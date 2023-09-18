Will Donald Trump’s abortion stance hurt him?

Debate

18:00

The former president is out of step with much of the GOP electorate on the issue

by Fred Bauer

Trump called the new Florida abortion law a “terrible thing”. Credit: Meet the Press

While most attention has been paid to Donald Trump’s 91 felony charges this year, it is the former president’s heterogeneity on policy issues that makes him hard to pin down for the American voter.

In 2016, more voters saw Trump as a relative moderate on many cultural and economic issues — at least compared to a standard-issue Democratic or Republican presidential nominee. But now Trump is breaking with many pro-life activists on his side of the aisle. Last week, he repeatedly criticised pro-life politicians for not understanding how to talk about abortion. Then, this weekend, he further expanded on this message in a sit-down interview with new Meet the Press host Kristen Welker, criticising abortion bans that did not allow for exceptions.

The former president also tried to give himself maximum room for manoeuvre on whether there should be federal legislation on abortion: “It could be a state ban, it could be a federal ban.” He pledged to find a bipartisan solution on abortion: “Both sides are going to come together” to set some agreed-upon limit for abortions and “for the first time in 52 years, you’ll have an issue that we can put behind us.” Such a deal would face a steep climb. Congressional Democrats have almost uniformly supported a bill that would remove most restrictions on abortion across all nine months of a pregnancy.

Unprompted, Trump brought up the new Florida abortion law, which puts restrictions on terminations after six weeks, and called it a “terrible thing” (the same term he used for Joe Biden’s chaotic pullout from Afghanistan). This is a revealing word choice — a signal from Trump that he finds that kind of restriction on abortion not just impractical but undesirable, too.

In reversing Roe v. Wade, the Dobbs Supreme Court decision gave both Congress and state legislatures considerably more latitude in regulating abortion. But that very latitude has opened up a major debate within the Republican coalition on how to handle this issue. There are at least two layers to this debate: whether to attempt to regulate abortion at the federal level or to focus on states, and how far to go in particular regulations (whether at state or federal levels).

Trump has sought to differentiate himself from other Republicans this cycle by expressing his scepticism about abortion restrictions. The issue likely boosted progressive turnout in the 2022 midterms, and proponents of an expansive abortion regime have racked up multiple victories in state referenda.

At the same time, Republican governors who have signed significant restrictions on abortion — in Ohio and Georgia, for example — have been able to win re-election handily. Trump himself blamed the Republican midterm disappointment on abortion — in part to avoid any blame for the defeat of candidates affiliated with him. He seems to view abortion as a losing issue, and is eager to take it off the table.

At first glance, Trump seems out of step with much of the Republican electorate on abortion policy. A July New York Times poll found that 59% of Republican voters supported a six-week abortion ban, and social conservatives have long been powerbrokers in the Iowa caucuses. In 2016, Trump’s pledge to deliver for social conservatives (especially on abortion) was essential for bonding evangelical voters to him.

But Trump today is in a stronger position with parts of the Republican electorate than he was in early 2016. His Supreme Court nominees, for example, were instrumental in overturning Roe. And any attempts so far by Trump rivals to hit him from “the Right” on economic and social issues have had mixed results at best.

But there’s a chance abortion could be different: the issue has engaged conservative activists for decades, and pro-life measures — unlike, say, entitlement reforms — enjoy broad support within the Republican electorate at large. Trump could, then, still face some blowback for his dismissal of pro-life measures.

However, he might also calculate that criticism from anti-abortion activists could help set him up for the general election. Such criticism could help reinforce his position as a triangulator on social issues, distinct from a Democratic Party intent on rolling back restrictions and foes of abortion in the Republican Party.