The media’s race obsession is too black and white

A new US study shows that other groups are widely ignored

by Jukka Savolainen

As a professor of sociology, I pay special attention to news about poverty, social inequality, and related topics. For example, just the other day, I spotted a story in the New York Times about the widening “unemployment gap between black and white New Yorkers”.

Although this is obviously an important story to cover, I found it strange that it was framed entirely around the comparison between two racialised groups — black and white people. Having worked in Manhattan, I have first-hand experience of the multicultural character of the local workforce. In addition to black and white people, my colleagues included Koreans, Pakistanis, as well as individuals of Latin American heritage. So why the emphasis on just these two racial groups?

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, close to one third of Americans are neither black or white. Do Hispanics, Native Americans and Asians get the short end of the stick when it comes to news about racial disparities?

As a research assignment in my college course, I instructed students to collect evidence pertaining to this question. We examined news stories from four kinds of American media outlets: newspapers (New York Times, USA Today, etc.), cable news (Fox News, CNN, etc.), network news (ABC, CBS, etc.), and online media (Slate, Vox etc.). Employing a systematic search strategy, we identified a total of 80 reports covering racial disparities. These news stories addressed disparities in health, criminal justice, socio-economic well-being, education, and other outcomes.

What did we discover? In short, we found that by far the most common approach was to focus on black and white people, with this kind of biracial framing applying to five out of eight reports of racial disparity (63%). The next most common angle was to compare black people to all the other groups (14%) or to compare white Americans to non-whites (14%). Taken together, a staggering 90% of the media stories we identified either ignored Asians, Hispanics, and Native Americans or treated these groups as secondary “footnotes” to the primary comparison between black and white people.

This is a problem for three reasons. First, news is supposed to be accurate. It is a demographic fact that the United States includes more than two racialised groups. Ignoring this distorts reality. Second, it is troubling how little attention the national media pays to the 30% of the population that is neither black nor white. Take, for example, the plight of our Native American population: their rates of childhood poverty and unemployment are even higher than among African Americans, but you would be unlikely to learn this information from reading the papers or watching the news. In my data, only three out of the 80 news stories (4%) included Native Americans in the comparisons

Third, by excluding non-black minorities from the conversation, the media plays into the divisive narrative of the United States as a white supremacist country. If comparisons of, say, infant mortality rate included Hispanics and Asians, the readers would note that these other non-white groups do just as well or better than the white population. If the comparisons of median household income included Indian Americans, Filipino Americans, and Chinese Americans, all Americans would learn that those non-white ethnic groups earn higher average incomes than white Americans.

I suspect the dominant focus on black-white comparisons is a deliberate decision. It is not realistic to assume that elite news sources are stuck in the 1950s, when it was somewhat defensible to think about the United States as a nation of only two major racial groups. But whatever the reasons, journalists should be called out for excluding important minority groups in their coverage of social inequalities. Ironically enough, when it comes to news about racial disparities, there is little evidence of diversity, equity, and inclusion.