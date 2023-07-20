TfL’s campaign against sexual violence won’t work, maaate
A new poster series will make a nice artefact in decades to come
Potential sex pests received a major setback this week with the unveiling of the latest round of posters in London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s #HaveAWord campaign, aimed at tackling “problematic behaviour” among men. The initiative has been running since March of last year, and in Khan’s own words is part of his determination to end an “epidemic of violence and misogyny that countless women face on a daily basis”.
Posters have already appeared in an effort to stamp out catcalling, inappropriate touching and staring. The campaign has now sought to harness the power of the “Mate, Mate” state, encouraging would-be friends of violent pyscho-sexual sociopaths to stop them in their path with a few choice words. “Say maate to a mate,” the poster (above) reads in block capitals. The “maaate” plea is also visually repurposed as a bulldozer, crushing sexist comments such as “She’s asking for it in that skirt,” and “Have you seen the new girl? I’d give her one.”
The “mate, mate” man is the modern British jobsworth. A man who came of age during the pandemic and flourished amidst a kaleidoscope of meaningless diktats and rules regarding how to “stay safe”. He is the sort of person of whom mandarins huddled in Government communications offices dream, possessing a hyper-conscious civic awareness that makes him unquestionably attuned to any instruction — from “See it. Say it. Sorted” to “Hands. Face. Space” — with authoritarian flair.
His deployment against the very serious problem of violence against women is something of an insult to both parties. As the campaign page rightly asserts, women are killed on average once every three days. But as anyone who has lived in Britain over the last decade knows, there is very little the “mate, mate” man and his ilk can do about this.
Firstly, the campaign curiously foregoes any understanding of the context in which women face the most serious instances of violence. For instance, 52% of women killed in the UK in 2020 died at the hands of a current or former partner, predominantly when in the process of separating. Of these murders, about three-quarters took place in the home.
Then there is the institutional failure to make women feel safe on the streets of London. While an average of 25 rapes a day are reported in the capital, nationally 40% of women who are attacked don’t report rape to the police, in the belief that they won’t receive help. Following the murder of Sarah Everard, as well as the prosecution of rapist officer David Carrick, half of women in London do not trust the Metropolitan Police.
Beyond the mass public awareness campaign, most of the serious crime against women which Khan intends to tackle is committed by a small minority of reoffenders. The Met Police recently acknowledged this, pledging to use a database of tens of thousands of reoffenders to target the 100 most dangerous men in London who prey on women and children.
Ogilvy, the PR company behind the campaign, claimed it had sought to address an “epidemic of misogyny and male violence against women and girls”, using “behavioural science insights” to get men to think about “their own behaviour and how they’d challenge the behaviour of their friends”.
Really, the limits of public relations campaigns which aim to tackle the deep-seated social failings of our institutions are starting to be exposed. It began during the pandemic, and has accelerated in an age of institutional mistrust. These posters now belong to a curious era of British civic society, during which trust and confidence in public institutions became so low they blended with the equally farcical corporate messaging of contemporary advertising.
As with the renaissance of framed Soviet propaganda posters as works of art, it’s not hard to see these works being sold off in a trendy art gallery in a London borough in decades to come: another ironic throwback to an age in which declining public trust tested the gulf between reality and and the faux ideology of awareness. They never quite managed to tackle the elephant in the room, did they, mate?
“Awareness” campaigns are such tripe. Are there really any wife-beaters who are unaware that society frowns on them pummeling their spouses? Given that even the most belligerently egotistical violent misogynist takes some token steps to disguise his violence against women when confronted with it, I would suggest the answer is “no”. So these sorts of deeply condescending campaigns are both insulting and utterly useless, in that I doubt that even a single man who beats his wife will stop doing so because he saw a poster telling him it was wrong. And since like calls to like, I doubt his friends will suddenly find the impetus to object the next time he lumps his wife because they saw one of these posters on the Underground.
I do not think that is the aim. Rather the idea is to stamp out any sexually suggestive touch, look, action or comment by men, in part by creating group pressure, in part by making people worry about getting into trouble. Whether this will have any effect on violent husbands or partners seems doubtful, but it might make some men keep their mouth shut and their eyes firmly on the floor while in company.
This is all about enforcing the new social norms.
Behave a gentleman but the Left has been mocking manners since 1917 if not 1789.
I’d be deeply concerned if Wayne Couzins was unaware of the illegality of [email protected] and murder! What with home being a policeman and all.
In England and Wales for men (in 2022) the murer rate was 16.9 per million population, against that for females of 6.6 per million population. https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/crimeandjustice/articles/homicideinenglandandwales/march2022). All murders are obscene, why is the murder of men being made invisible?
Stop murdering your mates, maaate!
“Don’t murder your mate, murder a curry.”
The campaign is simply a bung to their mates in the advertising business. The old I’ll scratch your back you scratch mine routine. No one can seriously think a single woman will be saved from harassment or violence by this facile series of adverts. It is a substitute for real action. A signal that we care about women as they might vote for us. Never mind that men are killed at a greater rate than women.
I suggest that there is no such “epidemic of misogyny and male violence against women and girls”. I certainly haven’t seen any evidence to support this conjecture. There is an epidemic of people who are pushing this agenda though.
Indeed, the article says that the Met Police has a database to help them focus on the 100 most dangerous offenders. That’s not a “small minority”. In a city of 10 million people, it’s 1 in 100,000.
Meanwhile, nothing, absolutely nothing, is said about violence of women against men.
This is the worst sort of gesture politics. As expected from Sadiq Khan and TfL though.
Boo hoo all those poor blokes. Grow a pair ffs
I have a feeling this will backfire and “Maaate” will be used between a certain set of male friends when an attractive woman walks past in a completely opposite meaning to that of the ads. “Be a gentleman” would be a much better approach.
That’s exactly what will happen. Good observation!
Khan. What a useless, snivelling little virtue-signalling gït he is.
A woman is killed every three days. Women are killed every three days could get kind of tiresome for them. Surely once would be enough.
“them” – jokes about women being murdred – just bantz innit mate
Well I laughed.
It’s all so condescending, isn’t it?
mate mate
you can’t write articles like this, yeah?
you need to do better mate, innit
it’s about protecting women and girls mate
ta ra then, have a great day ok
Yeh, traffic backed up ‘ rahnd yer ‘yde park… ‘ave to go via Kilmarnock….
The inevitable result of this campaign – if successful – will be a slew of articles in newspapers and magazines with titles like ‘I Miss Being Noticed On The Street – And That Is A Bad Thing To Admit’.
I don’t. Being harassed while waiting for a bus isn’t great, believe me, especially if there are very few people around. However, this campaign won’t change a thing anyway.
I am profoundly grateful for this instruction, just as I was piecing together a belt of 7.62 mm rounds for my GPMG, about to go out and mow down a few hundred people at My local bus station, but instead will muse staying at home and watch the test match, as there is no racing on….
could be some cheap flasher macs, cudgels and daggers on e bay then?
More empty gestures from the mayor, a man who lies to stand with misogynists in skirts.
“Have you seen the new girl? I’d give her one.”
This is a bit crude, but its hardly indicative of a endemic misogyny is it?
