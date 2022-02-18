The New York Times erases JK Rowling

Once again, a huge disconnect between the headline and the content of the article–all 9 short ¶¶. It’s not really about JK Rowling.
I see it as a “Stations of the Cross” for the woke religion, and yes, it’s ironic that another of today’s articles, The problem with ant-woke liberals, had a discussion that primarily focused on whether wokeness is a religion.
Most of this is woke tosh, devoid of meaning, platitudes for Gen X or Z or Millenials, whatever they are now: What does horror taste like? The joy of getting lost. Are people her age so shallow, so superficial? Apparently so.
It’s the tag line that I object to (“Independent journalism for an independent life.” What The Times produces is not independent and not journalism at all–it is advocacy, advocacy of the most extreme woke doctrines.
I’ve suggested a better tag line. Surely UnHerd readers can come up with their own, but mine is:
All the woke propaganda we can shove down your throat!
Perhaps it would be better to include something that goes against the “independence” theme. UnHerd readers, give it a go!
I used to work at the Grey Lady. Though this was long before social media, the idea that “journalists” could have public opinions that they would share on radio or TV was unthinkable–literally unthinkable. It wasn’t done and couldn’t be imagined.
It took me a long time to realise that this actually the case. I remember being actually shocked at hearing Times reporters such as Helene Cooper on NPR (US equivalent of BBC, and yes, I used to listen, even contribute [both $ and commentary] many years ago), expressing her opinions about her beat–NOT her “expertise,” her opinions. I was stunned.
The New York Times is going down a dangerous road: an excessive identification with the subjective feelings of its readers — indeed their very sense of who they are.
The Times is not going down this road, it is far along and speeding up.
JK Rowling is getting cancelled again. On this occasion it is in the New York Times — or rather in a subway advertisement promoting the publication.
You can view a longer version of the ad here. It features a person named “Lianna” who tells us all the things that Lianna is (the idea being that these can also be found in the pages of the NYT). For instance, “Lianna is a Harmony of Flavors… a Week in Crossword Land… the Joy of Getting Lost.”
Good to know. There’s some identity stuff in there too, for instance Lianna is “Breaking the Binary… Queer Love in Color… Heritage in Rich Hues.” It would appear that the Grey Lady is seeking a younger, more diverse, subscriber base.
Lianna delivers her list in a relaxed, almost wistful, tone of voice, but there’s a shift to a sterner cadence when we’re informed that Lianna is also “Imagining Harry Potter without its Creator.” This item of information is considered so important that it also features in the much shorter subway advertisement.
The tag line to the ad is “Independent journalism for an independent life.” Strange then, that the only writer referred to is subjected to a deliberate act of erasure. JK Rowling has become ‘she who must not be named’, indeed ‘she who must be expunged in the reader’s imagination from the world that she created’. What’s more, she’s been singled out for the crime of thinking in defiance of a censorious cultural establishment. This is how the NYT chooses to promote its “independent journalism”.
Perhaps even worse than its treatment of Rowling, is what appears to be the implicit message of the advertisement — which is that a reader is the content they consume and vice versa. If that’s true, then no wonder some individuals feel entitled to imagine Harry Potter without its creator.
But it isn’t true. Reading may be one of the least passive ways of consuming media content, but the fact is that the “Wizarding World” doesn’t need a single reader to (fictionally) exist. It is however entirely dependent on its creator, JK Rowling. Without her, there’d be no Harry Potter for anyone else to imagine. It’s why she gets the royalties and her readers pay them.
The New York Times is going down a dangerous road: an excessive identification with the subjective feelings of its readers — indeed their very sense of who they are. That’s dodgy enough when it comes to fiction, but for independent, objective journalism it is potentially ruinous.
