Will the hard Right sweep Europe?

18:00

Freddie Sayers discusses Italian populism with Ralph Schoellhammer

by UnHerd Staff

The rise of the Christian, ultra-conservative candidate Giorgia Meloni in Italy marks a strange split in European politics. Post-Brexit Britain is now in the minority of countries that have not seen a recent Rightward populist uprising.

The French election was disrupted by Marine Le Pen, the Sweden Democrats have ousted the centre-Left from power and Right-wing Vox have gained ground in Spain.

With the cost of living crisis worsening, culture wars raging and sanctions against Russia biting, will more countries fall for what some call ‘neo-fascists’? Or will certain parts of the media prove to be exaggerating the threat of hard-Right figures like Giorgia Meloni?

To try and answer these questions, UnHerd’s Freddie Sayers sat down with Ralph Schoellhammer, Assistant Professor of Economics at Webster University, Vienna.