Thanks for the moving gesture of solidarity, England
Armbands supporting LGBTQ rights were abandoned before they were even worn
As a gesture, it was already hollow. “#OneLove” armbands were due to be worn by players from England, Wales and several other European nations as a symbol of solidarity towards LGBTQ people while the World Cup was held in one of the world’s most sexually repressive countries.
But Richard Of York did not Give Battle In Vain for the rainbow on these armbands — instead the spectrum on offer was red, black, green, magenta, yellow and cyan. Even this was deemed too offensive for the mediaeval Qatari hosts, forcing FIFA, football’s governing body, to threaten immediate yellow cards for players wearing the bands.
Having intended to highlight how gay men face heavy fines and seven years of imprisonment, if not the death penalty, in the tournament’s host country, the teams promptly folded. This afternoon England’s players hit Iran for six, displaying impressive attacking chemistry but no symbols of protest.
Of course, Enlightenment values of tolerance and liberalism were never going to be fit to compete with the sackfuls of cash on offer, as well as a chance at footballing glory.
“As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games,” said seven European teams in a joint statement.
Here’s the thing: LGBTQ people don’t get to choose between gestures and money. This is our existence, and sexual repression results in real, measurable harm — from bullying and self-censorship to the sharp end of depression, sexual violence and suicide.
“Qatar 2022 will be a celebration of unity and diversity — a joining of people from all walks of life — regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, age, disability, sex characteristics, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression — everybody will be welcome,” FIFA said only months ago, in a Pride Month statement.
What individuals and organisations say and what they do diverge with gay abandon, and growing up gay, you learn to be a cynic. For LGBTQ people, Pride Month is fast becoming an annual ritual of noticing how global companies drape themselves in the symbols of our liberation as a clout-boosting branding exercise, except in the countries where this symbolism matters the most.
Joe Lycett is right — protest without fear of consequence isn’t protest at all. David Beckham may have been the first Premier League footballer in history to appear on the front cover of Attitude magazine, a popular gay monthly, but if he isn’t prepared to follow that well-intentioned publicity with deeds in the present, his gesture is meaningless to us. Much like the unworn OneLove armbands.
Many women and other members of society are being bullied, forced to self-censor, being exposed to sexual violence and depression because of the intolerant, vicious attacks and demands of the all powerful LGBTQ mob.
Frankly, I am utterly tired of hearing about LGBTQ, and having forced in to every aspect of my life particularly as they have become the most protected and celebrated class of citizens who get pandered to evey major institution. The more they get, the more they demand.
I care far more about the safety of women who being forced to have biological men enter their spaces in hospitals, prisons, changing rooms, and even rape councilling. Even worse is the psycological, pharmaceutical, and surgical experimentation on confused children advocated for by the dangerous LGBTQ movement.
If I never hear the self-indulgent whining by the LGBTQ community again it would a great blessing.
However England yet again disgraced itself by knee bending.
What is this obsession with such grovelling behaviour.?
It is a national disgrace and Mr Southgate should be disciplined if not discharged.
Absolutely spot on. Grovelling was the exact word I was searching for myself.
Even in this increasingly unhinged and cowed nation there’s absolutely no doubt in my mind the majority of people must see these displays as utterly pathetic.
Our enemies around the world must be absolutely pissing themselves as we unambiguously signal that we are hopelessly in thrall of progressive blue-haired lunacy.
Agreed, ‘our’ capacity for self-abasement seems to know no bounds.
“How are the mighty fallen indeed”.
Fortunately my limited ‘research’ reveals that very few people care one jot about this LGBTQ or BLM tosh, so all is not lost. Thus there will be a reckoning…..Sine Missione!
Perhaps what they need is two kinds of “Taking the knee” one for BLM and one for LGBTQ+ or maybe they can develop a kind of combined gesture.
Yes, why not the full ‘kowtow’?
I’m sure Fu Manchu & Co would approve!
I agree this episode demonstrates how cheap and shallow the great and the good’s expressions of protest are. But what a massive air of entitlement! What makes the author, or Joe Lycett, think Harry Kane or David Beckham owe them some costly gesture of support? If you object to Qatar, don’t go. Or, go and make your own protest and take the consequences.
I also can’t help the feeling that there is another woke hypocrisy at play here. I have no great truck with them, but Qatar’s laws embody that nation’s way of life, informed by their values and their religion. Doesn’t all this noise amount to the assertion of the superiority of our own ‘liberal’ values. Isn’t that colonialist, Islamophobic and racist? Perhaps the author should check his white privilege.
Haven’t you had enough victories? Content yourself with having the entire western world at your feet without needing to export this madness to cultures that despise it.
