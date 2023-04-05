The media still won’t speak the truth about grooming gangs
British Pakistanis are over-represented in this kind of child abuse
Much of the British media has not taken kindly to the Government’s new plans to clamp down on grooming gangs. After the Prime Minister announced a raft of policies to tackle the crisis, columnists singled out Home Secretary Suella Braverman for claiming that British Pakistanis were largely to blame for child abuse networks in the UK.
The Guardian’s political editor rushed to refer to the 2020 Home Office report, which she said “concluded majority of child sexual abuse gangs are made up of white men under age of 30”; presenter Adil Ray compared the “racist” reaction to Braverman’s claim to the atmosphere after “9/11 and 7/7”; and the i paper’s chief political commentator argued that “Rishi Sunak’s focus on Asian grooming gangs fails his own test of ‘evidence-based politics’”. Politicians were also swift to condemn the Home Secretary’s comments, with West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin describing the statement as “dog whistle politics”.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
These are just a handful of examples. But this week, Braverman responded by telling me that “it’s not racist to tell the truth,” defending her claim that British Pakistanis are over-represented in this kind of child abuse. Downing Street was more mealy-mouthed, adding that there was insufficient evidence linking ethnicity to abuse.
The 2020 Home Office report to which Braverman’s critics keep referring is deeply flawed. Although it concluded that a majority of group-based abusers were white, it warned that the data was too poor to be certain and also said that many studies showed ethnic minorities were over-represented.
Even if Rotherham, Rochdale and Telford had been isolated or minority cases, they would still have been notable. Only around 2-3% of the population of Rotherham during the period examined by the Jay Report came from a Pakistani ethnic background. Most abusers of the 1,400 girls therefore came from a population of only around 8,000 people. They were hugely over-represented.
In Rotherham, the Casey Report also found that the majority of abusers were of Pakistani ethnicity and the majority of victims were white. This was “a matter of fact”. Rotherham Council was scared of mentioning ethnicity and confronting that there was “a race issue here.”
The scale of the abuse in small towns; the total failures of the authorities due to fears of being seen as racist; and the close-knit groups of family, friends and work colleagues who deliberately preyed on girls from another community would still make these the worst race hate crimes in 21st-century Britain.
In the year-long investigation for my documentary on grooming gangs, my team trawled through all of the available Government, police and academic research and reporting on the nature of group-based child sexual exploitation. We did find a pattern.
A 2020 study titled “Group Localised Child Sexual Exploitation Offenders: Who and Why?” showed that people of Muslim and especially Pakistani heritage were significantly over-represented in group-based localised child sexual exploitation. By comparing the number of prosecutions to the overall population, it showed that one in every 2,200 Muslim men over 16 in England and Wales had been prosecuted for this crime from 1997 to 2017. When it came to Pakistanis, it was one in 1,700.
What’s more, there’s plenty of evidence from prosecutions that the abusers chose their victims for racial reasons. They were “white girls”, “white slags”, “white bitches”. This is the language of racism — and yet Britain’s leading anti-racist charities don’t seem to see it that way.
It’s clear that many in the British Asian community were unwilling to face reality when this national scandal was brewing. When Labour MP Anne Cryer spoke to local imams about Asian men abusing white girls, they didn’t want to hear it.
Despite prosecution after prosecution, there is still a complete unwillingness to have a conversation about this problem. The vicious reaction to Braverman’s (accurate) comments reveal as much. Until that changes, this crisis will only worsen.
All decent people should deliberately, loudly, and vocally use phrases like “Pakistani paedophile rape gangs” as often as possible.
The data is incomplete and depends on Police determining ethnicity, if it’s captured at all. Of the data that is available it indicates biggest group is significantly White Male.
Nonetheless as a proportion there is something in the over-representation contention that can’t be avoided. But the danger is rather than think about all the child abuse we have to tackle and how we do that a certain section of the Media and Body Politic wants to only have headlines with a racial undercurrent.
It’s not unreasonable to ask some uncomfortable cultural questions – we see how women appear to be treated in some parts of Muslim world with utter horror and obviously wonder if this culture imported in a small minority. But when you don’t see the Headline writers then also pressing for more specialist Police and Social worker investment you begin to doubt the sincerity of the concern for the terribly vulnerable.
As Charlie Peters rightly points out the 2020 Home Office report states that the data was too poor to be certain. When I looked at the references in that report something else struck me: 45 pieces of research are cited in the 2020 Home Office but only one of them was published before 2010. We know from official inquiries and criminal trials that grooming gangs were operating in the late 1990s and in some cases before that but academic research into the problem only seems to have begun in earnest in the 2010s and the quality of the data it has found was poor. Why wasn’t more better quality research done earlier?
The answer to that question is that it was done earlier. The Jay report found that the Home Office Crime Reduction Programme commissioned research into prostitution to be conducted in 2001 with the ‘young people and prostitution’ part of the research to be carried out in Bristol, Sheffield and Rotherham and evaluated by the University of Luton. The research carried out in Rotherham collected a lot of information about abusers but the research was not funded for its second year due to ‘implementation problems’ and the University of Luton’s “final evaluation report did not include the Rotherham project”. When the researcher wrote to the Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police about her concerns about the lack of action taken to protect the victims “this resulted in a meeting with the District Commander and senior Council officials at which she was instructed never to do such a thing again” and after the researcher submitted her data to the Home Office “the Council suspended the researcher on the basis that she had committed ‘an act of gross misconduct’” and she was not allowed to have further access to victims, meetings or data.
The reason why there has been so little research into child sexual exploitation and the quality of the data is so poor is because for many years the policy of many people on child sexual exploitation has been “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” and that includes universities which could have done research earlier and done better quality research. The police, social services, education, the NHS, local councillors, MPs and government ministers knew what was happening but they didn’t want the public to know. The cover-up began in the early 2000s and whilst the scandal was partially uncovered in Keighley and Bradford in the mid-2000s it wasn’t until the early 2010s that Andrew Norfolk in The Times started to expose the truth and forced Rotherham Council to commission the Jay inquiry. Even after it has been proved that abuse has been taking places for decades and there are thousands of victims some people still want to deny it, downplay it, divert attention away from it or defame people who talk about it.
The key to understanding the grooming gang scandal is to ask not who or where but when the cover-up happened.
Let’s not make this about something it isn’t.
There’s one legal system in this country (despite some people’s attempts to introduce their own parallel systems). That has always been based on the principle of equality before the law and has never had any built-in racial discrimination (or cultural discrimination until the last few decades). And nor should it. There is more than enough evidence to show that the cases discussed in this article were not handled seriously or urgently enough by the authorities (local goverment/agencies and police).
This is about two things. Prosecution and punishment of serious crimes. And protection of vulnerable young girls from abuse. It is nothing to do with “dog whistle politics” (whatever that is). It doesn’t matter what the headline writers do or don’t say. There are people paid to deal with this stuff who should be doing it properly. If they can’t, they need to be fired. It doesn’t need more “specialist police”. It just needs people to do their real jobs and stop wasting time on peripheral activities or finding excuses for not doing what they should.
And how is it exactly that the police aren’t “determining ethnicity” ? Every government form I get has this question. Far more likely they’re suppressing reporting here.
The Jay report was clear there had been an undue/unacceptable reluctance to follow up claims due to worry about racism allegations etc. Not acceptable as we all agree. But the timing now of a number of Articles is the interesting bit. Prompted by Braverman pushing the point about legal duty to report earlier this wk. Well this had been a recommendation for some years that Govt failed to act on. Why not? And why now?
All part of strategy to play the dog whistles as much as poss now as run out of other positives IMO.
As regards recording and Police – you are assuming Police have/had the forms to complete. They didn’t, and still in some areas of policing, still don’t. Where they did they had to determine it. The alleged criminal suspect didn’t complete it.
You are also assuming they’ve sufficient resource and training to improve detection rate. They don’t. They’ll be plenty of child abuse going on they are not aware of or able to investigate all leads. And then we don’t have sufficient children’s social workers able to potentially intervene earlier and then help when abuse uncovered. In fact as you’ll have heard on Media yesterday, promises on social care funding, including social worker workforce, now been halved.
We interested in really sorting or headlines was more primary point. I think still has validity.
The ‘available data’ which indicates that the biggest group is ‘significantly White Male’ has provided a lifeline for those mindless do-gooders who refuse to see any harm in multi-culturalism. They will squeeze that headline to the max – but I do doubt the sincerity of their concern for the vulnerable. Protecting the multi-cultural dream from critical scrutiny is the priority.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe