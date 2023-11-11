The UK Covid Inquiry is turning into a whitewash
The public deserves better
The UK Covid Inquiry is fast becoming an expensive national disgrace. Rather than investigating the accuracy of mainstream narratives, it has become dominated by gossip, political theatre and the reputation management of pro-lockdown scientists.
The British public deserves better: we need an independent scientific evaluation to challenge the simplifications and mythologies being perpetuated by the inquiry.
More than £100 million has been spent so far, with the total bill until 2026 estimated to top half-a-billion pounds. Yet media headlines, based on WhatsApp messages and testimony from senior officials, again followed the political pageantry this week: Boris Johnson and his government did not “follow the science” and acted like “wild animals.” They were “mad” and “poisonous”, wanted “bodies to pile up high”, thought of promoting Chickenpox-style parties, and possibly to be injected with Covid on TV.
This Shakespearean drama will not help us better respond to the next pandemic. To those who naively believed “the science” and the scientific establishment would be under scrutiny itself, hopes of an objective and serious investigation have evaporated.
There are many reasons for this. Beyond a legal structure that has over-represented the voices of bereaved families, one only needs to look as far as the output of various leading figures from the pandemic. From Jeremy Farrar’s (former director of the Wellcome Trust, and now Chief Scientist at the WHO) account in his book Spike to Richard Horton (the editor of The Lancet) and Guardian columnist prof. Devi Sridhar, all clearly show that those who supported greater restrictions were correct. Finally, we cannot minimise the political climate: Labour barely differed from the Tories in their attitude to lockdown — only that it wanted it harder and faster.
Something more needs to be done, and fast. Other countries offer some examples, albeit imperfect. In Canada, where the liberal Trudeau government has resisted an inquiry so far, an unofficial “National Citizen’s Inquiry” has been established. Meanwhile in Australia, a group of philanthropists have funded an independent inquiry. In the US, attempts have been made, for example by the Norfolk Group, to outline the critical scientific questions that remain unanswered. There is also an ongoing House Select Sub-committee on Covid, led by the Republicans, although this is mostly concerned with Covid origins.
British civil society is alive and well, with a growing chorus of public intellectuals, scientists and media seeing through the biases of the inquiry, willing to ask for a more clear-headed analysis. But more should be done to hold the government and scientific community to account. Active debate between different positions should be encouraged in public forums. Reviews and analyses need to be conducted to plug evidence gaps. And efforts need to be made in academia to apply greater self-reflection and critical thinking.
In short: those engaged in serious scientific and policy debate about the accuracy of the mainstream position should join together more formally and support an independent evaluation. With the current state of the inquiry, this may be the only way to answer the hard questions (should we lockdown next time?) and avoid what is becoming a disappointing whitewash.
A quarter of UK students missed 10% or more of their possible classes in the school year 2022/23 – a rate of absenteeism more than double the pre-lockdown level. A mental health crisis made demonstrably worse by lockdown. National debt surging from 80% to 100% of GDP during lockdown- an increase of half a trillion pounds. Interest on government debt rising as a result to £94 billion this year, compared to £40 billion in 2018/19 – now more than the education budget, and triple what we spend on defence. Inflation peaking at over 11%. Record NHS waiting lists. An excess death rate which cannot be explained by Covid. And all this “inquiry” can do is focus on rude words in WhatsApp.
I spent 2020 teaching 300 UGs online. As a joke i tell people if you ever need a bedroom designer, I’m your woman, because I’ve seen so many of them. But obviously that hides a heap of misery. Our mental health services are over-whelmed, statements of reasonable adjustments (mitigation based on medical issues) have exploded, and the young people returning are more withdrawn.
And in addition to the explosion in debt levels, the Bank of England made a calamatous error in excessive money expansion creating inflation.
A generational impact and no accountability. How could there be when we are not even prepared to face our errors in the spirit of “inquiry”?
Turning into ?
It was obviously going to be a combo of back-covering, mud-slinging, score-settling and performative retroactive trauma-signalling from the start.
Are you awake yet ?
“The UK Covid Inquiry is fast becoming an expensive national disgrace.”
Really? How astonishing, what did you expect?
From the Post Office scandal, to HS2, the Grenfell Enquiry, and the recent vexatious prosecution of Colonel Bob, Stewart this country has become a cesspit of cant and deceit.
And no, it was NOT ‘forever thus’.
The best scientific analysis currently available on the effects of lockdowns is a meta analysis conducted by researchers at Johns Hopkins University, titled: A Literature Review and Meta-Analysis of the Effects of Lockdowns on COVID-19 Mortality,”
The study found that lockdowns in Europe and the U.S. reduced COVID-19 deaths by only 0.2 percent.
The researchers found “no evidence that lockdowns, school closures, border closures, and limiting gatherings have had a noticeable effect on COVID-19 mortality,”
The study concluded that lockdowns “are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument.”
For the Inquiry to proceed on the assumption that lockdowns worked, when the best scientific evidence available, from a world renowned institution, is that they were almost inconsequential and had unjustifiable monstrous social and economic consequences, is disgraceful.
So a senior representative of the discredited WHO led by a CCP non-scientist shill, the editor of the political rag Lancet and a Guardian columnist – is that all you’ve got? You are right about the enquiry likely to be a whitewash, but not in the way that you have in mind
So far as the Inquiry goes we’re on module 2 out of 7.
Govt clearly delayed it as much as they could for political reasons. There is a case for saying the Inquiry could move faster too. They seem to work a short day compared to the rest of us! But nonetheless everything indicates it’s going to be v thorough. In fact the time delay is probably giving more time for the evidence that some of the longer term consequences were poorly assessed or understood be collated and captured.
The ‘theatre; element was always going to be module 2 and not finished yet with Bojo yet to come – and of course it will be vital to hear him answer key questions and he made all the key decisions.
Author gives away too easily his own bias.
“ Govt clearly delayed it as much as they could for political reasons”. Germany locked down on 22nd March 2020; the UK locked down on 23rd March.
Something more needs to be done, and fast. Other countries offer some examples, albeit imperfect.
Absolutely hilarious.
In other words, the official enquiry hasn’t supported the notions of conspiracy theorists, so ‘what needs to be done’ is set up ‘independent enquiries’ funded by the usual suspects that will do so.
I too find the suggestion rather unpalatable, but I do disagree with your sentiment because the way this inquiry is being reported is indeed all gossip and whitewash and nothing of substance.
You think it better to just assume lockdowns were an unquestionably beneficial policy, rather than to thoroughly interrogate scientifically whether the unprecedented suspension of our civil liberties, the hundreds of billions in cost, the severe damage to children’s development and a 7-8 year NHS backlog, was a price worth paying?
