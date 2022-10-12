The next time Wikipedia asks for a donation, ignore it
The online encyclopaedia is not short on cash
No one wants to be a bad person, and you probably felt pretty bad when you saw the heart-breaking appeal and just carried on clicking. Wikipedia is midway through a six-week fund-raising drive in Anglophone regions including the United States, the UK, New Zealand and Australia. The banner ads beg for “just £2”, which doesn’t sound like much, for all that free information. But before you start feeling too guilty, it’s worth considering some facts.
These banner ads have become very lucrative for the NGO that collects the money — the Wikimedia Foundation, a non-profit based in San Francisco. Every year the NGO responsible for the fundraising adds tens of millions of dollars to its war chest. After a decade of professional fund-raising, it has now amassed $400 million of cash as of March. It created an endowment, managed by the Tides Foundation, which now holds well over $100 million of that. The Foundation wanted to hit that figure in ten years, but found it had sailed past it in just five. In 2021, the appeals raised a total of $162 million, a 50% year-on-year increase. Yet the running costs of Wikipedia are a tiny fraction of the amount raised each year.
Indeed, in the 2012/13 year the Foundation budgeted for $1.9m to provide all its free information on tap.
“WMF has operated in the past without staffing and with very minimal staffing, so clearly it’s _possible_ to host a high traffic website on an absolute shoestring,” acknowledged the Foundation’s then VP of engineering, Erik Möller, in 2013. He put the running costs at $10 million a year. Being generous, as some costs fall every year, let’s double that. Wikipedia can operate quite comfortably with the cash it has already, without running another banner ad, for twenty years. So where does the money go?
Not on the people doing the actual work on the site, of course. Wikipedia’s Administrators and maintainers, who tweak the entries and correct the perpetual vandalism, don’t get paid a penny — they’re all volunteers. What has happened is that the formerly ramshackle Foundation, which not so long ago consisted of fewer than a dozen staff run out of a back room, has professionalised itself. It has followed the now well-trodden NGO path to respectability and riches. The Foundation lists 550 employees. Top tier managers earn between $300,000 and $400,000 a year, and dozens are employed exclusively on fund-raising.
The NGO world of which the Wikimedia Foundation is now part uncannily follows Marx’s prediction that the middle class would devise an infinite number of ways of enriching themselves, while ensuring the proletariat, the volunteers at the Wiki-face, don’t share the riches. Understandably, the relationship between the unruly Wikipedia workers and their bourgeoisie betters at the Foundation is strained. When the Wikimedia Foundation proposed changing its name to the Wikipedia Foundation, many of them decided it was a slur and the attempt faltered. For the first time this year, dissent is evident: many recently condemned the Foundation for continuing to run misleading and aggressive appeals.
Without many people realising, Wikipedia has become the world’s most aggressive online chugger. It’s okay to say no.
I stopped my regular donations last year when I saw how they had easily certain topics had been captured by left wing extremists ensconced as “editors”.
I doubt they will allow citations from UnHerd , for example, even if merely offered as proof that someone had published a statement on UnHerd.
You do have to filter out some stuff unfortunately – but even academia, scientists and historians are now confessing that they are tailoring their output to ‘fit in’ with wokeness and sensitivities.
I too have stopped contributing. A search around the web reveals that Wikipedia has so much money that it is spent in wasteful ways, sometimes contributing to political organisations (most of who I wouldn’t give money to).
It seems that many ‘charities’ separate out into volunteers to do the actual work and a professional layer of ‘managers’ who are often well paid and progressively inclined.
Include me out.
Thanks for the info. I didn’t know any of that.
Good idea. I stopped some time back and then I got emails which I’ve sent to spam.
Anyone who is politically on the right, and those that value freedom of speech and impartiality, should not fund Wikipedia.
Jimmy Wales seemed to begin with high minded ideals for the site. He eschewed commercialisation of the site, and a potential income of tens of billions. The $400 million reserve is loose change in comparison to what Wikipedia would be worth on the open market. But Wales has allowed the site to be corrupted; not by money, but by political ideology.
Wales gets quickly angered by criticisms of Wikipedia’s patent leftist bias. But when the site allows shamelessly partisan outlets such as the New York Times, MSNBC, CNN, NPR, to be used as authoritative sources to confirm facts, but not Fox News or the New York Post, the bias is obvious.
Outlets like Wikipedia and the BBC, who are freed from commercial pressures, could be a real force for good if they moderated between the positions of the Left and Right by providing a balanced presentation of facts. It’s sad that they chose instead to become political partisans for the Left.
I am a regular contributor to Wikipedia, and I have often wondered what the 550 (and growing) employees of the Foundation actually do all day, as Wiki editors like me would never have contact with them. Can anyone out there explain?
It’s even worse than this. I read a superb threat that was shared on Ed West’s Twitter, Wikimedia essentially use Wikipedia as a front to raise funds for far left political activists, taking public donations made in good faith and handing them out to political causes. Worth a look.
https://mobile.twitter.com/echetus/status/1579776106034757633
I’m a daily user of Wikipedia for all sorts of topics that take my fancy, mainly biographies of people referenced in documentaries and history books, and I contributed small amounts a few years ago out of a sense of obligation as a regular user. Once I realised it was a very successful money-making exercise I stopped.
But I would probably pay a subscription if it was demanded.
Good to know. Could the money, however, be there for ensuring long-term viability?
