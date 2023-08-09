The ‘queering’ of the Mary Rose insults gay history
The curation of objects from Henry VIII's flagship borders on narcissism
Gay men and lesbians from the past have proved a fruitful area for historians interested in those who lived secret and proscribed lives. Writers such as John Boswell and Alan Bray have patiently illuminated lost existences, recovering evidence their subjects would have felt compelled to conceal or destroy. However, the principle that drives good historians and curators, to understand how people of the past saw themselves differently from present day attitudes, has been apparently lost.
This week, the museum dedicated to Henry VIII’s flagship, the Mary Rose, published a blog post about “Queering the Mary Rose’s Collection.” Visitors to the ship were invited to consider objects like a mirror which may bring “queer people […] a strong feeling of gender dysphoria”. A nit comb is important because “queer people […] subvert and play with gender norms [to] find hairstyles that they feel comfortable with.” (Presumably nit-free.)
More than that, a gold ring reminds us that “queer people” have often regarded themselves as married. Probably not with this ring — but, anyway, it happens these days. Rather curiously, none of this engaged with what British sailors have done since the dawn of time: namely, have sex with each other. But “queer people” are often, I find, a bit prudish like that.
Institutions including the National Trust, English Heritage, Historic England, and Historic Royal Palaces are connecting curators through a “Queer Heritage and Collections Network”. This aims to “map the needs of the heritage sector in relation to LGBTQ+ histories”. Of course, the word “queer” has been appropriated by an activist sector of the gay male community within the last 30 years and then, more recently, has even been extended to heterosexuals to claim a comparable “otherness”. Whether this latter usage could be fairly applied to anyone at all before the year 2010 seems most unlikely.
Still, it seems clear to the whole sector that gay and lesbian people, famously baffled by and uninterested in art, culture, and all that, urgently need a curatorial guide to lead them to the doors of a museum. Enter the juvenile satraps of the Network’s Steering Group, for whom understanding the past is evidently a secondary concern.
It is unusual and deplorable that, before sharing its blog post, a museum like the Mary Rose didn’t say, quite firmly, “sorry – this isn’t good enough for us to publish.” It is perfectly reasonable for the author to incorporate her personal experience into a conversation with friends, and tell them what she feels when she looks into a mirror. But a historic public institution with a job to explain lost, past lives is just wasting our time and its own by letting people witter on about what it’s like to be them in 2023.
There is a more serious point to be made here. Gay and lesbian history had an enormous struggle to emerge into serious consideration, and it was the dedication of scholars like Boswell and Bray which brought it there. What serious and talented historian or curator now would think of dedicating his or her career to the subject? Who would want to say that they are working on networks of working-class gay men in 19th-century Manchester, for instance? An academic interlocutor would say “queer history, I suppose” and mentally lump them in with people who think looking at a Tudor mirror reminds them of being a bit different when they were, like, struggling with issues. Thanks, but no thanks.
The end result may be that bad work drives out good, and selfless scholarship runs aground, driven by people who aren’t half as interested in the past as they are in telling you all about themselves, at length.
“Enough about me; let’s talk about you–what do you think about me?”
Great post. Made me chuckle.
A while ago I walked around a reconstruction of a medieval village. There was a bowl of broccoli in one kitchen which would not have been in Britain in medieval times.
I guess someone applied ‘modern expectations’ to a completely different time.
The next time I’m at a reconstruction village I’m looking forward to eating a period-accurate Kinder Surprise Egg.
What the hell is ‘gay’ and ‘lesbian’ history? Is this where queer historians out Shakespeare as a cross-dresser and Henry VIII as a closet gay? As someone who loves and has formally taught pre-1800 history and literature, it really grinds my gears when activists appropriate history to forward their own agendas. It is a study of postmodern narcissism if nothing else.
If you had read the article you’re commenting on, you’dve seen where Hensher refers to historians who have specialized in history about gay and lesbian individuals who lived their lives in secret and about the various ways that homosexuality has been part of human society, rather than making your snide comments conflating this serious work with activists who ‘queer the dead.’ But again, this implies you read the article and are commenting here in good faith.
That was perhaps the case about thirty years ago and the reason why queer scholarship was permitted into the humanities. Since then queer scholarship has become hell-bent on painting all history as millennia of heteronormative oppression or a series of historical cover ups of gay identities. My comment comes from a place in which I’ve taught in the humanities for twenty years and am therefore fully aware of how much of it has devolved into petty critiques of anything masculine, heterosexual, and pale-skinned.
I went to the Ashmolean in Oxford years ago which has some Ancient Greek vases with figures. One showed a male suitor offering a gift to a younger male. This would have been quite unexceptional to the Greeks of the time.
Under the vase, some modern health and safety muppet had put by way of explanation; ‘Paedophile grooming child’.
“selfless scholarship runs aground, driven by people who aren’t half as interested in the past as they are in telling you all about themselves, at length.”
All the Mary Rose witterers are telling us is that they are frightened bureaucrats. They fear being labelled as “homophobic”, and foresee articulate noisy activists organising placards or twitter pile-ons. So they feed the crocodile and hope it will be satisfied and move on. “We’ve mentioned you without sniggering or sounding clinically censorious. We even used the once-forbidden q-word to show we are in the academic wing of the club. Now please leave us alone!”
On this occasion, though, the only crocodile food they could get was meagre and of poor quality. The more it’s fed, the better it thinks it deserves.
