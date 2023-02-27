What’s happening to Saturday Night Live?
The comedy show seems to be moving beyond its Left-liberal guardrails
This weekend, actor Woody Harrelson delivered a provocative opening monologue during his appearance on the long-running American sketch show Saturday Night Live. In a clip that now has over a million views, Harrelson tells the audience about a script he read three years earlier while sunbathing and stoned in Central Park.
The plot went, as Harrelson recounts: “All the biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take the cartels’ drugs and keep taking them over and over.” He then jokes that he threw the script away because it was far too unrealistic: “Who’s gonna believe that crazy idea?”
Unsurprisingly, the media reaction to this monologue was swift. Numerous headlines accused the actor of spreading ‘anti-vax conspiracy theories’, but what does this episode say about SNL itself?
Saturday Night Live has long had a reputation for its Left-liberal tilt, even serenading Barack Obama when he left office. During Covid, however, it went into overdrive. As part of its ‘lockdown satire’, there was ‘Coronavirus Holiday’, a sketch in which a family of anthropomorphised coronaviruses sit in their living room arguing about how to most effectively wreak havoc. A rebellious teenage coronavirus is tired of spreading so glugs anti-bacterial gel, praises Cuomo and announces he’ll be getting vaccinated. The mother wistfully looks back on their family history and says, “who would have thought a year ago we were just a glimmer in the eye of a sick bat?”
In another sketch, ‘The Christmas Conversation’, three young women FaceTime their mothers with the news that they deem it unsafe to travel home for the ‘holidays’. The butt of the joke is irrational motherly love blinding older women to the sensible Covid safety espoused by their exasperated socially-conscious daughters. The sketch closes on a title card that reads, “Someday soon we all will be together. Stay safe, from SNL”.
The idea that the show would allow Harrelson to poke fun at Big Pharma a year or two ago would have been unimaginable, but there appears to have been a tonal shift over the last few months. The earliest signs could be seen in late 2021 with Kim Kardashian’s appearance on the show, in which she broached the topic of her father’s role defending OJ Simpson. She said of the infamous former footballer, “I met my first black person!” and joked about the number of stab wounds he may or may not have inflicted. It was a far cry from the on-message Covid comedy that SNL audiences had become accustomed to.
This was followed by the ‘Covid Commercial’ sketch in which a series of over-worked young professionals sell ‘Covid’ to the audience as an antidote to stress. An exhausted working mum sits on her bed and says, grinning, “I needed a break so my doctor suggested I get ‘Covid’ and it was the greatest week of my life”. Then, in November, Dave Chappelle returned to the SNL stage, where the comedian even offered a defence of Donald Trump.
Whether these performances are part of a trend that mark a wholesale change in the show’s comedy remains to be seen, but they seem deliberate. Indeed, in an interview with the New York Times, executive producer Lorne Michaels appeared to acknowledge how poor the comedy had been during Covid, explaining that “people were truly frightened. And that was reflected in the show.” Declaring 2022 to be “a year of reinvention”, Michaels promised to improve. Perhaps SNL is now finally making up for lost time.
Don’t hold your breath. SNL hasn’t been even remotely funny for over a quarter of a century. Expect them to be reined in by their friends in Hollywood within weeks.
I do not necessarily disagree with you but I kinda get the sense that there is something shifting in the culture right now, a kind of backlash to the leftist hysteria of the last few years.
Things are getting out into the news, such as the recent report on masking ineffectiveness and criticism of the trans craze that just would have not made it out of a newsroom even a year ago. Heck, the fact that the national labs decided that Covid probably came from a lab leak just came out over the weekend. Again, something that would have been buried a year ago.
Something is afoot and I do not think the far left is gonna like it much.
But then, I kinda always suspected that the progressive left was always playing the useful idiot to the center left for the sole purpose of getting rid of Trump.
The national (international) conversation does seem to be shifting, and many truths may now dare to speak their names. I wonder how far it will go? Is this the beginning of genuine honesty in government and the media, or is it a controlled conversation to placate the increasingly restive masses?
Perhaps SNL realized that their liberal slant has become so predictable that it undermines the premise of the show which is, to be, you know, funny. I suspect Lorne has been around long enough at this point to know that predictable and funny rarely appear in the same general vicinity. If pointedly asked about the change, expect anyone involved to deny any political leanings before or after and instead say something cliched like, “well we all felt the show had gotten a bit stale and so we’re trying to spice things up. Good comedy has to be edgy so we’re trying some new ideas to push the envelope.” More practically, I’m sure it’s occurred to more than a few NBC executives that South Park has long since passed SNL as the default American political satire and the leading inspirer of water cooler discussions, and that Parker and Stone have managed to stay mostly apolitical by criticizing everyone and making it impossible to pin down their own political leanings, assuming they actually have any.
Yeah, I haven’t researched their ratings, but I strongly suspect SNL viewership was dropping and they need to reinvent themselves or at least move back toward their former edgy style. At the end of the day, money talks even louder than “progressive” activists.
