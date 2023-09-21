Why do so many teenage girls feel unsafe?
A new survey found that nearly half are afraid to walk the streets alone
A recent survey of 2000 young people aged 13-18 has revealed several worrying aspects of teenage behaviour. More than a quarter polled said they feel anxious all or most of the time. A fifth of girls said they had received unwanted nude images or videos from a peer, while a third of respondents said that comparing themselves to others on social media negatively affected their mood.
One of the most interesting insights from the survey was actually about physical rather than online safety. Of the girls surveyed, 44% said they did not feel safe while walking alone on the street, compared to 24% of boys. A quarter of girls said that they had experienced sexual harassment in some form, but this still suggests that a further 20% of girls feel threatened regardless. This fear only gets worse as girls get older: another study found that one in two women feel unsafe walking alone in the dark in a quiet street or busy public place (compared to one in seven men), while four in five women feel unsafe walking alone in the dark in a park or other open space (compared to two in five men).
Unfortunately, however, this perceived danger does not marry with reality. Men and teenage boys are almost twice as likely to be the victims of violent crime: in 2020/21, 70% of homicide victims were male, while over half of female victims were killed by their partner or ex-partner. In 2022 there were 106 murders in London; 25 of the victims were female, and almost all of them were killed at home by someone they knew. So why are women and girls still so scared on the street?
There are many potential reasons for this paranoia. True crime, with all its grisly stories of abduction, rape and torture, may be partly responsible for this hypervigilance. True crime audiences are about 73% female, and many posit that the genre’s popularity is because women use it as an educational tool, a way of detecting potential abusers and avoiding dangerous situations. The hosts of true crime podcast My Favourite Murder even wrote a book called Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered: A Definitive How-To Guide.
Yet by exposing ourselves to the most extreme, brutal, and — crucially — rare examples, we lose sight of the fact that murder rates have been falling every year since the 1990s, and serial killers make up less than 1% of murderers. We also forget that most murder victims are not white, young, pretty women.
Nonetheless, everywhere women and young girls are told that they have reasons to fear men. You can’t ride on the tube in London these days without seeing an advert warning against sexual harassment, while on both sides of the pond there are frightening stories about “rape culture” on university and college campuses. Then there are TikTok influencers uploading videos telling women and girls how to hold keys between their fingers most effectively, or why they shouldn’t walk with headphones in. There’s even a trend where content creators give users fake phone conversations to play if they feel unsafe in an Uber.
Clearly these videos are meant to empower users, and we should educate people on how to manage potentially risky situations, but at what point does “safety first” become scare-mongering? At what point do we remind people that, although it’s good to be prepared, most people want to help you, not harm you? If we don’t, we risk allowing young people, and in particular girls, to become even more anxious than they already are.
They will always feel unsafe while the BBC and other MSM outlets constantly tell them (and their mothers) that all men are potential rapists.
In fairness, it’s probably true at the BBC.
The narrative pushed is that women and girls should feel anxious and should be ready to complain about men’s behaviour making them anxious. In contrast men and boys are not encouraged to feel anxious and complain about the actually higher risks of harm to them from some men. The result is an unsurprisingly higher level of expressed anxiety by women than men.
At the same time it is ,of course, sensible for both men and women to take precautions to avoid putting themselves at extra risk by for example becoming excessively drunk and separated from protective friend on a night out or getting involved in altercations while drunk.
I’m 6′ 2″ and beefy – and I’m scared to walk on some streets. I’m not surprised, given the almost complete absence of any police presence on our streets, that people much more vulnerable than me are increasingly afraid of public spaces.
Seeing as we can’t do much about the anxiety – I’ve seen it get worse all my life due to increased media attention since it sold papers, and gets web clicks – one thing we could have is a more visible police presence on the streets.
What the hell do British police actually do?
“What the hell do British police actually do?“
Well they certainly haven’t inspired much confidence since Sarah Everard!
…hunt people guilty of “Wrong-think” on social media outlets?
Every advert and promotion for a new crime series or film shows all the women as warriors leading the men into battle.So how is this possible if they are too scared to walk the streets alone at night?
There seems to be a ready market among women for paranoid fear-mongering in the films they see on afternoon TV. I am struck by the sheer volume of films portraying women being manipulated and murderously attacked not by men but innocent-seeming female friends, neighbours and childminders.
Nearly all modern crime dramas involve mad murderers who prey on women. Most are written by women authors. Everybody wants to read about the victim.
When I go running I pass men and women runners. The men say ‘Hi’ and the women look away. Do they expect help from me if they have a problem?
Some clarity on rape statistics would also be helpful. 6 in 7 rapes and assaults against women are perpetrated by someone they know. The risk of being assaulted on the street is pretty low.
The real clarity on rape statistics is that they are completely unreliable.
“Clearly these videos are meant to empower users…”
They really aren’t.
Every now and again, something happens that shocks you. The following is one that shocked me:
Three men who imprisoned a schoolgirl, held a machete to her throat and then raped her multiple times have been convicted. Detective Sergeant Charlotte Carter, of the North Area Safeguarding Team, said: “Roberto French, Abdisalam Mohamad and Hilal Mohamed put this young schoolgirl through a horrific ordeal. She was threatened with a machete, held against her will and raped multiple times.
The reason I was so shocked is that she was imprisoned exactly opposite the primary school that I attended in Enfield, North London. I did not live too far away and ,as a child, I walked to school every day and my parents had zero safety concerns.
Reasons to feel unsafe?
If you have developed a systematic mindset where you are frightened by the reactions of phantoms on the net, why would you not be frightened of the physical world?
This.
When I went to university, we were informed that there were two serial rapists active in the area and girls were advised to move in groups, late at night (returning from nights out). This seemed a prudent course of action, in my view. On the rare occasion when I ventured out alone in the dark, I ensured that I wore everything I could to deter a predator. Big boots, big coat, belted jeans, as felt that too would be prudent.
I wouldn’t describe myself as anxious or fearful, however I do subscribe to Sod’s Law. Had I made myself vulnerable to exercise my rights, Sod’s Law says I’d live to regret it.
Was it actually true that there were two serial rapists in the area ?
I have no idea as to how true it was however it was the police who advised us to take precautions. Back then (25 years ago) we had no reason to doubt them.
A more interesting take out from the survey link is that girls are more likely to feel anxious due to social media, (81% compared to 72% of boys), with their biggest worry being “Comparing myself to others on social media” (40% compared to 25% for boys). So social media itself creates competition between girls and that makes them more anxious.
The moral panic about “sexual assault” is part of this. It is now part of popular culture that 1 in 4 women will be sexually assaulted. This is a complete fallacy. The original rate of “sexual assault” conflated “unwanted kiss” with “brutal rape by a stranger”. In point of fact, more like 1 in 200-500 of women will be assaulted. Yet we as a society have succeeded in terrifying young women. The huge downside is that this has created a bigger problem – lack of trust of young women regarding young men. Young men are now far less able to get past the heightened defensive mechanisms of women. The leads to the “incel” issue.
Ask Mr Plod!
I reccomend reading ‘the coddling of the American mind’ by Haidt and Lukianoff
As borne out by recent research showing that, duh, trigger warnings only serve to prime the ‘vulnerable’ for fear reactions. A psychological phenomena that has been known for decades – but that reality, and the students’ welfare, is trumped by the schools/lawyers/activists need to to seen to be angelic.
Why do so many teenage girls feel unsafe? Because feminists in the mainstream media and elsewhere have long preyed on hard-wired female anxiety and detached women and girls from reality. Far more men and boys are assaulted in the public sphere than women and girls. The UK is a very safe place for women and girls in particular.
Feminists are the only group in the world deliberately seeking to make women and girls more anxious than they would naturally be, to drive their lucrative industries, notably domestic violence and rape.
Mike Buchanan
JUSTICE FOR MEN & BOYS
http://j4mb.org.uk
“Unfortunately, however, this perceived danger does not marry with reality”
Surely this is fortuntate, not unfortunate?
I don’t think murder statistics are a complete argument against the premise that public places are unsafe.
