WHO’s Susan Michie: my politics are my business
Freddie Sayers spoke to the new WHO Nudge Unit chair to discuss the politics of public health
When Professor Susan Michie’s appointment as the new Chair of the World Health Organisation’s “Technical Advisory Group on Behavioural Insights” was announced on Monday, almost every news report mentioned that she is a longstanding member of the British Communist Party.
“Communist British scientist dubbed ‘Stalin’s nanny’ who wanted face masks and social distancing FOREVER is given top job at World Health Organization,” read the Daily Mail headline. “British professor who is member of the Communist party appointed as chair of WHO advisory group,” said the Telegraph. “WHO appoints Communist Party member who said face masks should continue ‘forever’ as chair of advisory board,” said GB News. And so on.
But is it fair to make a scientist’s private politics part of the story? Susan Michie certainly doesn’t think so, as she told me in her UnHerd interview last year when I asked her if she was a Communist:
But in this example, it becomes hard to separate politics from science. Later in the same interview, Professor Michie admitted that all of her colleagues on SPI-B, the UK government behavioural science committee, shared an ideological commitment to a more equal society: “we never talk about each other’s politics. I assume there’s a very broad range, but everybody’s unanimous about wanting a more equal society.”
She also explained that the new science of Public Health is collectivist by nature, seeking to provide group-wide solutions to health challenges, and so it fundamentally downplays individual rights. “What I don’t see a lot of amongst my colleagues maybe, but certainly the media, and especially the papers that you mentioned, would be much more emphasis on individual freedom, individual rights, rather than taking a sort of more collective population approach.”
It starts to feel distinctly like fundamental questions of how a society should be organised are being taken out of the political sphere — where they can be debated and ultimately rejected at the ballot box — and hard-wired into new scientific disciplines that are then treated as unquestionable expertise. Add to that the question of whether the WHO should be attempting to “nudge” populations rather than simply come out with technical advice, and no wonder people are getting paranoid.
“And I think that the kind of articles you referred to are a really disturbing kind of McCarthyite witch hunting, which I don’t think should have any place in a liberal tolerant society”.
She doesn’t want a “liberal tolerant society” – like all Communists this is simply a front for her real wish, which is to live in a Bolshevist one, an ideology which we should never tire of repeating, has killed tens, probably hundreds of millions of people in the 20th century, plus of course on a lesser but still inhuman scale, leading to economic stagnation, a complete lack of freedom, huge numbers of informers and spies etc. The fact that we give people who believe in this evil, such as Michie, positions of authority is quite extraordinary.
The problem with Prof. Michie is that she is not a public health expert, she is not medically trained, and she is not and never has been a scientist. She is a psychologist and psychology in general (albeit not always) and the type of psychological research she has been involved with is wholly unscientific. People such a Michie distort the facts to always arrive at preconceived conclusions. As for her crying out that “masks should be forever”, I would simply say that this illustrates that she is incapable of actually looking at the real evidence, that is that upteem randomized controlled trials conducted since the 1920s to the present day have failed to show any benefit whatsoever of community masking in the context of respiratory virus infections. The truth of the matter is that in the community masks of all types fail to protect and fail to prevent transmission, and this is quite evident when one actually looks at the data for SARS-CoV2 by simply comparing neighboring regions with very similar demographics.
I would therefore conclude that the appointment of Michie to head the WHO nudge unit, a concept that is Orwellian to begin with, simply shows how corrupt and useless the WHO actually is.
Thanks for highlighting Michie’s professional background. I had assumed she had some actual health related expertise. If she is simply an communist psychologist that has latched on to Sunstein’s work to see a way to promulgate her ideological preferences she certainly should not be on any WHO committee. Indeed she should not have had any input into Sage with her repressive and ignorant views regarding face masks.
It would be good if we had a conservative PM who would drive out such ideologs from advisory committees and quangos. Perhaps McCarthy had a point, something I had not considered until now.
To paraphrase Trotsky: You might not be that interested in Susan Michie’s politics, but Susan Michie’s politics are interested in you.
An excellent and fairly presented analysis from Freddie as usual. The WHO appointment is a further example of the ideological capture of organisations. The social justice ideological position held among Michie and her colleagues that greater social equality is desirable is not a scientific view but a political view and it is in fact essential that proper representation of voices in favour of the common desire for freedom of choice appears on such committees where mixed scientific and ideological advice is given.
As the contrast between the Swedish approach and the UK and continental approach to dealing with the pandemic shows a lack of a broad understanding of the need for individual choice over rigid one choice for all circumstances policies is essential. The sort of communist collectivist viewpoint represented by Michie does not provide this essential element for sound decisions to be taken. It is interesting that the tilt in favour of freedom came from a country that is commonly regarded as fairly collectivist and egalitarian in its general policy.
I suspect a lot of the rather absurd limitations on safe movement of people outside during the pandemic arose through egalitarian collectivist thinking that those who might be able to travel further safely should not be “privileged”.
This woman’s name brings back horrible memories! Susan Michie isn’t a communist, she’s a damned stalinist. That is why, as an influential member of Sage (an oxymoron if ever there was one), she pushed for maximum lockdown. Not quite the gulag, but the next best thing.
Having examined the PsyOps (covert manipulation) techniques used by Susan Michael and her colleagues, all I can say is that they don’t fool me or nudge me. They may fool other people but more fool them. I worked in management consulting when Nudge book came out and it became fashionable among certain consultants and then the civil service who set up a nudge unit. Nudge units appeared in various departments and even some local authorities. As you can imagine they practiced the worst kind of manipulation. I disliked it then and I dislike it now. I did not vote and pay taxes to be manipulated without my knowledge. Fortunately I can see through government propaganda. The issue of the ‘scientific basis’ for her work is a separate matter. I believe there are moral issues. Her collective good arguments do not, imho, override the need for transparency. During the Covid PsyOps (SPI-B) I took the time to read the minutes of SAGE meetings that were released. The hubris of these people had to be read to be believed. It smells rotten and like nothing I have encountered in normal private business consulting. (I have copied this comment to her email to be transparent)
I would be most interested to hear what Michie’s definition of “a more equal society” actually is. These things always sound harmless, bit never seem to be defined.
Equally, on what basis is “a more equal society” better than “a less equal one” ? Is there any factual or historical evidence to support this assertion ?
My own experience and study shows that “equality” is usually bought at the expense of liberty and a free society and this is not a trade-off many people (and certainly not most) wish to take. There is certainly very litle actual electoral support for Michie’s political beliefs (and never has been in this country). So quite why she thinks she has the right to push them on the country against the concensus of the people is beyond me. He claim that her politics do not affect her “scientific judgement” is a nonsense, since much of what she is seeking to “nudge” is not scientific.
Most sane people want a more equal society, but not one imposed top down which would be contradictory.
We want equality of opportunity not equality of outcome.
Equality of outcome usually translates to cutting down the tall poppies – tax the rich until they are as poor as the poorest – remove private health care in case I get an advantage through it.
To equalize outcomes you need the all powerful ‘elites’ to determine who gets what. The joke is on anyone who imagines that a world controlled by all powerful elites is anything approaching egalitarian. Kick the capitalists out of their mansions – and in moves the communist party members.
Private health IS a tax. It means its users reduce the burden on the NHS, leaving more in theory for the rest of us taxpayers. But it’s voluntary. Taking even more tax from the rich is not. Same applies to private schools.
Banning private systems is unfair but but fairly regulating their profitability is the real nut we have to crack.
No-one who declared themselves a fascist would be allowed a major role in such an organisation. Possibly quite rightly, given fascism’s track record of human misery. By any measure, communism’s track record is even worse, but somehow it’s still acceptable.
I’m not sure where you can draw the line. Exclude fascists, communists, people with strong religious convictions, atheists…
Peoples’ backgrounds will sometimes influence the work they do. Diversity in large organisations is surely the best way to limit extremism
Communism, and communists, are pure evil.
This should not be a controversial statement, and only those already under the spell of it are likely to argue. We do not tolerate Nazis, so we should not tolerate communists. There is no nuance or debate required here.
The Bolsheviks got rid of the factory managers and replaced them with workers councils. Then they parachuted in the Party representative who had the power to overrule the workers council. What was dressed up as power to the people was really just replacing one hierarchy with another much less capable one – a power grab. So too with these ‘experts’ pretending to favour equality – in reality they are creating a surveillance public health dictatorship where “the science” is their Latin Bible that only they can read, and they are the infallible priesthood. Welcome to the new Dark Ages.
If she was a member of a far-right political party, promoting an ideology that had caused the deaths of millions of people throughout the 20 century, then I am sure that it would be an issue of public debate, and enough to prevent her holding publicly funded positions.
