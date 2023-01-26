Ukraine is on the verge of losing Bakhmut
Western sources are now advising Kyiv to strategically withdraw
The battle for Bakhmut has been long and arduous, with both sides suffering a heavy human toll. Throughout this period Russian forces, spearheaded by the Wagner organisation, have made incremental gains, but since the fall of Soledar they have been moving much faster. Now Ukraine’s position in and around the city is rapidly deteriorating, as Russia seeks to encircle the strategically important town. The Americans are now believed to be advising Kyiv to withdraw from the city to preserve soldiers and equipment.
These recommendations are based on a stream of bleak reports coming out of the city: for instance, last week Germany’s foreign intelligence service (BND) told Der Spiegel that Ukraine is losing hundreds of soldiers per day.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
Given that thousands of fighters are being trained in Europe, the rationale is for Kyiv to protect what’s left of its forces in Ukraine at a safe distance from Russian positions. In turn, they can develop an armoured core and prepare for an offensive to try and punch through Russian defences, as they’ve done previously in Kharkiv.
Reuters describes how one official said the “belief in Washington is that Ukraine has spent considerable resources defending the city of Bakhmut but that there is a high possibility that the Russians will eventually push the Ukrainians out of that town.” Moreover, a senior official in US President Joe Biden’s administration claimed Kyiv’s disproportionate focus on the city is hindering its efforts elsewhere.
The Institute for the Study of War provided an alternate perspective, describing Kyiv’s Bakhmut approach as “a strategically sound effort despite its costs” since Ukraine would pay “a significant price for giving it up”. The next day, the ISW asserted that the high casualty rate associated with defending the city comes with “opportunity costs related to potential Ukrainian counter-offensive operations elsewhere”. Similarly, the Washington Post recently argued that “Kyiv must balance its defence of the city, weighted with symbolism, with preparations for a counteroffensive”.
To improve Ukraine’s prospects, the West is sending enormous amounts of weapons, armour and tanks to Ukraine. This is in part spurred by the war’s shift back in Russia’s favour, which has stabilised its lines, hardened its defences by building massive trench/barrier networks, and regained forward momentum in several areas along the frontline.
To give some examples, Russia has recently initiated offensive efforts in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, moved on to Vuhledar, partially surrounded Avdiivka, taken Klishchiivka, captured a number of towns around Bakhmut, and looks to take Siversk further north. Yet Ukraine has reportedly also been pressing forth in some spots such as the Kreminna area, where its military has been active for weeks and Russia has launched new counter-attacks.
After scoring notable victories in Kharkiv and Kherson, Ukraine is once again on the back foot, and it is widely anticipated — though not certain — that Russia will conduct sizeable offensives in the coming weeks and months. To prevent the encirclement of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers, to better defend against the developing onslaught and try and improve its ability to launch its own meaningful forward action to take back territory, Kyiv may have to finally cut the cord on Bakhmut.
‘hundreds of soldiers per day’
I suppose the question is: Then what? What will Ukraine do or advocate for when their military is reduced to near nothing?
They’ll advocate for more money. What else?
Mr Webber makes the same conceptual error as many Western military commentators – military success is not measured in real estate, but in military effectiveness. Ukraine has been wasting men and resources in defending Bakhmut while all Russia had to do was lob shells into Bakhmut.
German “Durchhaltebefehle” fatally weakened the Wehrmacht. They’re doing the same for the Ukrainian army. Even if Ukraine gives up on Bakhmut now, the damage is done, and a handful of tanks sometime in the future won’t fix it.
I think you make a good point. It’s under appreciated that casualty ratios can go against the defender if the fire superiority of the attacker is high enough, and it’s 5-10 to 1 in Russia favour, from the estimates I’ve seen.
However, since Russia’s war aim now is to capture all the major settlements of the Donbas, every city which falls is one which Ukraine will have to take back at potential great cost, if they can at all, it makes sense to fight for these positions.
Most sources I’ve read constantly referred to Bakhmut as strategically irrelevant, but with symbolic value for Russia to get a victory.
Why the sudden change to strategically important? Because it has roads that lead elsewhere?
I think it was always strategically relevant. They say Bakhmut is on high ground, so artillery placed there can fire down on the surroundings. Looking at a map, it seems to be the last big town on the road to Slovyansk and Kramatorsk, the taking of which have been key objectives of the Russians since early on in the invasion.
I think the importance of Bakhmut has been talked-down by pro-Western journalists for a long time now. The intentions have been noble, just as the cause of Ukraine is noble. But it’s not really journalism to do this. It’s activism.
I agree with your larger point (about Bakhmuts relevance and the media downplaying it), but lying/propagandizing is not noble, it’s just brainwashing.
What I find particularly distasteful is that when the media are against a war they cite their unswerving dedication to the truth as justification to report a warts and all depiction of it. Think Vietnam or the second Iraq war. But when they support a war, what is essentially propaganda, is justified as a noble lie for the greater good.
There will be no interviews with terrified young boys hunkered down in foxholes waiting to be ordered to charge to their deaths. That much reality might weaken our resolve. Besides, those boys are someone else’s kids, not ours. Their lives mean nothing more to us than the pawns on the chess board.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe