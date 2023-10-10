Sam Bankman-Fried is wrong about Shakespeare
The fallen crypto king has no understanding of literary greatness
Is William Shakespeare the greatest writer in the English language? Not everybody thinks so — and one of them is the fallen crypto-king, Sam Bankman-Fried. Discredited in his own field of expertise, SBF’s opinion on literary matters may seem irrelevant — until, that is, one looks at the detail of his argument.
It’s contained in Michael Lewis’s new book about the rise and fall of Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire. The relevant extract has been widely shared on X over the weekend. Here it is, via Trung Phan:
This is an ostensibly logical argument based on quantitative information. It doesn’t rely on subjective judgements: it just claims that it’s unlikely that Shakespeare is the GOAT because the population of literate individuals in his time was tiny compared to later centuries. On numbers alone, we’re more likely to find the greatest ever writer among the educated multitudes of the 20th and 21st centuries, not the thinly spread turnip-munchers of the 16th.
And yet, here we are, almost half a millennium later, and we’re still staging Shakespeare’s plays, reciting his poetry, and routinely using the many words, expressions and quotations that he contributed to the English language. This, too, is quantitative information. Bankman-Fried uses the term “Bayesian” to describe his probability-based argument, but Bayesian statistics is all about updating assessments of likelihood on the basis of previously unavailable or unconsidered data. Therefore, the objective reality of Shakespeare’s enduring reputation needs to be factored in as well.
It suggests that the relationship between the size of the literate population and the incidence of literary genius is not as straightforward as Bankman-Fried thinks it is.
Indeed, his hot take illustrates the pitfalls of a simplistically rational approach. Following a set of numbers might appear to provide an objective guide, but they can lead you astray if they’re incomplete, and if other confounding factors are at work. We’ve seen that happen enough times in the world of finance — and the crypto bros have shown that they’re no exception.
Nevertheless, SBF’s anti-Shakespeare argument — as flawed as it is — should haunt us. After all, there’s no denying that we greatly outnumber our ancestors. If we’re not producing our own Shakespeares, it’s not because there’s not enough of us. Nor is population size our only advantage. For instance, we’re also richer, healthier and longer-living. Then there’s our unprecedented access to knowledge: all of human civilisation is literally at our fingertips. Best of all, we have unprecedented freedom of thought and action. In terms of cultural achievement, we should be wiping the floor with our forebears.
But we’re not. The golden age of almost every field of human endeavour — be it literature, painting, sculpture, architecture or music — is in the past. Even the greatest achievements of the modern age, from cinema to science, belong to previous generations.
No wonder we paid so much attention to the crypto craze — with so little else going on it was the most exciting thing at the time. What should really make us cringe, though, is the verdict of our distant descendants. We won’t be around to hear it, but ask yourself this: will we leave them anything as inspirational as Shakespeare is to us?
If not, then why not? To me, the most obvious difference between us and those who built the civilisation that we inhabit is our lack of faith. That certainly includes a turning away from God, but also a faltering belief in ourselves.
After the crypto collapse, the new most exciting thing is AI research. This has hugely more potential — and yet, by definition, it can only succeed where humanity falls short. It’s as if we’ve given up.
He – SBF – makes two of the most simple-minded blunders in statistics: assuming the underlying random variables are Gaussian and stationary over time.
In Bayesian statistics the prior is updated by new information. The new information in this case is that millions of people still choose Shakespeare as the GOAT – what is the chance of that? The posterior will have Shakespeare having a high probability of being the GOAT due to this fact.
It is interesting to note that SBF is completely ignorant even of the subjects he claims to know.
Fellow is condemned to death. The judge tells him that, as part of his punishment, his execution will come as a surprise. The man says, “Well, clearly you can’t execute me on Friday, because if Thursday evening comes and I haven’t been executed, then I must be executed the next day and it won’t be a surprise.”
“That’s so,” replies the judge.
“And I also can’t be executed on Thursday,” says the convict. “We’ve already eliminated Friday, so if Wednesday evening comes and I’m still alive, I must be executed on the following day, and again the surprise is ruined.”
“Very true,” replies the judge.
“And that holds true for Wednesday and Tuesday as well,” muses the convict. “And even Monday! Why, any day you propose is eliminated, and I can’t be executed at all! That’s logic!”
“It is logic,” replies the judge, and has him executed on Wednesday.
We made the Spenglerian transition from “culture” to “civilization” long ago – we just have to ride it out until our inevitable decline…..
Yeah, I mean if you believe in what Spengler said. Most people don’t.
As my old physics master used to say, “Maths tells you the answers but not what you want to know.”
It’s an important lesson that seems to be decreasingly learned these days. And it’s not just Sam Bankman-Fried by the way, the worst excesses appear in the West’s technocratic governments and corporations, which at this stage pretty obviously like number-crunching not because it necessarily offers improvements to society, but because it enables technocrats to avoid dealing with actual human issues.
Not that I’m against rationalism and number-crunching by the way, but the people involved these days do seem to forget what it’s actually for.
