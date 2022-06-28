Should conservatives abolish higher education?
Even moderate conservatives are starting to doubt the value of universities
The English Literature department at Sheffield Hallam University will stop offering undergraduate degrees from 2023, in response to government moves to shutter “low value” degrees. The news has stirred up another round of the never-ending debate over what exactly we think university is for — and has confronted cultural conservatives with this impossible dilemma.
Since the start of the modern era university education has more or less uncomfortably married two sometimes-conflicting aims: transmitting the best that’s been thought and said in our culture to a new generation, and serving as a finishing-school for the professional middle classes. But it’s been clear for some years now that outside the cream of elite institutions and courses, much of tertiary education is not delivering on either of these fronts.
In earnings terms, by 2015 higher apprenticeships were delivering better than many degrees, and in 2018 the IFS reported that only 17% of students would ever repay their loan in full. Nor does higher education close the “gender pay gap”. For many, then, the so-called “graduate premium” never materialises.
But until relatively recently, for at least some cultural conservatives, some things still appeared to have value in and of themselves. From this perspective arts degrees don’t need to be justified in “value for money” terms.
This is harder to sustain, though, when even moderate conservatives find themselves at the sharp end of increasingly savage university culture wars — especially in arts faculties. Higher education is now notorious for “woke” students (who recently even cancelled the UK Secretary of State for Education), as well as selecting sharply against conservative teaching staff, and sometimes expelling those deemed guilty of blasphemy against progressive orthodoxy.
And within this orthodoxy, what is meant by “best” is subject to permanent revolution. For radical progressives, the idea of transmitting a tradition is anathema almost by definition: in what sense can we justify transmitting any kind of cultural tradition whatsoever, when this merely amounts to reproducing oppressive ideologies? Accordingly, arts faculties across the country have for some time now faced growing calls to abolish the canon and to “decolonise” literature curricula condemned as overwhelmingly white, patriarchal, colonial, heteronormative and so on. And as the progressive ideological majority has adopted an increasingly take-no-prisoners approach to ensuring its political priors are transmitted as received opinion, even the last holdouts of conservatism in the academy have found themselves besieged.
This puts cultural conservatives in an invidious position. If you retain some residual affection for the role of universities as repositories of cultural tradition, you’re likely to want to support the continued existence of — for example — English Literature degrees inasmuch as they perform this transmission. But when, instead of transmitting canonical culture, arts faculties inveigh against the “canon” as such, there’s little to stop cultural conservatives adding their voices to the philistine chorus demanding that institutions demonstrate value for money, or face the axe.
Make the universities own their own loan books. If one of their graduates doesn’t earn enough to repay their student loan, the university loses equivalent funding. Currently the poor old taxpayer picks up the bill. The universities must feel the pain.
Pretty soon universities would stop pushing half-baked humanities courses to intellectually middling students because each one that ends up earning less than £50k p.a. will be a loss to them.
Or banks should stop offering student loans for non stem topics at middling universities. Lack of application will de facto guarantee the death of these “soft” diplomas.
I think the loans are all arranged by a government agency rather than the banks so it is even easier. The government could just say “these courses are no longer eligible for a loan”.
It is one thing for the taxpayer to pick up the tab for the odd physics graduate who becomes a drop-out but not for tens of thousands of sociology graduates doing jobs that twenty years ago didn’t need a degree qualification.
Not to mention the creation of a cadre of graduates with Mickey Mouse degrees, a chip on their shoulders because they aren’t earning graduate money and a grounding in woke identity politics. Nothing could be more destabilising for the country.
Just put it out of its misery. A handful of years ago i was still in favour of retaining culturally important faculties like classics departments to preserve the field. Now I think the faculties need to be abolished to preserve them. It is the only way to avoid marxist-inspired deconstructionists from ‘decolonising’ everything out of existence.
When I was a student only 5% or so of school leavers went on to University, with others going on to Technical Colleges, Teacher Training, Art Colleges and so on. Tuition was free and maintenance grants were assisted if your parents were poor.
37.9% of school leavers now go on to undergraduate courses. Perhaps that is too many for there are not the ‘graduate’ jobs for them but they are saddled with debt for years.
It was a master stroke by Tony Blair to get school leavers off the unemployment register and make them borrow money to do it. He now wants 70% of people to go on to higher education by 2040. Madness.
If you really wanted to improve the prospects of young people you would ensure that secondary education could specialise in an academic track or a trade orientated track. People on the academic track could work towards university education
Oh look, I’ve re-invented a version of Grammar and Secondary Modern schools. From which you could wonder if the political aversion to ‘Selection’ was greater than the desire to provide young people with ‘Prospects’. Or perhaps it is the builders of student accommodation and well paid university staff that are quite happy with the status quo?
Higher education is abolishing itself. And perhaps this won’t be such a bad thing, in the long run. As a writer and researcher I am consistently appalled by the narrowness of the texts I consult from the OUP and CUP.
Perhaps this whole episode will free intellectual enquiry and usher in a new Golden Age of Knowledge and Learning?
Sheffield Hallam are framing this as defunding by government, but I don’t believe it’s that at all. I have made this point before, but the entire higher and further education sector (worldwide as it happens) is burying it’s head in the sands about the total revolution of the current model that’s pending.
The lockdowns and virtual classrooms have highlighted the issue of how technology has altered the nature of scaling in education, which the education sector does not want to face up to, but soon will be forced to. I’m not judging if it’s good or bad, merely saying it’s inevitable, and it’s easy to illustrate this. In the past, it was a physical and geographical necessity that you needed large numbers of institutions because the best individuals lecturers, couldn’t deliver to everyone. But technology now solves that problem totally. Huge numbers of lectures are now recorded and delivered online, and it is clear that trend has only one direction it can go.
The teaching equation is much more dynamic at Postgrad level but that’s an altogether smaller, more cutting edge, niche market. A lecturer deemed excellent might typically deliver their lecture to, say, a hall of 150. What prevents that same content delivered to 150K students via technology? Nothing. In which case, if that can be done, why would students at other universities not prefer the best lecturers and best content across Universities, over their own local lecturers, and what then justifies the salaries of the peers of the top ones at all the other Universities? They are not providing anything of value that cannot be delivered online by the best ones.
Many people respond to my argument by saying face to face lectures are providing something unique but *absolutely no one* has managed to pinpoint what that is in any way I consider concrete.
There is a socialisation context to going to Uni that many young people are attracted to. The universities are selling a model of very expensive socialisation with education tacked on almost as an afterthought – and I’m saying this model is unfeasible in the face of technological pressure. Young people of course want to socialise but that is completely separate from education and it’s quality, and I think the two will start decoupling quickly over the next few years, putting most existing higher education institutions at risk of going bust.
Here are a couple of suggestions (but they are caveated because of the nature of knowledge in different disciplines):
For anyone wanting to do non-STEM subjects at Uni, have a compulsory break at 18 of a minimum of one year, maximum of three, where youngsters go into the world of work (at minimum wage) but placed by govt/education bodies. This is just a matter of creating incentives for companies such that they can offset what they pay out against tax, so they effectively get a freebie “little helper” which I’m sure they would buy into. (Not that there is anything ‘little’ about some burley 6’2 sixth former, but you know what I mean). The only reason to make a differentiation for STEM is that there is considerable evidence that the most creative period starts at around 18 (especially evident in off-the-chart mathematicians) and you wouldn’t want to lose that period.
Thereafter go back to free University education and higher education including accommodation for the first degree. I think young people would take a different attitude into Uni having some experience of the real world.
