The hostages’ fate is splitting Israel

Hardliners in Netanyahu's government are at odds with victims' families

by David Swift

Demonstrators outside the Kirya defense complex in Tel Aviv this week. Credit: Getty

It appears that the release of 50 Israeli hostages held by Hamas since 7 October is imminent, but the politics around the fate of those remaining in captivity is becoming more rancorous.

Yesterday, security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for the passage of a bill, originally introduced eight months ago, that would result in mandatory death sentences for those convicted of terrorism. He argued that this would prevent future kidnappings, as there will be no Palestinian terrorists in Israeli jails to exchange.

This nearly caused a riot inside the Knesset, as members of some of the families of the hostages condemned Ben-Gvir and called for the withdrawal of the bill.

Gil Dickmann, cousin of Carmel and Jordan Gat, who were kidnapped from Kibbutz Be’eri, asked: “Why today? This death penalty when our kids are there? I already turned to you last week and begged you to stop […] You don’t understand what this does to us.”

In response, Ben-Gvir attempted to hug Dickmann, who later wrote on social media, “My look here says everything. I told you, don’t hug me. You still hugged me. I told you not to endanger our loved ones. You did anyway. All for the image.” He accused Ben-Gvir of risking “the blood of our families” for political gain.

Yordan Gonen, sister of Romi Gonen, who was taken from the Nova music festival, criticised the timing of the debate, which seemed designed to jeopardise the hostage deal: “I am shocked that they don’t notice that the bill is completely against the release of the abductees safe and sound.” Chen Avigdori, whose daughter Noam and wife Sharon were both abducted, was more direct: “Stop talking about killing Arabs, talk about saving Jews!”

This incident reflects the broader divide in Israeli politics and society, between those who prioritise the return of the hostages even at the expense of strengthening Hamas, and those who argue that concern for the hostages should not interfere with military objectives.

One group representing some of the families of the kidnapped called for the release of a significant number of the 7,000 Palestinians held by Israel — around a third of whom are known to be members of Hamas — in exchange for the hostages.

In contrast, government minister Amihai Eliyahu, recently in the news for musing about a possible nuclear strike on Gaza, argued that “we have to be cruel” and “not think too much about the hostages […] I hope and pray for their return, but there are costs in war.”

Two days ago, 107 relatives of the hostages arrived at the army headquarters in Tel Aviv for a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and were initially denied entry — ostensibly because only 99 were invited — leading to a temporary sit-down protest outside.

After eventually being granted an audience, representatives of the families explained that while they understood there were two objectives — the return of the hostages and the destruction of Hamas — these goals were contradictory, and asked Netanyahu to prioritise the return of the kidnapped, to which he agreed.

Late last night, the religious parties which form part of Netanyahu’s coalition supported the exchange, leaving only the settler parties, led by Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, in opposition.

Nonetheless, despite government approval of the pending exchange, the issue remains heavily divisive. As some of the hostage families who had previously supported the Netanyahu government have become more Left-wing in recent weeks, so too has support for returning the hostages become seen as a Left-wing stance.

Already, this has led to violent reactions from hardline supporters of the Government: less than a week after the initial massacre and kidnappings, Eli Albag, whose 19-year-old daughter Liri is held captive in Gaza, was attacked by a passer-by at a protest in Tel Aviv, who called him a traitor and said: “I hope your daughter dies.”

As the international community attempts to present a united front, Israel itself remains divided. By pursuing military aims, the hardliners in Netanyahu’s government may jeopardise the safe return of those in captivity. Whatever happens in the next few weeks, the political split over the fate of the hostages is only going to grow.