The Russian oil price cap won’t work
Europe will inflict more damage on its own economy than Russia's
Over the weekend, amid a major energy crisis which is decimating European industry, Western countries announced a price cap that they intend to impose on Russian oil. The idea is that these countries will get together and refuse to pay any more than their stated price for Russian oil – in this case $60 per barrel. The cap will be imposed by making it illegal for Western insurance companies to insure tankers of Russian oil that sell that oil for more than $60.
Russia has, unsurprisingly, not reacted well. It has stated in no uncertain terms that it will not sell oil to customers who demand to pay below the market price. Countries outside of the Western sphere have not even responded to the price cap announcement. They may need to work out alternative insurance arrangements, but this will only further undermine Western financial soft power in the global maritime industry.
So, what will the price cap look like in action? To understand this, we should look at the long-term price trends of Russian oil. In the chart below we see the price for Russian oil since 2010 together with the average price between 2010-22 and the $60 price cap that our leaders have set.
The first thing that stands out is that the price cap we have set is far below the $75 average price for Russian oil in this period. So, we are demanding to pay $15 less than the average price for Russian oil. The second point to note is that prices for Russian oil have only been below the price cap level twice in recent history.
The first time was after the sharp decline in the price of oil that took place in 2014-15. This was caused by two dynamics coming into play at once. Firstly, the US massively increased its output of shale oil and, secondly, the Saudis increased production into a market awash with this new shale oil. With the Saudis backing the Russian position at OPEC+ meetings and US shale oil already baked into the market price, neither of these dynamics is likely in the future. The second time the Russian oil price fell below $60 was during the lockdown.
Throughout the whole period, Russian oil has only fallen below $60 around 31% of the time. The remaining 69% of the time, the price has been above $60. Based on these probabilities, it seems that in the coming months the market price will typically be above $60. When this happens, we will demand to pay less than the market price and Russia will refuse to sell us oil.
In the best-case scenario this will mean we will have to source our oil from elsewhere, likely at a substantially higher price. In the worst-case scenario, we will suffer from serious oil shortages as we find ourselves unable to make up for the Russian supplies that we have lost. This means a lot more inflationary pressure and a lot more potential for shortages. Most of our supply chains, for example, rely on diesel fuel to function. In the case of oil shortages, expect these to translate into shortages of basic goods in your local shop.
History will surely look back on the great European energy crisis of 2022-23 as one of the strangest historical phenomena on record. The Europeans have voluntarily destroyed their economies to impose sanctions on Russia that are having no real impact on their target. As the winter cold sets in, we would be well-advised to change course.
History will surely look back on the great European energy crisis of 2022-23 as one of the strangest historical phenomena on record. The Europeans have voluntarily destroyed their economies to impose sanctions on Russia that are having no real impact on their target.
The apalling debacle started well before 2022. It was years in the making: diligently engineering a continent-wide calamity whereby reliable energy could only possibly be obtained from a hostile state. And most astoundingly of all, a state that was for years identified by our leaders and servial media as willing to go to extraordinary lengths to inflict damage upon us by whatever means neccasary. To add another layer of lunacy on top of all this: it was Donald Trump – the supposed Putin stooge – who alone had the sense to point out that we had all this coming unless we changed course. The giggles of the german elites and almost all of the media at the time now ringing hollow as millions face destitution and early death.
Appeals to reason at this point seem to be completely futile. The worse the situation gets, the more determined our overlords are to double down on the very strategies that caused it. Astronomical fuel prices have for the narrative setters been leaped on as an excellent opportunity to push for more windmills and solar panels; using the wildly inflated price of non renewables (that these same people had a significant hand in causing) to paint these known to be unreliable sources as the cheapest and thus (of course?) best option. Its virtually impossible to come by an honest assessment of the situation, even more hopless to find a single leader willing to admit the slightest error. The only fault that they do concede is to have not gone harder on a drive for all free landspace to be plastered with solar panels and windfarms – ignoring the fact that even if this were the case energy demands couldn’t possibly be met.
When I first read about the atrocities and hundreds of millions dead from communism, I perhaps naively assumed that these events were confined to the dark past or faraway places. I also wondered just how it was possible for a tiny clique of individuals to set whole nations of people down a such a calamitous path; how as the errors mounted and people started dying en masse, by what mechanism could the same course be maintained.
As the media machine rolls on, telling us what to think and how to think, as the terror of ‘climate apocalypse’ reaches fever pitch, as our education system morphs more and more into a sprawling re-education camp, as censorship is expanded under the guise of ‘harm reduction’ or ‘misinformation elimination’, the answer to these questions become clearer by the day.
Yes, for readers of history the parallels in Mao or Soviet double-think and the mind control being exercised over the Western populations is quite extraordinary, but also business as usual for humans! To be able to see through it and see society eating itself alive is one of the most frightening things I have experienced.
The confusion and fear experienced by mass delusioned and gas-lighted, climate + covid + Russia populations will draw us into a state of tyrannical technocratic control. This thoughtful article via Zerohedge captures it brilliantly.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/quinn-we-are-trapped-truman-show-directed-psychopaths
Cheers for that
This underscores the madness gripping the political elite in the west. Do they simply not get it? Or do they simply not care about the hardship this will cause? The Russians would probably prefer to sell their oil to India for $60 – or even less – so they can resell it to Europe for $100.
I guess we could always increase production in Canada and the US. Don’t laugh. It could really happen – if Biden and Trudeau catch some Covid variant that actually reverses the brain fog they have suffered their entire lives.
I have to say, I am scratching my head at this. If Russia didn’t have enough other options I guess we could impose it, but not sure that is the case. If there was a surplus I would have thought the price would go down anyway. Be interesting to see a justification of how it could work.
Old oilfield saying: “the best cure for high oil prices is high oil prices”
In other words sustained high oil prices stimulate exploration and development which brings more oil online which brings down the price.
And there is always more oil.
Two problems this time:
Governments are shutting down oil and gas development with increasing recklessness.
The bigger problem is gas which is largely presold with only a small proportion available on the open market.
I expect parts of the shippings insurance business to move from London to Dubai or Singapore. And this will be a one way trip.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.
It's simple, quick and free.Sign me up