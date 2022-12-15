The EU is regulating itself into irrelevance
From Twitter to greenhouse gas emissions, the answer is always more red tape
Otto von Bismarck supposedly once said that “with bad laws and good civil servants it’s still possible to govern. But with bad civil servants even the best laws can’t help.” Today, he would probably have to add that the worse the civil servants are, the more laws and regulations they seem to produce.
The European Union is increasingly becoming an example of this. It has been an open secret for a long time that working for EU institutions is either a form of early retirement for politicians, or a lucrative career for lifelong bureaucrats.
The European Parliament is currently roiled by a corruption scandal which alleges that Qatar bribed one of the legislative body’s vice-presidents, Eva Kaili, to lobby on its behalf. Apparently she received €600,000 in cash, which is ironic since the Union is currently in discussions to limit cash payments for EU citizens to a maximum of €10,000. The vice-president title might sound impressive, but in fact there are 14 of them, presiding over 405 members of a “parliament” that does not even have the fundamental right of every other legislature in the free world: the right to propose laws. The parliament can only approve or reject proposals from the European Commission, making it a representative legislative body in name only.
One of these proposals was the implementation of a special tax on imports based on greenhouse gas emissions, allowing European governments to engage in a form of climate change protectionism. This will be a massive blow to developing nations trying to export more goods and services to the EU, since these countries very often have particularly high emissions due to an underdeveloped renewable energy sector.
This comes on top of new ESG reporting rules that will force companies to dedicate significant administrative resources to the task of “corporate sustainability reporting,” which will add even more red tape for companies that are already suffering under high taxes, excess regulation, and growing energy prices.
It remains to be seen whether all of these sweeping plans will comply with international trade laws, but one consequence will be unavoidable: the costs for producers and thereby the prices for consumers will rise with every new regulation, and there is no end in sight when it comes to Brussels’s appetite for interfering with businesses wherever it can.
For example, shortly after Elon Musk took over Twitter, Thierry Breton — the Commissioner of the Internal Market of the European Union — proclaimed on the social networking site that “in Europe, the bird will fly by EU rules.” These rules (among others) come in the form of the 2022 EU Digital Services Act, yet another regulatory framework which helps to explain why there is not a single European company among the top 10 most used social media platforms within the EU.
It is quite remarkable that, instead of creating structures to incentivise innovation and competitiveness, the EU prefers its organisations to ban competition and ensure that, in the long run, Europeans will pay more for lower quality.
There is an habit in Brussels (shared in many other European capitals) that you can simply regulate your way out of a crisis and the rest of the world will play along. As will become increasingly clear over the next few years, this will not work: the world will move on while Europe falls further behind. The ultimate price is paid by taxpayers who will continue to subsidise the cushioned careers of an ever-growing bureaucracy — but not in cash, of course, since that would be illegal. For some, at least.
It’s not just that there is over-regulation, but that the regulation itself slowly destroys small businesses by creating rules and forms that only big businesses can afford to comply with. Take GDPR – it adds a burden requiring audits, policies and processes that are beyond the skills and legal knowledge of many smaller businesses like hairdressers or language schools.
The revised EU VAT rules create a huge burden on selling cross-border for any business without an international tax accountant in their employ, so they force businesses to use multi-national trading platforms because they can’t afford the compliance costs themselves.
Similarly the EU thinks it’s fine for large businesses to demand legal policy statements from smaller suppliers who are simply too small to need complex policy frameworks, just adding meaningless paper and signatures and legal risk.
Each form or policy has three costs. The understanding cost – does it apply for me, the filling in cost – what data do I need to capture, and the cost of the risk of error. Multiple this by the number of forms to be completed (millions typically) and that’s the regulatory burden, which disproportionately falls on smaller traders who need to use external specialists to have a hope of getting it right.
And in many cases, the expertise of the external specialists comes from having been involved in the regulatory process. A form of legalised corruption.
The most surprising thing about this cash-in-a-suitcase scandal is that anyone is even surprised by it. It takes a special kind of naive devotion to the EU to think that Brussels isn’t already a quagmire of corruption.
Excellent essay. We’ve got it bad here in North America, but the EU looks like a basket case. Layer upon layer of govt must make it almost impossible for business. Bureaucrats do not build things. They knock them down.
Fear not, however, we’re not far behind you, In Canada, 90% of new jobs since the start of the pandemic are govt workers.
Complexity of regulation is a subsidy from small business to big business.
Saul D provides examples in his comment.
What we’ll never know is how many businesses and innovations never even start due to this suffocating blanket.
They call themselves lawmakers, that’s their job, our politicians too, and by golly that’s what they’re going to do – make laws, as many as possible but they hardly ever get rid of old laws so we are swamped with rules, regulations and laws. They seem to think that if only they can make enough laws they will achieve a perfect society.
Bureaucrats are like cancer cells in the body politic.
Good governance within an organisation recognises when there is a requirement that is not being met, and institutes a procedure, or team of people, to meet that need. In much the same way as normal healthy cells only replicate themselves when the need arises and then stop.
Cancer cells continue to replicate themselves endlessly, with no natural function to stop them, taking over the body and stopping it from functioning – eventually killing it.
Bureaucracies depend on creating ever more regulations, so that ever more bureaucrats can attend ever more meetings – creating increasingly worthless regulations and reports, to give those ever-replicating bureaucrats something with which to fill their time. They are parasitic, eventually choking the host.
It’s long past time that apologists for the EU opened their eyes and diagnosed the malignancy that is killing “the project” they hold so dear.
Well said. Was this phenomenon not firat exposed on a WW2 airbase when flu zapped the huge number of admin officers – but planes kept flying. The EU is further crushing the vitals of the continents wealth creation by surrendering to the precautionary principle, as seen in covid and all areas of new tech (they still set their face against GM food, which is scientific barbarism). But we cannot gloat. All our laws are still EU laws. And the pro EU Blairite revolution means all of our failing terrible civil servants have been schooled in this dismal groupthink.
The bureaucracy problems are real. But the most obvious alternative is for the EU to do nothing. Let the oil companies protect the climate, let Google and Cambridge Analytica protect privacy, let companies and retailers balance their own profits against consumer protection, etc.. If the author actually cared about any of those goals and had an alternative idea on how to advance them it would be nice to hear.
Well, yes? People have an irrational belief in the power of the law. In the end, the law is only as good as those who abide by it
The answer is small government. There are rules, but they are more manageable, allow for small business and small government remains much closer to the people who vote for them. Small government is easier to hold to account.
