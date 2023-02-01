The uncomfortable truth about Spain’s latest terror attack
Why is it only the Right talking about the killer's Islamist background?
Last week, on Spain’s southernmost outpost of Algeciras, 25-year-old Moroccan national Yassine Kanjaa left his apartment to head into town. He had been illegally squatting there for three years, but it was clear that he would not be returning any time soon.
After vandalising artefacts and verbally abusing parishioners at a nearby church, Kanjaa, armed with a machete, stabbed and seriously injured a priest. Later, at another church in the area, he chased down a sexton and slit the man’s throat in a nearby square whilst crying “Allahu Akbar”, all videotaped by shocked onlookers. The church worker, Diego Valencia, died on the spot.
If last week wasn’t a harbinger of a change in public opinion against illegal immigration from the MENA region, it’s hard to fathom what will be. Granted, Spain has known far deadlier attacks: 193 people died when Al-Qaeda bombed Madrid’s Atocha train station in March 2004, while 13 were killed in the more recent series of car-ramming attacks in Barcelona in 2017. Yet this latest incident is better placed than its precedents to trigger a long-overdue national debate on illegal immigration: how much of it is tolerable, and what means can be employed to limit it.
While the 2004 and 2017 culprits were all legally residing in Spain, Kanjaa was not an asylum seeker, with a deportation order pending since last June. Having been radicalised during his time in Spain (he’d begun consuming ISIS propaganda a few weeks before), the police’s failure to prevent Kanjaa from carrying out his violent spree is a worrying sign that Spanish intelligence is not up to the task of protecting innocents from would-be terrorists.
Kanjaa’s case raises alarm bells not just because of the speed of his turn from an unassuming young immigrant into a potential terrorist, but also because he had undertaken that process entirely on his own and unnoticed by police. Indeed, Kanjaa’s flatmates recall him as constantly alone — first smoking pot and drinking heavily, then transitioning to regularly listening to the Quran on his headphones.
Yet the fact that his sharing of ISIS-linked content on Facebook — for a month leading up to the attack — circumvented the police’s radar raises questions about the speed and efficacy of Spanish intelligence. These are questions the public deserve to have answered if such attacks are to be prevented in the future.
What is now needed is an open discussion between all major parties on how to deal with the problem. And yet, a full week after the killing, no such debate is happening beyond the confines of Vox, Spain’s Right-wing, immigration-sceptic party. Even the Right-of-centre Partido Popular, with whom Vox is rumoured to be mulling a coalition come the next race in December, has taken to downplaying association between the attack and Islam, or with immigration from Muslim-majority countries.
One would think the Left, meanwhile, might have softened its views since rising to power in June 2018 as part of a coalition between Podemos and assorted socialist parties. Yet the Spanish Left has turned more, not less, pro-migration since, denouncing Vox’s pronouncements on this matter as “xenophobic”.
Politicians of the Right and Left turn a blind eye to this problem at their own peril. This cannot remain an issue exclusive to the Right-wing fringes: it must become a national one. Otherwise, it risks denying the rest of Spaniards a debate on how to change policies in order to prevent future attacks from happening. And that is the real danger.
I find it strange that in 2022/3, when we know our governments are all over our social media content (see the story the other day on here about big brother watch) that the police couldn’t spot someone sharing ISIS material.
Immigration itself isn’t really the issue though reading this story, the terrorist in this case was only radicalised after he’d immigrated- food for thought!
He may have been ”radicalised” after immigrating, but no doubt, he brought his identity and affinities with him to Spain.
We see it all over Europe. Recent attacks in France were committed by people who had been given deportation orders.
I would be interested to hear an argument in support of why any of these people had to be in the countries they were admitted to.
Needless deaths are caused by the proponents of multiculturalism who seem to avoid being held to account, no matter how blood drenched their hands are.
Where would we be without mass immigration? I wonder.
Your example there sort of reinforces the point, doesn’t it? The attackers in France had also been served deportation notices, presumably they hadn’t planned the attacks before being told to sod off or they’d have carried them out earlier? Why wait?
Maybe there’s something the authorities can do at the point that decision is made to limit the deportees ability to turn to jihad, or at least monitor them better to find who is aiding and facilitating the conversions. Even if they don’t turn to ISIS teachings serving a notice of deportation in advance seems pretty idiotic as who’s going to go along with it willingly? Serve it on the day of deportation maybe and they can’t hang around illegally afterwards.
You seem to have read me wrong – I am against mass immigration personally for a variety of reasons, but I thought it was quite a key thing that he didn’t go all ISIS until after he’d been served and it was worth thinking about.
‘Indeed, Kanjaa’s flatmates recall him as constantly alone — first smoking pot…’
And there’s the line that Peter Hitchens is constantly telling us to look for in these cases.
Read Ayaan Hirsi Ali’s ‘Prey’ which covers the issue. ‘Wir schaffen daß nicht’.
Censorship of the words Islam, Islamism Muslim in established terror/murder cases involving the aforementioned is not just practised in Spain. The BBC will not report the fact in the news and so too the police. Both have bent their meek knees to the rantings of Muslim protest groups who deem it racist insensitive and wrong to make this assocation …even when MPs are knifed to death to the all too familiar chant. You just wait for the name and photo. We might learn more about this collapse of free speech and journalistic capitulation if the State let us read the report into the dogs breakfast that is Prevent and the Big Lie – again promoted by the Newspeak BBC and State Militia – that armies of mad Nazis pose a far greater threat to our security. Abject craven surrender. But the report is of course still under wraps in the wibbly wobbly Home Office.
Spain is an interesting case, since in the early Middle Ages it was conquered by Islam from across the Mediterranean and much of its cultural heritage derives from the eventual peaceful co-existence of Islam and Christianity.
It’s now just another case of religion being brought to bear in an issue which is purely about the alienation of a young man brought up in a different culture being rejected by the society he thought would accept him. One could make the same case for radical Islam in its entirety, but on a global scale.
It was peaceful coexistence so long as you paid the jizya. This is nothing to do with alienation and everything to do with a faith snuffed out the last attempts at reform 800 years ago.
