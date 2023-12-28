Why is the American Right obsessed with UFOs?
Everyone from Tucker Carlson to Tyler Cowen is talking about extraterrestrial life
A fascination with UFOs is en vogue for US conservatives. Tucker Carlson has recently led the discourse, this week speaking in a Breaking Points interview about his belief in UFOs, not to mention the involvement of parts of the US government (and the Vatican) in the ensuing cover-up. This followed comments made on the Redacted podcast shortly before Christmas, when he was asked whether there were any stories he was afraid to cover.
Carlson mentioned two. The first was the 2020 election; the second was what he called “the UFO story”. Indeed, he said he was so disturbed by some of the things he’d heard he won’t even tell his wife about them. To date, he hasn’t told his viewers either — or at least not in full. Unsurprisingly, the details that might allow one to engage with this topic like any other are frustratingly incomplete.
It isn’t just Carlson teasing us. For instance, the Christian conservative author Rod Dreher said in response to Carlson’s comments that “I had zero interest in this stuff until three months ago, and then… it got real crazy, real fast.” At the time of writing, Dreher is yet to expand on his tantalising comments.
Joe Rogan is another influencer on the Right (though he would likely resist that label) who’s taking UFOs seriously. The same goes for some of his podcast guests, including the tech investor and dissident physicist Eric Weinstein.
Nor is it just the controversialists willing to put their heads above the parapet. For instance, the super-rational and widely respected economist Tyler Cowen contributes articles on the potential UFO threat to national security, while New York Times columnist Ross Douthat openly — and open-mindedly — engages with the available evidence.
There simply isn’t an equivalent level of engagement on the British Right. Former PM Boris Johnson mentioned UFOs in an article last week, but was unwilling to reveal much having had access to British state secrets. All readers learnt was that “there is no evidence whatsoever […] to suggest that alien lifeforms have ever existed.” Never mind, then.
Of course, the US Right is not entirely in agreement on the matter. For instance, while Cowen takes a cautiously logical approach, Carlson inclines toward a supernatural explanation: “there’s a spiritual component there that I don’t fully understand.” Nevertheless, there’s a lively debate among American conservatives that does not exist among their British counterparts. And so, unless we get some firmer evidence about the UFOs themselves, the more interesting question concerns the gulf in attitudes between the US and the UK.
It could just be that Britons are too small-minded for the biggest issues. Yet at least some of the explanation lies in the extraordinary polarisation of US politics. Large parts of the American establishment are now controlled by ultra-progressives organised into rapidly expanding activist-bureaucracies. From the point of view of conservatives (and old-fashioned liberals), it might as well be an alien invasion.
It’s not too much of a stretch to suppose that, subconsciously, this metaphor might manifest itself as elements of literal belief. In any case, the American Right needs to be aware of a danger to which those facing unreasonable opponents are always exposed. When the other side goes mad, the problem isn’t only their state of mind, but what it might do to yours.
When people sense that once reliable sources have become tainted – such as the MSM, the government etc – then they naturally wonder how far the lies extend. Second, because the now dominant left is essentially a grand conspiracy theory – “It’s all the fault of those damned wreckers,” and for “wreckers” read “bourgeoisie”, “white males” and other demonised minorities – its habits of suspicion and paranoia will inevitably spread to the right. Third, there is a strong political-religious tendency among American conservatives in particular which is feeding into the British and European branches of the movement, and this encourages speculative, fantastical and even wishful modes of thought. Note, I say “political-religious”; sober, traditional, apolitical religion serves as a prophylactic against such dangerous tendencies. In short, our feet are slowly leaving the ground. How to counter this malign development? Focus on point one: the obvious lies and open hostility to reason, truth and logic now running riot on the left. Let us not give way at any point to the left’s repulsive intellectual vices. And let us sustain the healthy division between politics and religion which served the west so well from the eighteenth to the twentieth centuries.
Whatever arises from the phenomenon referred to as UFOs, or UAPs, i very much doubt the debate in the UK differs from the US because we’re “too small-minded” to engage in it.
There may well be cultural effects at play here, but UFOs are also a world-wide phenomenon. A typically British attitude might well be “well, let’s wait for some real evidence to emerge” rather than engaging in speculation which then becomes part of someone’s ‘truth’. If the Truth is Out There, let’s see it.
In the meantime, it’s also just as useless to speculate along the lines of “there can’t possibly be extraterrestrial aliens” which was the common view within the mainstream scientific community until fairly recently.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe