Wikipedia takes cue from White House and re-defines ‘recession’
Any mention of two negative consecutive quarters has now been scrubbed
Wikipedia has changed the definition of ‘recession’ and locked the page from further edits. These changes were made during the week that the White House proposed a re-definition of recession to mean something other than two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth.
Until July 11, the world’s largest online encyclopedia included in its definition of a recession as ‘two negative consecutive quarters of growth’ with users free to make alterations:
But as of July 25 any mention of ‘two negative consecutive quarters of GDP growth’ was removed from this section. The page now also has a lock sign on the top right, which means the page cannot be edited. The new definition is therefore locked in:
Wikipedia’s edit history shows that, up until July 27, users were making significant changes to the definition of recession with any mention of two consecutive quarters of negative growth scrubbed from the page.
In a now-deleted section, one Wikipedia user writes that the definition was change to reflect the ‘change in posture and thefinition [sic] at the United States since the White House’s experts are expanding the meaning of it’.
These changes were made during the week that the White House published a blog querying the existing definition of a recession. ‘Two consecutive quarters of falling GDP,’ the editorial stated, ‘is neither the official definition nor the way economists evaluate the state of the business cycle…’. Full text below:
This editorial was published exactly one week before US GDP figures were published. In what may have been in anticipation of the publication of the figures, the commerce department announced on Thursday that the US economy shrank over the last three months, marking two consecutive quarters of negative growth.
White House officials have tried to limit discussions about a recession, suggesting that many parts of the economy remain strong. Earlier this week President Joe Biden responded to the figures by claiming that there had been the “strongest rebound in American manufacturing in over three decades” before adding that “it doesn’t sound like a recession to me” after the GDP figures were published.
It was, however, Joe Biden in 2020 who tweeted: “I helped out this country out of a recession before — and, as president, I’ll do it again.”
In an interview with UnHerd last year, Wikipedia co-creator Larry Sanger warned that he no longer trusted the website he created. He said that on key issues, Wikipedia was “simply mouthing” the view of the global establishment:
Alas, poor Wiki, I used it well. But not any more. Larry Sanger says it all
I bitterly regret the fact that I once donated to an organization that I now call Wokeipedia.
I also am guilty of this.
I’m not sure I regret donating in the past – it was a worthy enterprise at the time … but now I find myself rejecting all their requests for additional donations.
For the same reasons as above and because overbearing moderators deleted an article I was writing on a victorian jeweller (hardly politically controversial, but they didn’t like my unfinished draft at the time)
Wikipedia also just changed the title of Orwell’s “1984” to “True Democracy”
Well they changed the definition of ‘vaccine’ so they could call the mRNA gene therapy a vaccine and pretend it was something safe and tested. I expect this is now standard operating procedure. But if none of us can ever agree on what words mean, what hope do we have of communicating? This Tower of Babel will grow no higher, that’s for sure.
Maybe once Biden leaves office the left will revert the definition back to what it was.
That which we call a rose
By any other name would smell as sweet.
I suppose we are in a post-truth world these days.
I am the last one on earth who would support what the current POTUS is doing, or what Wiki does, but to be completely honest, they are correct in this case. Two consecutive quarters of negative growth has never been the only definition of a recession. According to a conservative economist that I have trusted for many years, Brian Wesbury (see link below), he claims that due to pandemic response and the subsequent roller coaster we saw, all traditional measures are not to be applied during this unprecedented scenario. And that includes the absurd claims by Mr. Biden about his part in the recovery.
https://www.ftportfolios.com/Commentary/EconomicResearch/2022/7/28/politics-makes-people-stupid
It does make me wonder if there is any data on individual users and organisations like NGO’s and PR companies edit and control content on Wikipedia and if there should be rules in place for it. Ties in with what Mary Harrington said about manufacturing consensus.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.
It's simple, quick and free.Sign me up