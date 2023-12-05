Trump terror is back
America's liberal media is in a frenzy about the dictator's return
Articles in the forthcoming edition of the Atlantic are bound together by a shared theme, one that will be familiar to readers of the magazine over the past seven years. In the January/February issue of the publication, 24 writers “imagine what a second Trump term would look like”, with new pieces spread across the Atlantic’s website.
David Frum heralds the “the danger ahead”; Caitlin Dickerson cautions against Trump’s “anything-goes approach to immigration enforcement”; Anne Applebaum predicts “the end of American influence”. Editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg’s prefatory note is titled, “A Warning”, and accuses the former president of “rotten, depraved” behaviour, adding that “both Trump and Trumpism pose an existential threat to America.” The themed edition follows an article from the same outlet last month which claims that the former president has “fully embraced the language of fascism”.
The Atlantic is not alone in sharing its fears about a second Trump administration presidency, nor in pulling the fascism card to describe his rhetoric. Last month, an edition of the Economist featured on its cover a familiar lip-puckered silhouette, with the accompanying editorial titled, “Donald Trump poses the biggest danger to the world in 2024”. That assessment came days after a New York Times poll found that Joe Biden trailed his White House predecessor in five out of six key battleground states ahead of next year’s election.
Most polling aggregators now have Trump leading the race for the Oval Office, in some cases by as many as six percentage points. While his 2016 defeat of Hillary Clinton came as a shock to America’s establishment press, a victory for the Republican hopeful in 2024 is now being treated, if not with grim inevitability, at least as a very plausible outcome. The New Yorker, to give one example, has recently suggested that “the warnings about Trump in 2024 are getting louder”.
Meanwhile, on Monday CNN’s Stephen Collinson outlined “the profound choice that voters could face next year”, citing Trump’s “increasingly unapologetic anti-democratic rhetoric”. The writer claimed that the former president’s “political career is built on an edifice of a spectacular falsehood”, and that a second Trump term “would risk destroying the principle that presidents do not hold monarchical power”.
The same day, the Washington Post pointed to “the fear of a looming Trump dictatorship”, interviewing several “scholars of 20th-century fascism”. The previous week, the paper had published an opinion piece by columnist Robert Kagan which argued that “a Trump dictatorship is increasingly inevitable”, and which, perhaps inadvertently, revealed the extent to which the anti-Trump press needs its villain. “Even today,” Kagan conceded, “the news media can scarcely resist following Trump’s every word and action.” What’s more, the Democrats are in “a mounting panic” over the likelihood of him winning the election.
This commentary has been exacerbated by eye-catching accusations from some of Trump’s noted political opponents. Speaking to CBS News on Sunday, former Republican Congresswoman and longtime Trump critic Liz Cheney argued that she would prefer a Democrat victory in 2024 due to fears that the US is “sleepwalking into dictatorship”. Last month, his old nemesis Hillary Clinton compared the Republican to Adolf Hitler and warned that his return to the White House “would be the end of our country as we know it”. Appearing on ABC’s The View, she warned that “Trump is telling us what he intends to do”, a departure from her previous claims about her rival’s dishonesty.
As America’s press once again prepares to circle the wagons against Trump’s impending return, discussion of the former president’s “violent and authoritarian rhetoric” will dominate print and cable news. He is a “dictator”, a “threat to democracy”, and the harbinger of American fascism on the world stage. Trump’s liberal critics used similar language during his 2016 campaign; they would do well to remember the effect that had.
What’s missing from the entire debate is any self-examination. As in the UK, the US elites who indulge in this hysterical behaviour have been on the receiving end of the largest upward transfer of wealth in history – yet it never seems to occur to any of them that phenomena such as Trump – or Brexit – might in some way be a consequence of their own parasitism.
I’m sure all 12 viewers of CNN will be terrified.
As a foreigner, I can’t understand Americans’ use of the term ‘fascist’. Under Trump, where was the prohibition of free speech or free assembly? Where was the ethno-nationalism? Where was the aggressive military acquisition of foreign land? Where was the corporate cronyism?
Sorry my progressive American friends, you’re playing into every stereotype of Americans knowing nothing about history, and nothing about the rest of the world.
There was not. In fact, one could argue that many of those features have been more prevalent under Biden.
Trump should have initiated action against Hillary while he was in office. She is a scandalous liar – not that all politicians aren’t, but she is especially duplicitous – all the while moral posturing. Sickening.
It is the Biden administration that tried to establish a Department of mis-Information, not Trump’s. Biden’s FBI raided the homes of school board critics and traditional Catholics, sometimes carting out their victims in handcuffs.
There are many current and present regimes that resort to such tactics. Trump’s wasn’t one of them.
Anyone who mentions Hitler first in a debate or interview or speech has already lost. Any argument that appeals to that analogy for its support has revealed that is is unsupportable by reason or fact.
Jolly good news that he’s on his way back.Let’s hope they don’t shoot him!
At least he didn’t reduce the USofA to “Rogue State” status by indulging in completely illegal and disgraceful foreign wars/ invasions unlike the other bellicose cretins.
He should also pursue the Hillary beast with the utmost prejudice.
A nob of antisemites were protesting a Philadelphia restaurant two days ago, only because the owner is an Israeli Jew. But ya, keep telling us Trump is the real fasc!st. If he somehow manages to win the next election, cities across the nation will be torched. It will make Jan. 6 look like a pillow fight.
The Boy who SCREAMED “wolf” too often.
Tump is obnoxious, an ahole, arrogant, and crass, but that does not make him a dictator or a fascist.
But ask yourself this; “Was the US better off with Trump in office or with the uniparty running things or with Biden?”.
I think what the media and the punditry fear more than anything is that the American voters just simply have stopped listening to them, they have lost the ability to control a narrative and an outcome.
Now, do I think that Trump will not be nearly as naive this time? Yep
Do I think he will look to break, completely shatter, the powers, open and hidden, of those who went after him? Yep
Are either of those things necessarily bad?
He is an enemy of those who welcome the influence of Beijing and Moscow as they quietly fund and foster the socially divisive politics pursued by the US Democrats in the name of mobilising a young and progressive graduate and corporate base.
Hence, enormous international forces are manoeuvring against Mr Trump’s new campaign, while we also note that Obama effectively legislated for US media to pump out grotesque levels of propaganda freely.
The American media was driven mad by Trump’s win in 2016 and has never recovered. It showed how wide was the gap between flyover-country Americans and themselves – something good liberals usually treasure, secure in their ability to control the public conversation and direct the pitiful wretches in their ranch homes to Correct Thought. Everything we’re seeing today, from the Trump panic to the sub-rosa but increasingly public attempt to control what may be said online, is about them desperately trying to regain control.
One way to stop the Trump juggernaut: field a strong, centrist, Democratic candidate.
They stopped making those at least 30 years ago.
OK, some of the anti-Trump rhetoric is over the top and may work to Trump’s advantage. But what does Rob Lownie think of Trump? Would a second Trump term be good for the U.S., the world? I think not.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe