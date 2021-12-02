VdL is clearly delusional in even considering this policy. I agree with the sentiments in this article with one exception: “Even if an element of compulsion is justified at a national level, the EU lacks the democratic legitimacy to lead on such a sensitive matter“. There is no justification for compulsion regarding these Covid vaccines nationally or otherwise. Compulsion will tear society apart through the compliance methods introduced to underpin it i.e. vaccine passports, restricted access to public spaces, no jab-no job policies etc. This is more than a health issue; I believe it drives at the heart and soul of who we are as people and I can’t bear to see the freedoms we took for granted tossed aside so readily.
Ursula Von der Leyen pushes for compulsory vaccination
The EU has no power to implement, let alone enforce, such a policy
In remarks reported by Bloomberg, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has raised the prospect of compulsory Covid vaccinations in the EU.
Speaking at a press conference yesterday she said “I think it is understandable and appropriate to lead this discussion now — how we can encourage and potentially think about mandatory vaccination within the European Union.”
To be clear, neither the Commission nor any other EU body has the power to enforce such a policy. The relevant policy areas are still under national control. Nevertheless, Von der Leyen wants a “common approach” and thinks that this is a discussion that “has to be led” (by her, presumably).
Several EU member states are already moving towards vaccine mandates. Austria has already had a lockdown policy for the unvaccinated, and will introduce mandatory vaccination in the New Year. The incoming German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, is planning compulsory vaccinations in his country. The Greek government is introducing €100 monthly fines on unvaccinated over-60-year-olds. Other national governments may spot an opportunity to pass the buck to Brussels.
Von der Leyen is therefore pushing at an open door. Nevertheless, this would be a truly terrible policy for Europe. Even if an element of compulsion is justified at a national level (a very big “if”), the EU lacks the democratic legitimacy to lead on such a sensitive matter.
Control over one’s own body is among the most fundamental of freedoms. The idea that a discussion about its removal should be led by an unelected official is an outrage. The elected leaders of Europe should remind Von der Leyen of her place — not to mention her performance the last time she was put in charge of vaccine policy.
Aside from issues of personal autonomy, an EU-wide vaccine mandate makes no sense. While some EU countries have low vaccination and immunity rates, others do not. The idea that the citizens of one nation should be forcibly jabbed to deal with another’s problem takes Euro-federalism to a new and sinister level.
What would a Vax Europaea mean for us in Britain? As a non-member we wouldn’t be bound by an EU-wide mandate, but it would probably mean further restrictions on EU travel for unvaccinated Britons. Still, at least we can comfort ourselves with the thought that if anyone forces a needle into our arms, it would be our own government.
No one takes vdL seriously. The only thing she can reasonably do in this situation is encourage member states to adopt mandatory vaccination…but even if all 27 do, the approaches taken by each member state are likely to diverge significantly (the rules Austria is proposing are, for example, very different to what Greece seems to be dishing up). So there is still going to be a byzantine patchwork of rules and standards across the continent. And my bet is that this regulatory mess will be sold to us as a great achievement of “European unity”….
If only everyone was as fair minded as the typical Unherd reader, judging by these insightful comments.
I can understand why some people, particularly those who are vunerable, want to be vaccinated. It makes good sense.
I can also understand people who don’t want to be vaccinated, particularly as this is an unproven experimental medical process that has never been used successfully before.
The arrogance and borderline dictatorial stance of some EU politicians, does make me glad we are no longer under their rule. Unfortunately, I think we have just as many despicable wannabe dictators in the UK.
I wonder how the people wanting to force vaccinate others would feel if the ‘antivaxxers’ proposed an outright ban on vaccines. Such a stance seems ludicrous, non-sensical and dictatorial. Surely people have a right to choose which medical treatment they want.
Live and let live I say and respect other people’s right to do what they feel is right for them.
