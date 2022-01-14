The compound interest formula is the perfect model for the results deplored in this article. So it is the first place to look if one is unhappy with increasing wealth concentration. Taxing income as it is earned instead of realized would make accumulation that much more difficult. Taxing all income from capital at the same rate as income from labor would make it more difficult still. More moral, too.
The richest 0.00001% in America are getting richer
Just 18 individuals held more than $50 billion in wealth last year
The division of society between the richest 1% of the population and everyone else has become a common way of conceptualising inequality.
However, 1% is still a very large group. For instance, in the UK it comes to more than half a million people or over a quarter of a million households. According to Simon Lambert of This is Money, an income of at least £120,000 is required to make the cut. That’s a great deal of money for most people, but not an extraordinary level of wealth.
In a new paper, the economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman look at a rather more exclusive group — the richest 0.00001%. In America, this means “a group that includes 18 individuals with more than $50 billion in wealth in 2021.”
The key point is that this tiny handful of people don’t just own a vast amount of the country’s wealth — but a growing share of it:
In the early 1980s, the 0.00001% owned between 0.1 and 0.2% of America’s riches, but in the decades since their slice of the pie has “multiplied tenfold”.
What sort of taxes are the ultra-wealthy paying? In percentage terms, the answer is not as much as ordinary Americans. Saez and Zucman summarise the situation in the following chart:
Note that the blue area on the chart represents the effect of a hypothetical wealth tax.
The authors argue that previous attempts to levy wealth taxes in Europe haven’t been very successful because they’ve targeted the wrong people — i.e. the merely well-to-do rather than the very richest individuals.
But what is to stop these multi-billionaires from quitting America altogether if the taxman comes after them? Saez and Zucman note that possible reforms might include “a large… tax on wealth upon citizenship renunciation, dramatically reducing the scope for tax competition.”
On the other hand, the US government could just sit down with the richest individuals and negotiate on a case-by-case basis. Indeed, with a membership of just 18 people, the President could deal with 0.00001% himself.
After all, senior politicians are used to asking billionaires for money.
“effect of a hypothetical wealth tax” – pure speculation. If we we do have such taxation, the incentives for the 18 wealthiest become to spend a great deal of effort avoiding taxation, rather than building better cars, rockets, online stores, search engines etc. Do you also confiscate from the next man down to maintain a differentials, so he too has motivation issues? I think these incentive problems are the main reason Britain grew so slowly before Thatcher’s reforms; British companies were run by accountants minimising taxes while German and Japanese were run by engineers making better products.
The author is describing a system violating the rule of law; it has the President deciding the individual tax rates for the wealthiest 18 people. That is the road to tyranny.
All societies have inequality and the the attempt to remove it both fails in that goal and leads to tyranny. The inequality in North Korea between gulag slaves and Kim Jong-Un is greater that the inequality the author describes. Even if you’re only talking about extremes, and the declining middle, where do you draw the line, and how do you stop short of trying (and failing) to end all inequality?
We should care greatly about absolute poverty, but not relative wealth.
interesting wee article, but isn’t the conclusion back to front?
“After all, senior politicians are used to asking billionaires for money. “
After all, billionaires are used to telling senior politicians what they want in return for their money.
Join the discussion