It is one thing to say or write something that others might find offensive, it is entirely another thing to shout or bellow to disturb a peaceful event. I am entirely content for Rory to have been arrested for shouting just as I consider those shouting and harassing Kathleen Stock or a lecture by Jordan Peterson should have been arrested but weren’t. The police should be much more active in arresting those who seek to disturb the peace under the pretence of freedom of protest or freedom of speech.
In contrast the chap peacefully holding up a sign saying “Not my King” should not have been arrested. His protest was entirely peaceful and disturbed no one. Equally offensive tweets or other social media messages should not be the concern of the police providing they are not threatening or promoting violence.
