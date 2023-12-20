Where is Keir Starmer’s ‘pragmatism’ on Israel?
The Labour leader is proving more hawkish than the Tories
In recent decades “pragmatism” has been the preferred maxim for those of a centrist persuasion — in word if not always in deed. Pragmatism with public finances. Pragmatism with public sector reform. Pragmatism with housing.
But in the UK, there is one area where pragmatism doesn’t exist: foreign policy. Because while purported “common sense” at home is in order, when it comes to overseas our politicians demand that we think in grand, often overtly ideological terms. This has led to entirely avoidable, self-inflicted disasters, ranging from occupying Afghanistan to removing Gaddafi.
The bloodshed in Gaza, and its unfolding consequences, threaten a similar kind of disaster. In recognition of this fact, both Foreign Secretary David Cameron and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock called for a “sustainable ceasefire” last weekend. This isn’t substantially different from before — with any ceasefire still being permissible only after Israel destroys Hamas. But even rhetorical shifts matter, particularly when events move so quickly.
With the Tories on the ropes, and Keir Starmer almost certain to become the next prime minister, this all raises an important question: what would a Labour government do? “Pragmatism” would dictate, surely, that after the hardest period for living standards since the 1950s, and with inflation now falling, avoiding further price rises (caused by shipping route blocks in the Red Sea) is the priority. “Common sense” would determine that, after the catastrophes of Afghanistan and Iraq, it is obviously foolish to confront an asymmetric actor in their backyard when an alternative remains available.
And yet it may well be that the emerging prudence of the British state gives way to more bluster, with a Labour government more disposed to abstract “principles”. Cameron has called for a “much more surgical, clinical and targeted approach when it comes to dealing with Hamas” while Rishi Sunak has said too many civilians are being killed. Starmer, meanwhile, has said nothing remotely similar — and declared in November that a ceasefire would only freeze the conflict. Ditto Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health, who was incredibly lightweight while discussing the issue over the weekend.
Presumably, for them, the interests of the wider region, or Europe, or Britain, are irrelevant. Maybe hundreds of thousands of Gazans being displaced and coming to Europe as refugees doesn’t matter. Maybe they simply haven’t thought about it.
There is, of course, another explanation. Namely that because demands for a ceasefire are viewed by many as supportive of Palestine, and therefore “Left-coded”, Labour’s leadership is eager to overcompensate in the opposite direction. Why else would Starmer let 10 frontbenchers, including Jess Philips, lose their jobs after voting for an SNP motion last month? That was avoidable and unnecessary, but Labour — as will likely prove to be the case in government — is eager to show its Atlanticist credentials on foreign policy.
Jeremy Corbyn may no longer lead the party, but his legacy means Starmer will overcompensate on issues where his predecessor sought to make waves — namely foreign policy and public ownership. For all the protests, the electoral consequences of that may touch a dozen seats at most. Far more important, however, is that it is a deeply unwise approach to foreign relations in an increasingly dangerous and fragmented world order. Beware the self-appointed pragmatists in politics. They often think the least.
You were a Corbyn cheerleader and currently work with (employ?) a woman who shamelessly celebrated the horrors of October 7. Bog off.
Thanks. Literally on October 7th, Aaron Bastani tweeted that there’s a “clear double standard in endorsing terrorism against civilian targets in Ukraine … and condemning it by Palestinians”. As if Ukraine had ever done to Russia what Hamas did in Israel on October 7th.
Surely you don’t expect consistency from a ‘literal communist’. Their mission is to bring us utopia by any means possible. What’s a few more piles of corpses’ when heaven on earth is in sight. You can’t make an omelette etc etc etc
There is an enormous difference between a ceasefire after Israel destroys Hamas, and calls for a ceasefire now. An influx of refugees from Gaza into Europe, and further disruption to Red Sea trade routes, are no less likely if Hamas is left in control of Gaza, free to continue attacking Israel. Over 16,000 Germans a day were killed in the last 9 months of the Second World War – mainly civilians and boys and old men in uniform – not to mention other nationalities and Holocaust victims. But no “sustainable ceasefire” would have been possible or beneficial in that conflict until victory was secured. And so it is today.
“Boys and old men in uniform” also known as soldiers.
The cream of the German armed forces were dead by July 1944, hence nearly twice as many German deaths between July 1944 and the end of the War as between September 1939 and July 1944. But the Allies were in a struggle for survival then, though not so much as is Israel today, and could not and did not relent. And all the armchair strategists demanding a ceasefire now have had a more comfortable life because there was no ceasefire then.
One instance where Allied forces did relent, was when Saddam Hussein was let off the hook following being ousted from Kuwait in 1991, due to the reluctance to become accused of “regime change” against the wishes of the UN.
That decision had horrendous consequences down the line. Israel must continue until Hamas, in its current format at least, is destroyed. The argument that it would just stoke further jihad in future ignores the “now” of jihad.
Exactly. Another example was agreeing to an armistice at the end of the First World War, rather than pushing on to occupy Germany. This undoubtedly saved many lives at the time, but allowed dangerous German institutions and attitudes to survive, and made another war more likely.
I am six paragraphs in and I still don’t know what on earth you’re talking about.
“David Cameron and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock called for a “sustainable ceasefire” last weekend. This isn’t substantially different from before — with any ceasefire still being permissible only after Israel destroys Hamas.”
The second sentence directly contradicts the first sentence. Or at the very best is a non-sequitor.
You appear to think that policy on Israel exists in some abstract realm where it’s all about the Labour party.
Most of the idiotic comments on the conflict in Gaza that come from the left rely on the notion that the Arabs have no agency but exist as a clockwork calculating mechanism to show up the “mistakes” made by Israel, the West, etc…(see Mersheimer and many others).
Here you’ve managed to write an article which removes agency from both the Arabs and the Israelis — making it all about Labour party in-fighting That’s some achievement.
Starmer’s concern here is domestic. He’s trying to dissociate the Labour party from the traditional anti-Semitism of the left, which voters quite rightly view with distaste, as well as it’s current pandering to anti-democratic genocidal Islam, which is equally nasty and un-British. Hopefully he won’t succeed because once in power he would be compelled to make an accommodation with some very sinister people.
Can someone tell me what is happening at Unherd ? It is beginning to take an approach which puzzles me. Two days ago a realist , now this. I wonder…
The concept of “different voices” puzzles you?
I guess Starmer realised pandering to the Jew-Hater demographics isn’t actually a net vote winning in Britain. Even adding Britain’s woke neo-racists + the Islamic demographics together doesn’t actually help Labour get into Downing Street.
