Why won’t the CDC scrap mask mandates?
Even the President is no longer complying with these Covid theatrics
The Covid-19 pandemic has made it acceptable to spend inordinate amounts of time hand-wringing about the possibility of getting infected with something, somehow, somewhere. Last winter, there were sensationalised headlines about an impending “tripledemic”, although it never materialised. This year, we received a dire warning that “Covid did not take a summer vacation” — except that hospitalisations have remained near an all-time low.
With this unwarranted media frenzy comes the dusting off of the same old strategies: mask mandates and forced isolation, with concomitant absences from class and work, which are regularly foisted upon low-risk populations, predominantly students and health care workers.
Morris Brown College in Atlanta has brought back mandatory masking for its students, and quite a few hospital systems are now reinstating mask requirements for their staff. Some large state universities such as University of Michigan and University of Maryland are banishing students from campus if they test positive. In Montgomery County, Maryland, some kindergarteners in public schools are required to don masks due to an “outbreak” in their class, with the possibility of asymptomatic testing and social distancing on the table.
Well over halfway through 2023, how can this be?
It’s happening because we never successfully cut the head off the dragon. That is, getting policymakers, including the CDC, to admit out loud that masks and many other mitigation efforts were pointless. Mandates went away because cases and hospitalisation rates were low, not because those who imposed them stopped believing in them. In Oregon, the state health authority believes in masks so much that it issued a permanent statewide indoor mask mandate, which is merely suspended when cases are low and can be reinstated when cases rise.
We and others have written for this magazine, and elsewhere, debunking these “mitigation strategies” for the useless theatre that they are. As for masks, Cochrane, a global independent network of health researchers and professionals, conducted a meta-analysis in early 2023 of 17 randomised controlled trials and concluded that “[w]earing masks in the community probably makes little or no difference […] compared to not wearing masks.”
This very large comprehensive study should have sealed the fate of mask recommendations once and for all but, perplexingly, America’s top health leaders have decided instead to dismiss the results. Both former CDC director Rochelle Walensky and former NIAID director Anthony Fauci were quick to minimise them.
The unwillingness to accept defeat in the mitigation wars may be due to public health’s recently ramped-up compulsion to just “do something”. They must have forgotten the old medical school adage: “don’t just do something; stand there”, meaning that one shouldn’t impose useless treatments and interventions just for the sake of it.
There is one prominent American, however, who appears unwilling to continue complying with the Covid theatre. President Biden, 80 years old and recently exposed to Covid, is supposed to wear a mask for 10 days, according to the current CDC guidance. Nevertheless, he said at a recent press conference, mask in hand, “they keep telling me, because this has to be 10 days or something, I’ve got to keep wearing it. But don’t tell them I didn’t have it on when I walked in.”
If the President can resist the urge to “do something” about Covid, surely the rest of America’s policymakers can, too. The CDC should advise what is obvious to everyone else: stay home if you feel sick. Go out when you feel better. That would be doing something.
Dr Margery Smelkinson is an infectious-disease scientist whose research has focused on influenza and SARS-CoV-2
Dr Leslie Bienen works in health care policy
The entire basis for the elite’s control over the masses is their claim to expertise. To admit they were wrong would catastrophically undermine their authority. Ask yourself: when was the last time you heard any politician or bureaucrat honestly admit they made a mistake? They, themselves–not “mistakes were made”, but genuine accountability?
What became apparent to me during the so-called pandemic was that there were people who actually enjoyed the lockdowns and the mandates. They believed they were being good citizens by masking up, getting jabbed, and scolding others to do likewise. It gave them a sense of moral superiority over those who questioned the media and establishment narrative. They were happy to comply with whatever the authorities told them to do.
Fauci is the ‘star’ of The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert F Kennedy.
He is the proverbial little man of limited ability who has clawed his way to the top of a very smelly pile and ruthlessly clung onto power.
He has presided over the complete capture of the whole process of creation, testing and rubber-stamping of new drugs by Big Pharma.
The whole system is compromised and is all to do with profit maximisation and little to do with patients. It includes scientists, university departments and government agencies.
Even the worst conspiracy theories about Pfizer et al turn out to be little more than the truth. For instance, Muslim fears that drug treatment trial programs for Hepatitis in Pakistan were in fact covert longterm contraceptive programs; I always thought this was transparently paranoid nonsense – but alas, no.
Our own multi-million pound Covid enquiry will avoid the only real question left worth asking since we’ve already worked out that lockdowns, masks test and trace were disastrous failures; did the vaccines which made Fauci and his pals (Bilbo Gates etc) billions in no time at all really achieve anything either?
But like Brexit I fear, we daren’t even go there.
