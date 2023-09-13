Why the BBC had to memory-hole Roísín Murphy
The singer has won the argument, so her critics want her silenced
In George Orwell’s 1984, the memory hole is a place where slips of paper containing unwelcome knowledge are deposited, in order that the past be “brought up to date”:
Alas, it is hard to memory-hole things in the Internet age. For instance, much as the BBC might like you to think that Roísín Murphy was never due to have 10 hours of coverage on 6 Music next week, her place in the listings has already been screenshotted. Online, however, it is no longer visible.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
The BBC has denied that the decision is related to Murphy’s comments on puberty blockers, though this explanation seems doubtful. Two weeks ago, a private online conversation was leaked in which the singer criticised the use of puberty blockers on distressed children. Since then, Murphy’s record label has stopped promoting her album, while the Guardian’s Laura Snapes produced a ludicrous five-star review-cum-denunciation.
The problem is not that Murphy is ignorant, nor that she voiced an opinion based on incomplete or inadequate knowledge (it would likely have been much easier for her if she had). Contrary to her later statement that “fixed views are not helpful”, this is a debate in which one side has been utterly discredited.
What is more, they know it. They know Murphy is right. What can you do in such a situation, other than try to rewrite history?
Liberal people — or at least, people who think of themselves as such — have sleepwalked into supporting the medicalisation and, in many cases, subsequent sterilisation of gay, autistic and/or sexually abused children. They have lied to these children, telling them that biological sex is not immutable.
One does not need to read the Cass Review’s interim report, or Hannah Barnes’ excellent Time To Think, to realise how horrendous this is. The whole thing was entirely predictable, yet many self-styled “inclusive” people chose not to listen. Now they face a choice between backtracking — and in many cases facing up to lifelong, unnecessary harm they may have done to themselves, their children or their patients — or digging in deeper.
It is especially telling that Murphy is facing erasure for a view she expressed in private. It’s not just unbearable for those still supporting childhood transition to hear the counter-argument in public; it’s unbearable for them to know other people are even considering it.
In Leon Festinger, Henry Riecken and Stanley Schachter’s 1956 work When Prophecy Fails, the authors describe how members of doomsday cults struggle when their prophecies are proven to be false. “The dissonance cannot be eliminated completely by denying or rationalising the disconfirmation,” they write:
If non-believers are simply denied all social, cultural and political status, the same effect is achieved. “Human beings can change sex and children can be born in the wrong body” becomes true if every disbeliever can be erased. Indeed, it’s the only way to make it true, now that the rest of the game is well and truly up.
Ultimately, it’s not Murphy’s music that people are trying to memory-hole. It’s awareness of what they’ve done, of the harm in which they are complicit. It’s knowledge of sex itself.
They will fail, of course, but the death throes will be vicious — vicious, but also pathetic. Delist as many songs as you like, but I’m not sure your conscience will be clear.
War is peace.
Freedom is slavery.
Diversity is our strength.
Ignorance is strength.
TransWomen are women.
Heil Hitler!
I find it hard to believe that the good and right people at the BBC think they are doing harm to children. They believe they are righteous and on the right side of history. Any amount of logic and fact will not dissuade them of this. They erase Murphy because they consider her a bad person who must be punished for her transgressions.
No, they know full well what they are doing. Transgenderism (and the LGBQT movement in general) is a global movement that supersedes national governments. It is the banner under which global rule is being imposed upon us. This is the reason the World Bank refuses to loan Uganda any more money. Transgenderism comes with a whole lot of other kind of progressive mandates that are designed to radically transform local cultures and economies.
The flag has already changed. It has become more warlike. Under the guise of lifting oppression, woke corporations and governments can now install their own systems of oppression on majority populations.
Transgender ideology is the perfect vehicle for this. It requires good people to lie to themselves about simple biological facts, thus forcing them to either become accomplices or opponents. The BBC is not at all misguided. The reason Roisin Murphy got cancelled was not because she stated simple biological facts, but because she refused to go along with the lie. The underlying message here (to her fans and others) is that if you refuse to go along with our lie we will hurt you. This is what tyranny looks like.
What the political left, even in democratic countries, share is the notion that knowledgeable and virtuous people like themselves have both a right and a duty to use the power of government to impose their superior knowledge and virtue on others.
~ Thomas Sowell
Knowledgeable and virtuous people are becoming more and more comfortable with the idea that the end justifies the means. Which just shows that they are not especially knowledgeable or virtuous.
The author refers to religious cults and the measures they will take to prevent their skewed reality from being destroyed by the light of open debate. It’s my opinion that this is only a matter of degree, and that certain very popular mainstream religions have a similar problem; opponents of their views must be silenced, for fear of their whole collective psyche being destroyed. It becomes a literal matter of life and death.
Whilst the type of attempts to silence those who speak out such as Roisin Murphy by the BBC / Guardian cultists hasn’t quite reached those proportions (yet), the parallels of mindset are as clear as day.
Swing it back, Roisin.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe