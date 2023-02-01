The Premier League’s vast wealth is ruining world football
England’s financial dominance is making other European leagues uncompetitive
In 1996, a Big Mac cost £1.79 and Alan Shearer £15 million. Today, the price of a Big Mac has just about doubled to £3.49, but to buy an even half-decent left back will set you back three or four times Shearer’s old world record fee. Chelsea alone now have two left backs who cost more than £50 million. Britain might no longer be a particularly wealthy country, but it is home to an insanely rich football league; a league so rich, in fact, it is in danger of ruining something far more precious: the rolling operatic drama of European club football.
To illustrate the point, take a quick look at the last football transfer window, which closed yesterday. Just an hour before the deadline, Chelsea finally secured their number one target by paying £107 million for the Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernández. With his signing, the club took their total transfer spending in January above £300 million. To put this in context, that is more than every club in Europe’s other four major leagues (Spain’s La Liga, Italy’s Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga and France’s Ligue 1) combined.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
Chelsea’s extraordinary spending spree is not some freakish anomaly either, but indicative of a broader trend in European football. English clubs are no longer just a little bit richer than their continental counterparts, but much richer. Such is the financial gulf between the Premier League and all the other leagues in Europe that the team which finishes bottom of the league in England will earn more in TV broadcasting rights than all but the top three clubs in Spain, the next richest league in world football.
According to Deloitte’s annual football rich list, English clubs now make up 11 of the 20 wealthiest clubs in the world — measured by revenue — and three of the top four. Relatively unsuccessful, mid-table strugglers like West Ham now bring in more money than Italian superclubs like AC Milan. Deloitte now expects every club in the Premier League to soon automatically become one of the top 30 richest clubs in the world.
To some extent, the Premier League’s wealth is good for everyone. Like the Harry & Paul sketch, ‘I Saw You Coming’, Europe’s feeder clubs have turned themselves into cynical antique dealers ripping off the idiot middle classes prepared to buy any old tat for astronomical prices. Today, Europe’s clubs seem to charge one price for an English club and another for almost everybody else. Chelsea’s new £105 million man Fernández only moved to Benfica last summer for around £10 million. Who, really, are the losers here?
Yet I think this is a little too sanguine. England’s financial dominance is putting real pressure on the other European leagues. And over the past few years cracks have started to show. Italy’s biggest club Juventus have recently been caught apparently fiddling the books to keep up with the Joneses. Barcelona, meanwhile, have come close to financial ruin. Even Real Madrid, probably the biggest club in the world, have been forced to accept they can’t buy everyone.
The biggest sign of distress, though, was the attempted creation of the European Super League (which is still being pursued by some of the continent’s superclubs). It was brought to a halt largely by English football fans who saw it as a challenge to the traditional league structure. In many ways, though, the Super League was less a challenge to the supremacy of the Premier League and more a kind of mutated expansion by its most powerful clubs. To some extent, it was a white flag being waved by the great European clubs, giving up and joining the English elite. Of the 12 clubs supposed to join, six were English, three Italian and three Spanish. It was an attempt — perhaps the last attempt — to lasso the wild horses of the Premier League before they gallop away.
The imbalanced greed in European football has already sucked the joy out of some of the greatest fixtures in the world, but we now barely seem to recognise this reality. Today, historic clubs with giant fanbases find it almost impossible to compete in European football, just as South American clubs now simply accept their fate feeding their best players to Europe for a profit. Rangers, Marseille, Ajax, Benfica, Anderlecht, Borussia Dortmund, Fenerbahçe — great clubs now often unable to put up a fight. And so the romance and drama is dulled, the adrenalin sapped. None can compete. What if this happens to the Italian, German or even Spanish clubs too? We’d all lose.
It would be better for everybody if the Premier League got worse. I’m now pro-decline.
Tell me about it.
I’m a lifelong supporter of a team that’s been entrenched in the lower reaches of the football league during all that time. Most of my mates growing up wanted to watch only one of the big Manchester clubs, and still do – on subscription TV. Our gates have been barely enough to keep us going, but one or two good cup runs and the odd sale of a promising young talent has managed that – until recently.
Never mind world football, most teams below the Premier League are now struggling for their very existence, whilst players warming the benches in the top division are earning enough in one or two weeks to keep the wolf from the door of many of them. The EFL (that runs the football league – “runs” being an exaggeration) are complicit in the absence of their governance being of any use whatsoever to the interests of clubs they purport to being overseeing. Those at the helm are typical gravy-trainers, content to sit on their backsides whilst clubs which have been at the heart of many communities are allowed to wither. This leaves them at risk of financial predators who’d run them down further, either offset against tax liabilities or with a view to owning the ground as an asset to sell.
The government keeps delaying the introduction of legislation to deal with all this, following the Tracy Crouch report; but then again, they’ve got other things on their minds. Communities which suffer the loss of their local teams won’t be forgiving however. The legislation would bring in an independent body, much better governance and put the Premier League clubs in a position where the trickle down of finance to the lower leagues would improve. There’s no time to lose, and once these clubs are gone, they’re gone.
Author is confused. The champions league has produced two English winners in the last ten years, no domination then where it counts.
Barca and Real are the architects of their own fate, reckless overspending propped up by local governments bailing them out whenever they need it and the TV rights thing isn’t the lowest placed premier league clubs fault that they earn more money, it’s the Spanish FA’s fault for not having equal distribution and allowing the 2 largest clubs to do as they please to the detriment of all the others.
It really makes me laugh when those two clubs complain about the English league. Barca spent 140M on Coutinho; stones and glass houses.
Chelsea’s spending is anomalous though. Firstly, they’ve doubled the previous annual spending record set five years ago by Manchester City (270M). Secondly, they’re taking some bizarre risk by amortizing the cost over very long contracts (get around the paper tiger that is financial fair play).
Spanish clubs are a mess, particularly Barcelona, who were spending Chelsea like money for many years and effectively bankrupting themselves as soon as Covid hit.
The Italian clubs destroyed their own league with corruption many years ago, and now Juventus performed an encore.
Money in football has been ridiculous for three decades, it just happens to be in England now. Used to be Italy, then Spain.
Anyway, the bubble will pop soon, and then it will likely be the German league picking up the baton.
Agree on Chelsea, it’s definitely an outlier compared to others and I suspect it’s going to cause them all manner of problems in the future.
Free market economics eh? Wh’ould av em?
This is only the case for a handful of teams in the Premier League. First it was the big 4, then 6 and now probably 8. You can see the gap between the top and bottom of the Prem (not to mention other leagues) by how many points the teams at the top get and how much those at the bottom get now compared to past seasons.
The writer is way behind in reporting what has been evident for several years. Never mind world/European football, the Premier League has not been good for English football, particularly the National team. The importation of the world’s best players to the PL has meant that many of England’s promising youngsters can’t get into squads or at best sit on the bench with the hope of perhaps getting on for the last 10 minutes. The percentage of English players in PL squads is now around 35%. If the contribution based on minutes actually played, the per engage is much lower. Also, the separation of the PL from the rest of the English leagues has resulted in the dire financial situation in those lower leagues that Steve Murray has already described well earlier.
The premier league cornered the international tv market early and seem to have managed to maintain strong brand loyalty, still negotiating tv deals double what the other major leagues manage.
If they can’t make inroads into the PL’s market share then the next best thing would be for there to be league mergers.
This would increase the number of competitive teams per league, unlock potential of big clubs in small countries and combine the revenues of existing leagues to compete with the Premiership.
I’d certainly be interested in Ajax playing in the same league as Bayern, Porto taking on Real Madrid or a Franco-Italian league to make those divisions more competitive again. I believe Netherlands and Belgium are currently looking at a merger. It will be interesting to see how that goes.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe