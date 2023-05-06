Why the Coronation left me feeling sad
My conservative heart was moved, but the country is too far changed
Amid the many and varied delights and glories of Coronation Day, I was moved by a letter from the King to his ex-shipmates on HMS Bronington, a Ton-class minesweeper which Charles briefly commanded in 1976. “I admired your professionalism, close-knit teamwork and unfailingly robust good humour,” he wrote.
Remarkably, the ship still exists, unlike most of her class, albeit in a somewhat sorry state, having partially sunk at her moorings in Birkenhead a few years ago. Perhaps now that one of her old COs is Commander-In-Chief, she might be properly restored. It was a charming reminder of the long association between the Senior Service and the monarchy. Charles’s grandfather, George VI, and his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, were both mentioned in dispatches for their wartime service at sea.
But the Bronington note also hints at a reason why I felt a certain underlying melancholy when watching the festivities. When the Ton-class were built in the 1950s, the Royal Navy ordered 115 of them. To put that in perspective, the modern RN has just 77 operational commissioned ships of any type, and fewer than 35,000 active duty personnel. When Charles joined the Navy in the early 1970s, that figure was still above 80,000.
What has this to do with the Coronation, you might very well ask. To me, it is a striking illustration of how much the country has changed in its fundamentals over Charles’s adult life. That, in turn, leads to some unavoidable reflections on whether the undoubted magnificence and ritual splendour of what happened in Westminster Abbey on Saturday is, as the cultural critics say, an empty signifier; an event that no longer connects with an underlying reality.
Now this ambivalence was not the whole of my reaction. My conservative English heart was deeply moved by the details of the ceremony — the deep historical resonances of the prayers and the mystical symbolism of orb, sceptre, sword and crown. I was almost in tears when the screens were placed around the ancient throne for the sacred moment of anointing, to the accompaniment of Handel’s Zadok the Priest. I took enormous pleasure in explaining to my children the importance and seriousness of what was happening. When Prince William swore to his father that he would be his “liegeman of life and limb”, I experienced a thrill of excitement.
And yet the questions remain. What does it mean to have a monarch who has sworn to uphold the “Protestant Reformed Religion established by law” in a country as religiously diverse as Britain, where barely anyone under thirty has any meaningful connection with the Church of England? What is the point of having a Christian King as the fount of our law, when his subjects are routinely arrested and even prosecuted for praying in the wrong place, or for stating the basic moral teachings of the Christian faith?
Such hand-wringing is not new. As long ago as 1897, with the Empire at its zenith, no less a figure than Rudyard Kipling welcomed Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee with his poem “Recessional”, full of foreboding about the future of the seemingly invincible Britain.
“The tumult and the shouting dies:
The Captains and the Kings depart…
Lord God of Hosts, be with us yet,
Lest we forget—lest we forget!”
Ah yes, the famous English sense of melancholy. We just can’t pack up our troubles in our old kit-bag for just one day, can we?
For my money, today was remarkable. This was the first time a commoner was crowned queen. Britain’s ethnic complexion has changed beyond all recognition, and the Coronation fully reflected that.
I don’t suppose the Coronation of Edward VII was much happier, amid social unrest and in the wake of the Boer War. But here we all are, 120 years later. A little optimism would work wonders!
I agree about the oddity of watching a king be crowned in the name of Jesus King of Kings and promising to defend the integrity of the Protestant church, when said king appears to believe in neither of those things. Ironically, the Africans that were evangelized by the colonialist Anglicans in the 19th century are now sending missionaries to re-evangelize England in the 21st.
As for the military though, this is fairly straightforward. To see why His Majesty’s Navy is so diminished today compared to just 1970, consider the map and the exchange rate.
1) Map: https://thesoundingline.com/map-of-the-day-the-rise-and-fall-of-the-british-empire/
Who needs a huge navy when you’re no longer the world’s imperial power?
2) Currency: https://qph.fs.quoracdn.net/main-qimg-03acaa3ac88aa552ce239afecab7d141
The British Pound has lost 70% of it’s global purchasing power since 1945. That’s what happens when your empire collapses and you lose “reserve currency” status. (Could be a cautionary tale for us yanks… but our leaders are too stupid to pay attention.)
Now that they’re no longer the center of civilization, Britain can’t afford a huge military (it’s an island with about $3T GDP) and simply has no need for one even if they could.
As an American who finds that we need more arrests, if not for the same thing, I was stunned at how much I was moved by the service. It made me realize that a Coronation is probably the most beautiful event humans have ever conceived — the music, the tradition, the grandeur, the tens of dozens of uniforms, the marching the regal splendor of the coaches.
Perhaps its best not to seek deeper meaning. When we do so, we recall the horrors that Christianity have brought to the world, the murder, the slaughter. But as an American, I know that whining about past injustice is an arrogance and a waste of time. Whatever the tawdry past may have been…long live the King!
For all of the humiliation and insult he has endured, it was splendid to see him there in his moment of purpose.
