Why Suella Braverman should not censor pro-Palestine voices

The battle against antisemitism can only be won in the open

by Daniel Ben-Ami

Pro-Palestine protestors gather near the Israeli embassy in London on Monday night. Credit: Getty

The barbaric attack of Hamas on Israel was bad enough — with at least 1200 killed and over 3400 wounded. But some of the associated discussion only intensifies the pain. It all too often sounds like blaming the victims for the atrocity, at a time that should surely be reserved for compassion.

Such compassion was certainly missing from the anti-Israel protests that have taken place since the weekend. Such demonstrations often include at least a sprinkling of individuals carrying classic antisemitic images, such as Jews with hooked noses or eating babies — or even swastikas. Antisemitic chanting is also common; attendees of one such event in London on Monday night expressed total support for the Hamas murder of Israeli civilians.

If the criterion for restricting speech is that it causes offence then clearly, for many Jews, such comments and imagery exceed the bar. No doubt many would find them upsetting, and a number of commentators have suggested that pro-Palestine demonstrations be shut down by police.

This week, Home Secretary Suella Braverman even warned police that waving a Palestinian flag or singing a chant advocating freedom for Arabs in the region may be a criminal offence. Such an approach is always tempting. But it is precisely at such times that the temptation to engage in what is in effect censorship needs to be resisted. People should be free to express their views whether in the form of placards, slogans or the written word.

Some might be inclined to distinguish between legitimate and illegitimate speech, but that is a dangerous road to go down. Who is to decide how to draw the line between the two? Conceding the need for such a distinction gives the authorities sweeping powers to ban views they consider illegitimate.

It is also the case — not just a hypothetical scenario — that some protestors and some writers have supported the murderous actions of terrorist groups, in this case Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. But verbally expressing support for such groups is not the same as engaging in violent activity or joining them.

It is essential to maintain the distinction between words and action. People should be free to say what they want, however offensive, but violence is an entirely different matter. The converse of the support for free speech is that violent action should be treated with extreme severity.

When Braverman pledges to keep the streets safe in the wake of the Hamas attacks, this should refer to physical safety. That is surely a prime role of the Government. But safety should not refer to emotions or freedom from distress. Once this ground is conceded, the realm of freedom will quickly disappear.

Free speech is not only an important principle that should never be lost sight of — it is also vital in practice. If causing offence is the key criterion, then it is almost invariably possible to find someone who is offended by any controversial statement.

Indeed, a common pattern is for those who demand censorship to find themselves on the receiving end of it before too long. No doubt there are some who find support for Israel’s right to exist offensive. If Britain’s political climate changes, how long might it be before there are demands to ban such statements?

It is not generally acceptable to express antisemitic beliefs openly in Britain. But the frequent demands to clamp down on speech alleged to fall into this category — for example, Roger Waters concerts — only mean that it takes a more disguised form. The battle against antisemitism, and for freedom, can only be won out in the open.