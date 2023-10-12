Trans activists fail to shut down another feminist event
FiLiA's Glasgow conference is going ahead despite an intimidation campaign
Trans activists all too often act as the militia wing of the men’s rights movement. Their movement is perfectly designed to bully, harass, intimidate and silence feminists — or just any woman who dares to question male dominance.
An organisation called Glasgow Trans Rally demonstrated such an attitude this week, posting on social media about a conference in the city, and planned for Friday. The event was organised by the women’s rights group FiLiA, which advocates for female-only spaces, and was set to feature discussions on sex-based injustice and male violence.
Followers of Glasgow Trans Rally were encouraged to target the venue, harassing the organisers on social media and over the phone.
“This weekend, a transphobic ‘women’s rights’ conference will be held at [venue],” the Instagram post read. “Prominent transphobes such as Joanna Cherry and Julie Bindel will be speaking, amongst many many others. STAND WITH US in telling [the venue] that Glasgow DOES NOT ACCEPT THIS, and that they MUST DROP THE EVENT!”
Two days before the conference, the venue caved into pressure and informed FiLiA that the event was cancelled.
After putting the venue and the organisers through hell, legal advice was sought, and it was established that to cancel the event would risk a legal challenge. So, as per a statement put out on Thursday afternoon, FiLiA is going ahead, and the venue has ultimately not caved to the protestors.
It is interesting that these people seem to doubt that FiLiA is a “women’s rights” conference, instead describing it as simply against trans people. Speakers and delegates are coming from all over the world to share experiences of campaigning to end the global sex trade and the trafficking of children, femicide, and the abuse of black women by the police and military. There are women from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America and Australian Indigenous communities.
But these sadistic narcissists are desperate to shut the mouths of survivors of male violence, and prevent 1500 women from getting together in sisterhood and solidarity. There are women still steeped in trauma at being raped, or from losing custody of their children in the family courts to an abusive father.
As I reported from a previous FiLiA event, the lovely lot that picketed the event decided to bang on the windows and shout “Nazi scum!” while women inside spoke of being tortured and raped by police. They held signs reading, “Suck my dick you transphobic cunt” in their best attempt to be intersectional feminists.
The more these woman-hating trans activists lose, the worse they become. There are lots of women, particularly young ones, involved, but there have always been women happy to be poster girls for the patriarchy, because it earns them cookies in the short term. Gender ideology is nothing more or less than misogyny. And if the liberals can’t see that a baying mob trying to shut down a feminist event is, whether consciously or not, part of a men’s rights movement, they need to — belatedly — open their eyes.
It really is strange what the sex revolution hath wrought. It’s as though the worst sort of men all got together to figure out what would work best for them (no fault divorce, abortion on demand, pornography everywhere, sex without consequences—for men) and came up with our exact culture. And then called it Feminism.
Believe me, if men had had a hand in this we’d have done a far better job. But yes, there is a certain amount of historical irony at work here.
Julie, At some stage it would be good to see a roundup of the attitude of the police at events like this. Drive at 24mph in one of these new 20 mph zones – you get a ticket. Yell obscenities in an intimidating way at a group of law-abiding women, you get… what?
A key distinction to be made is between transsexuals and the gender self-identification lot who call themselves ‘transgender’ and who seemed to have arisen from Judith Butler’s disciples in the Millennial generation.
The second group are making life more difficult for the older group, and in terms of raising public prejudice not just threatening their medical care.
Trans activists all too often act as the militia wing of the men’s rights movement.
This tells us far more about the paranoid psychology of some feminists than it does about the situation on the ground.
Doubtless there are some real concerns around the trans issue – but some of the actors on the terf side are clearly driven by the hatred of men that they have nursed since their youth decades ago.
Give it a rest Julie. Your obvious hatred of men has become wearisome to say the least.
Feminists have been hurling insults at men, invading their spaces and attacking the very notion of masculinity for decades. And while I condemn the Trans activists, it’s hard to ignore the irony as they use the same tactics against you.
And by the way, not all women are “survivors of male violence”. Some of us are survivors of female violence.
There are lots of women, particularly young ones, involved, but there have always been women happy to be poster girls for the patriarchy
Good god it gets worse. What on earth is this doing on Unherd?
Like it or not, lots of younger feminists support the whole trans thing. Some of them may even think that terfs are acting on behalf of the “patriarchy”. Who knows? Who cares? But let’s have some real analysis instead of this silly stuff.
There isn’t a men’s rights movement, Julie, but given your frequently expressed mysandry perhaps there should be.
I’m with Dougie on this one. Trans rights activists do not ‘somehow’ represent a militant misogamist appendage of all the male species, they are nothing more than an annoying, minuscule, shouty, wanna-be twats, trying to bully another group of sometimes annoying, shouty, actual twats. I would take Julie’s writing more seriously if she took the blinkers off and didn’t lump ALL men together.
As an aside, why just ‘black women’ ? Don’t the ‘white adjacent’ Israeli women count too when it comes to violence by armed authorities ?
Sorry, I’ve just realised, instead of “wanna-be twats”, it should have read ‘wanna-have twats’.
She is so lacking in self awareness that she gives herself away in her own writing!
