X Close
by UnHerd Staff
Tuesday, 19
September 2023
Video
13:30

The Russell Brand divide: could both sides be right?

Mary Harrington spoke to UnHerd about the accusations against the comedian
by UnHerd Staff

Freddie Sayers sat down with UnHerd contributing editor Mary Harrington to discuss the Russell Brand investigation and accusations.

The full conversation is available above.

Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email

Already registered? Sign in

Join the discussion

To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.

Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.

Subscribe
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments