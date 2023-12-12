Support for Israel is falling across US and UK

Chart

American support remains much higher than in Europe

by Laurel Duggan

A march in Washington D.C. in support of Palestine last month. Credit: Getty

The US remains a global outlier in its popular support for Israel, but pro-Israel sentiments are declining. Americans continue to side more with Israelis than Palestinians, yet recent data shows that net support for Israelis dropped a full 14 percentage points from October to November amid continued fighting in Gaza.

Polling company YouGov has asked US respondents which side they felt more sympathy for in the Israel-Palestine conflict several times over recent years. Net support for Israel, calculated by subtracting the percentage of people who feel more sympathy for Palestine from the percentage who back Israel, has been in the teens to low-20s for years, but spiked to a high of +38% in the days after 7 October. In the weeks since, it has declined to +24%.

If the current opinions of young voters are any indicator of where public opinion is moving, American views on the issue will start to look more like those of the UK, where public support for Israel is much more tepid and has been for decades. British support for Israel over Palestine has been in negative territory for some time — like the US it surged upwards in the days after 7 October, but has been declining since.

As the graph above shows, net sympathy for Israel over Palestine spiked in both the US and the UK after 7 October and has been gradually declining since, but remains higher in both countries than the corresponding figures prior to the attacks. Net support for Israel has been consistently about 30 points higher in the US compared to the UK. Youth opinion has followed a similar pattern in the two countries, with net support lower for young people compared to the general population, spiking after 7 October and then declining. Unlike the general populations, net support for Israel is now lower than it was prior to October among Generation Z and younger millennials in both countries. It is worth noting that less recent data is available for the UK.

Opinions on Israel largely fall along party lines, with Right-leaning voters favouring Israel and Left-leaning voters holding more critical views of the nation and its military activities. Young people’s opposition to Israel is a reflection of the finding that Gen Z Americans lean further Left than previous youth cohorts, and show no signs of moving to the Right with age.

The graph below illustrates that net support for Israel among Americans aged 18-29 peaked at +24% in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’s attacks, before declining to a low of -13%. Young people in Britain remained broadly in favour of the Palestinian cause even after 7 October, but net support for Israel has now dropped to a low of -37% among the 18-24 age demographic.

The Democratic Party is generally supportive of Israel, with the exception of some younger and more progressive members of Congress, but its base, which skews young, is much more critical. Attitudes among Democrats and Republicans have fluctuated significantly since 2001 but, overall, support for Israel has risen about 20 points among Republicans and declined by around 45 points among Democrats, according to Gallup.

This may prove to be a problem for the party in the coming decades as the Democratic base becomes increasingly hostile to Israel. Then, the Democrats could be forced to reassess their stance on the issue, or see an erosion of its majority among young voters.