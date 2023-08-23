Why are climate activists so angry?
Frustrations about the environment are a cloak for separate resentments
“Not being able to govern affairs, I govern myself.” That was the view taken by the 16th-century French essayist Michel de Montaigne, who lived at a time when France was wracked by civil war. He was unable to influence what was going on in politics, he reasoned, but he could cultivate his own character and intellect.
I thought immediately of Montaigne’s aphorism when I read reports of a Norwegian study purporting to find that people who became angry at news of climate change were vastly more likely to become activists. Feelings of fear and guilt were associated with supporting policies to tackle climate change, with the link to activism seven times stronger for anger than for hope. Norwegians are obviously disinclined to take the view that becoming a better person is a more productive use of their energies than attempting to fix the problems of the world.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
The findings support an intuition that I have long had about climate change activism: that for many adherents, it is not entirely about the issue itself, but instead derives from deeper antagonisms, frustrations and dissatisfactions. This could be “capitalism”, their own backgrounds or what they perceive as the vulgarity and trivia of their own societies.
There is something very eerie about the blank-eyed fanaticism of Extinction Rebellion or Just Stop Oil protesters, for example. To remain impassive in the face of someone who is begging you to let them get their child to hospital suggests a frightening level of deliberate detachment from normal human sympathy and solidarity. Such detachment — such nihilism — suggests to me that there are personal resentments bubbling under the surface.
These kind of actions are usually defended on the grounds that it is for the greater good of humanity, but that is not really how morality works. Moral action is about how individual persons are treated, and whose welfare and interests are within your control. We should be wary of people who can disregard the welfare and needs of the people in front of them in favour of complex abstractions. Humanity as an abstraction conveniently makes no specific, difficult or concrete demands on us, unlike those annoying, messy, imperfect human beings.
It’s also very clear that a lot of climate activists relish the performative aspects of the protests rather than having any clear alternative to the current slow but steady decarbonisation of the global economy. When they are asked for specific policy prescriptions, they very often either babble incoherently or make the most absurd utopian demands like “We need to stop using all fossil fuels immediately”, an act which would probably kill tens of millions of people. They often seem totally unaware of the steps that are already being taken by governments.
Similarly, the persistent activist hostility to nuclear energy, often on the most absurd grounds, suggests that what animates them is not seeking practical alternatives to fossil fuels which would enable the global free economy to keep chugging on as before, but rather a total reconfiguration of our way of life. It is political and personal neuroses about “capitalism”, society or man’s wealth-generating mastery of nature that are really bothering them.
We are all guilty to some degree of letting our personal experiences, backgrounds and impulses drive our political views. But in the case of climate activism, which seeks such sweeping and dramatic changes with such terrifying rhetoric, it is especially important to remind people that personal frustrations and miseries are just that: personal. As Dr Johnson said: “How small, of all that human hearts endure/ That part which laws or kings can cause or cure.”
There is definitely a derangement there and a refusal to engage in debate. Almost every time I attempt to engage with a climate activist online I end being blocked (including by Monbiot). I believe they are now maintaining blocklists like the gender ideologues because I find I am blocked in discussions by people I have never had any engagement with whatsoever.
I am never rude but simply and calmly present them with evidence. I agree with them that there is climate change, that humans are contributing to it and that we need to fix it over time. I merely explain them about the uncertainties involved in assessing the climate sensitivity of CO2 and present them with arguments about the morality of what they are doing to poor people, both here in the UK, and in the global south, in pursing Net Zero and explain the problems of becoming reliant on China for our renewable technology.
I have had no children and am unlikely to sire any now, I haven’t been on a plane in 9 years, I’ve inherited an electric car which I now (rarely) drive and I’ve been a vegetarian for four decades. I would lay money that my carbon footprint is vastly less than most of these activists. Nevertheless, I am told I am a shill for the fossil fuel industry. I’m still waiting for the cheques to arrive.
Just like gender ideology, I believe their policy is now ‘no debate’. I blame the BBC and The Guardian, and their billionaire donors, for where we are today.
It’s very difficult to debate this issue since there is a huge knowledge gap, on both sides I might add. That can lead immediately to frustration, in particular when well worn sceptic arguments that have no bearing on reality are repeatedly put forward. For example, I have never met or encountered anyone who actually understands the concept correctly.
This could be “capitalism”, their own backgrounds or what they perceive as the vulgarity and trivia of their own societies.
I get the feeling from a lot of climate activists that they feel we are getting our just desserts for being greedy, self centred, consumerist etc. They almost seem to wish for the catastrophe they protest against. And they put too much emphasis on purity of spirit than practicality and compromise.
Certainly if it were to turn out that there was actually no problem, and that we could carry on behaving as we have with no consequences – I think many would be deeply disappointed.
How many Green activists would take on local drug gangs or grooming gangs?They are middle class white nitwits wanting to be rebels against an enemy who never fights back, fighting for a cause that doesn’t exist, thinking that they are “warriors”.
Virtue-signalling at its most extreme.
I was once chatting online with a climate activist who informed me that he had recently driven from Georgia to New York City to participate in an anti-global warming rally. My response was, “You drove?” Idiot.
“Everybody wants to change the world but nobody wants to change themselves”
A lyric from “Do You Really Want It?” by Nothing More.
Spot on really.
“Watergate does not bother me – does your conscience bother you?”
I’ll never forget the UN holding a news conference underwater in scuba gear in the Maldives – promoting hysterical claims that island nations would soon be drowning underwater due to rising seas. Fast forward 20 years and there is absolutely no question 80% of Pacific coral islands, including the Maldives, have grown in size. This is not science. This is not rational debate. The UN has never acknowledged its overblown predictions. We keep hearing about impending global food shortages. The UN has literally been predicting this for 30 years. We should be in the grip of global famine right now, yet agricultural production relentlessly keeps expanding. Still they continue to make the same predictions and are never held to account.
I think another reason that they these activists are so angry, deranged or hysterical is due to the way information around climate change is being presented. From supra-national bodies, national governments, most media and NGO’s the information is catastrophised with no balancing information. So currently we are told that we are in the phase of “Global Boiling”, a heatwave in Europe is then presented to confirm it along with wildfires, which in most cases have been caused deliberately or through bad land management, and then exacerbated by high temperatures. So the Earth is burning due to Climate Change. Ergo, hysteria.
That messaging we get from authorities and institutions is absolutely hysterical. We are bombarded with the most extreme claims. For the avg person just living their lives, it’s hard not to be influenced by this. I feel bad for the children. They’ve been exposed to nothing but oppressive messaging their entire lives.
“We should be wary of people who can disregard the welfare and needs of the people in front of them in favour of complex abstractions”
Precisely. Inexcusable cruelty has been meted out in pursuit of some loftier goal by every despotic regime in history. Think Soviet Union, Cambodia etc etc
“Similarly, the persistent activist hostility to nuclear energy, often on the most absurd grounds, suggests that what animates them is not seeking practical alternatives to fossil fuels which would enable the global free economy to keep chugging on as before, but rather a total reconfiguration of our way of life. It is political and personal neuroses about “capitalism”, society or man’s wealth-generating mastery of nature that are really bothering them.”
It has been clear to me for some time that what animates climate activism and anticapitalism in general is firstly the fact that increasing numbers of young people are shut out of having a stake in the economic game. Why would you support capitalism if you’re being told the best you’ll get from it yourself is as a mere spectator to the fruits of other people’s labour? That you’ll always rent instead of own your own home, that you’ll be taxed to support old people’s pensions without getting one yourself, and that the number of jobs with career prospects is steadily declining, leaving yourself in permanent precarity?
Don’t get me wrong: I appreciate the absurdity of opposing capitalism and then complaining about the fact that one remains poor. But you have to remember that most functional adults take many years to understand at an instinctive level the relationship between industry, economics and their own situation in life. We’ve spent about 25 years steadily eroding the UK as a place where things are made and built, which is why there’s a shortage of both jobs and houses, the two main issues that young people face. Modern young people didn’t do this to themselves, even if many of them might support the politics involved in degrowth strategies. And it’s not enough that idealistic young people might support the politics of degrowth as a pretext for dismissing their concerns: there are legions of well-off adults now who were once younger idealists who bore nothing more than an education in how the world works as a consequence for their naivete. Why is it now OK to argue, as we appear to be, that young idealists must now bear the real costs of degrowth? For me, part of the social contract is that we avoid harsh outcomes such as this.
Don’t get me wrong: when Just Stop Oil block roads the way they do, I am often filled with a desire the set about them with a baseball bat while they sit there refusing to move. Their cretinous intransigence is infuriating. But I do gain a tiny scintilla of sympathy for them when I look at the quality of the social contract they are expected to inherit.
The short answer as to why they are so angry is: “Because it’s a secular religion, and the heretics are the evil enemy.”
Mankind is an inherently religious being, and denied a formal religion we cling to other lesser things with the same zeal. In these secular religions we attain righteousness through adherence. Be that through the right racial views, human right views, or global environmental views adherents are justified.
Unlike a political group that will just dissolve if it’s no longer to the advantage of the members, those who have given themselves over to these secular religions will fanatically glue themselves to the pavement, or even self-immolate over it.
“A picture paints a million words”.
The caption photograph says it all.
Another Physics Nobel Laureate signs the declaration , but zero press…. https://clintel.org/nobel-prize-winner-dr-john-f-clauser-signs-the-clintel-world-climate-declaration/
And someone immediately gave you the ‘thumbs down’. -Incredible!
It is just this kind of article and rhetoric that leads to negative discourse. What is the point of the article other than to troll one side or feed the confirmation bias of the other?
As it happens I was reading an article on this very subject the other day, and how climate activism is being conflated with other subjects and characteristics to alienate it.
A key element of the disinformation playbook is to ‘other’ certain groups in society – setting them apart by attributing negative characteristics. Though it may seem trivial, using this kind of language against environmental movements helps to drive a wedge between members of society.
https://www.euronews.com/green/2023/08/20/weaponising-the-climate-crisis-how-extremists-and-politicians-are-polarising-the-debate
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe