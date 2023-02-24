About
Friday, 24
February 2023
11:00

UnHerd debate: should the West send more military support to Ukraine?

Featuring Peter Hitchens, Konstantin Kisin, Thomas Fazi and Edward Lucas
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, Western support for Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s regime has shown no sign of slowing — in fact, it may even be accelerating. But just how much military support should the West provide? Peter Hitchens, Konstantin Kisin, Edward Lucas and Thomas Fazi joined Freddie Sayers to debate whether ongoing western involvement really is the best way to end the war in Ukraine.

Watch above for this lively — and at times feisty — debate…

