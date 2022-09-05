The lesson of The Lord of the Rings ‘review bombing’
The wisdom of crowds descends into meme wars
The print era is irretrievably over. And with it, we can wave goodbye to the ideal of ‘objectivity’ — and also public support for mass democracy.
You might say this is a lot to read into the ‘review bombing’ of Amazon’s new Tolkien fanfic series, The Rings Of Power, but we should take this as a microcosm of something far greater than mere collective review mechanisms.
The back story is as follows. Amazon has released a new series intended as a prequel to Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings trilogy that has prompted delight and rage in equal measure, with what some fans perceive as heavy-handed ‘woke’ casting.
The result has been such a deluge of intensely negative reviews that Amazon has suspended reviews entirely. Nor is this the first such instance: the Disney+ show She-Hulk also recently became the focus of a “review bombing” campaign. In response, some are beginning to question the notion of crowdsourcing objective reviews at all — a shift that signals how radically the digital era has transformed core beliefs about the world in just two decades.
Back in the heady early-noughties days of social media, the general assumption was that public opinion was just there and the internet would simply make it visible — something envisaged as obviously a good thing. James Surowiecki encapsulated this in his 2004 The Wisdom of Crowds, in which he argued that collective intelligence is, in fact, better at assessing reality than single decision-makers. Thanks to the power of the social web, Surowiecki thought, we can now take advantage of that collective intelligence and power of truth-seeking to make the world a better place.
Lol, as they say these days.
No one gave much thought as to what would happen when collective intelligence became aware of itself as such. And where early-noughties internet optimists imagined that this would just reveal something that was objectively there, it turns out that making public opinion visible has recursive effects. As we’re beginning to discover, the upshot is not a careful, collective, deliberative striving for the truth, but increasingly unhinged meme wars.
Opinions have never been formed in a vacuum. They’re infectious, as people copy one another. And when this process is made visible it sets off public opinion trends. As more of the public square has moved online, we’ve seen how these can grow monolithic and bitterly factionalised, stifling potentially important public deliberation: take, for example, the hysteria that shut down public discussion of lockdown trade-offs.
This is the dynamic now playing out in ‘review bombing’ of TV series: in essence, it’s a proxy war for a larger moral one, with real-world consequences. So wherever you stand in the argument over the Tolkien fandom, the upshot of our collective loss of faith in “the wisdom of crowds” is an increasingly evident determination across the board to give credence only to the wisdom of some crowds. Others, meanwhile, must be rendered voiceless by any means necessary.
This is one thing in the context of a TV show. But what does it do to the core assumption of democratic governance, that politicians should take public opinion into account? As we slide further into the digital age, we can expect this new tension to become, itself, a core political battlefield.
This series has virtually nothing to do with The Lord of the Rings. It is essentially an “adaptation” of The Silmarillion, a book which Amazon do not have the rights for. They attempted this by using the appendices of Return of the King, which they do have the rights to, and then making everything else up as they went along.
The “woke” casting is only a minor part of this show’s issues. Galadriel, Elrond, Gil Galad are effectively different characters performing entirely fabricated acts. Amazon is using the “woke” casting as a shield to argue that anyone who doesn’t like the show is an ‘ist of one form or other.
However, one point absent in your commentary is the ridiculously inflated reviews the show got from critics during the embargo period. Review ratings that plummeted after the embargo was lifted. Why does no one have an issue with this? Amazon is using access to garner better review ratings and therefore influence, which apparenlty is entirely acceptable.
As for the show for itself, the visuals and sets look good (but I’d argue not $1B good or whatever the final cost was) and that’s about it. I’m not sure what the plot is. I mean, I know what it’s supposed to be, but its relationship to the source material is so distant that it is not exactly helpful. The writing, particularly the dialogue is dreadful.
It’s probably not a 1 out of 10 show, but honestly anything more than a 5 would be astonishingly generous. And for a 1 billion dollar series, that’s embarrassing.
Good article, but there is a misconception in its central argument – or an omission, at least. It’s that the creators of content are themselves part of and players within the culture war. It is therefore incorrect to imply, as the argument does, that content is created innocently in an ideological vacuum and culture war disputes only emerge downstream from it.
In fact, operating on such a fallacy can even be argued to be a technique of the culture warriors: it’s a variation on the technique presently employed politically in which Woke activists assert that there isn’t a culture war at all, it’s merely right-wing reactionaries starting fights over nothing. This is of course absurd, but the basis of the culture war is intended to be absurd, so this is nothing new.
In this context it is not plausible to imply that content creators are unfairly targeted by the demotic digital mob. They are very often part of the system responsible for trying to police and realign cultural boundaries, and just because the collective online reaction to this very often includes basement-dwelling misanthropes regurgitating paranoid nonsense does not mean that a great deal of it isn’t entirely valid criticism.
If you’ve ever followed Surowiecki on twitter it becomes very clear very quickly that he’s a deeply unlikeable narcissist; if you’ve ever seen the Amazon show in the title you’ll know this has little to do with woke casting.
Absolutely everything is wokely cast these days, the practice even being written into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences operating code. You may recall. Two people from underrepresented groups and six from ethnic and racial minorities must have important roles, and the formidable but constantly ignored majority of normies are so exhausted by this nonsense that it barely registers any more.
You can therefore be 100% certain that any time wokeness is used as the reason for a terrible show being terribly received, it is 100% because the show is actually terrible and not because the audience is very suddenly up in arms at all the stupid wokery.
tl;dr it’s a terrible show
A key principle of The Wisdom of Crowds is that the crowds are only wise when they are large, diverse, and each individual is independent of each other. What is happening here was foreseen in TWOC: when crowds develop groupthink, and when they influence each other, they fail miserably.
We can see this in the form of groups punishing outsiders, whether it be in fake expert groups, or these sorts of mass coordinated action efforts. Those groups are not diverse, and the participants are not independent of each other, and thus, they are not wise crowds.
Yeah but The Rings of Power is awful tripe all the same.
I am a great admirer if Mary’s writing, but in this post she has managed to use “it turns out” twice in the same sentence. Dubious achievement.
Dear UnHerd, please do not try to save money on editors. This makes the site look worse than it is.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.
It's simple, quick and free.Sign me up