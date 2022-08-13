Salman Rushdie won’t be the last
Thuggish crybullies will find more targets
Salman Rushdie has been the target of the world’s biggest lynch mob for over three decades.
Ever since Ruhollah Khomeini issued a death sentence against him in 1989 over his novel The Satanic Verses, he has lived in and out of hiding for fear of Islamic extremists executing the verdict against him. Khomeini’s edict ironically boosted Rushdie’s profile in the press, and made him a cause célèbre for liberal free speech activists. Yet the threat against him was always real. The motive for Rushdie’s gruesome stabbing this Friday before a lecture in Chautauqua, New York, of all places, is not confirmed. Yet it seems that after three decades living under ominous threat, the writer’s luck finally ran out.
The Rushdie affair was one of those rare events that perfectly exposed a cultural fault line. Freedom of expression of an author, particularly when criticising religion, comes as close as it gets to being a solidly held value in the otherwise relativistic post-Christian West. The idea that someone should have to die for publishing a book is simply incomprehensible to almost any secular European or American. For Muslims though, the vast majority of whom are observant, it’s the reverse that is unconscionable: That blasphemy could be art, or that an individual’s freedom of expression could ever be viewed as more important than values a community holds sacred.
The entire debacle over his death sentence is far more revealing to me than anything that Rushdie wrote in a novel in 1989. I’m not a free speech absolutist, nor do I believe that secular progressivism should have a trump card over religion in the public sphere. What episodes of murderous crybullying like this show, however, is something intolerably pathetic and thuggish about the people doing the persecuting. Having evidently abandoned the idea that others might actually respect them and their beliefs on the merits, many Muslims have fallen back on either complaining about their hurt feelings in hopes of pity, or simply terrorising others into shutting up. That is not a sign of confidence or self-assurance about one’s identity or worldview. It is a sign of an inferiority complex of terrifying dimensions.
Contrary to popular belief, the apocalyptically thin-skinned reaction by many Muslims to offensive books, movies, and cartoons is not based something in the Quran that mandates a response to blasphemy. It’s a modern cultural phenomenon that also happens to be a concrete expression of decline. People who are self-assured in their beliefs do not have emotional meltdowns over perceived slights by others. They naturally fall back upon their own confidence and charisma in order to model a superior example. For what its worth, that’s an attitude that actually finds support in traditional religion — including in Islam. The idea that anything can be justified in the name of the hurt feelings of the weaker party reflects a departure from traditional religious ethics that is more akin to ideas popular in modern progressivism. If that comparison strikes you as surprising, consider that the tactics and psychology of modern Islamic extremism have always been heavily influenced by radical Western Leftist and anarchist movements.
Riling up a mob, yelling and screaming, or stabbing a writer you don’t like in the neck are not behaviours that make anyone else think that Islam has anything useful or admirable to offer the world. In addition to my own instinctive horror at the assault on Rushdie, who, frankly, never lived up to the hysterical Islamophobic caricature that Muslims have made out of him, that is why I’m completely opposed to these violent outbursts over blasphemy. There’s nothing to rationalise, explain, or defend here: It’s wrong. I don’t expect this will be the last such ugly incident. Yet I would hope that in future the people who should know better, including many educated Muslims, not hold us to a lower moral or intellectual standard than other people by attempting to justify them. To put it plainly, you’re not helping.
So it was wrong because it shows Muslims in a bad light?
Or it was wrong because Rushdie is not as islamophobic as he is sometimes said to be?
How about it is wrong because it’s wrong to try to kill somebody for what they have written?
I tried to buy The Satanic Verses this afternoon, but the bookshop didn’t have any copies left.
It is a well above average novel. But Salman Rushdie ought to be famous for Midnight’s Children or The Moor’s Last Sigh instead. The man who had already won the Booker Prize for Midnight’s Children did not need to call Mrs Thatcher “Mrs Torture” in order to make his very good point, while giving the names of Muhammad’s wives to prostitutes was just bad taste.
Parking for the moment, the complicity of educated Muslims in creating the by now stiflingly oppressive cultural atmosphere which has been grinding away at freedom of expression, whittling it down to the point where few comedians are actually funny any more, and few creatives who produce literature have anything interesting to say any more, I point my finger, firmly and squarely, at the progressive left in all it’s myriads of forms, from the old fashioned Corbyinite type wings, to the modern Sally Rooney types. (What the right has been guilty of throughout of course, is large scale cowardice, in not challenging the erosion of freedom of expression from the get-go, but that is a debate for another day).
And to now see the grimly comical reaction to the attack on Rushdie, just head over to the graun, where there are multiple articles crying shock and dismay, equating it as an attack on freedom of expression itself – *and not a single one is open to comments*, no doubt for fear of comments about the Muslim community – thereby cementing the indulgence of precisely that right to feel offended by what someone says, and reacting with violence, that the left so cherishes. What those hypocrites over at the graun don’t seem to ever comprehend, is what is self-evident: that freedom of expression is meaningless unless it is extended to absolutely everyone, and in all contexts, including those who might express opinions that most would consider odious, or totally tasteless.
And my message to the progressive left is this: you wanted this, and you worked via the march through the institutions to create the ecosystems of simultaneous suppression of free speech and indulgence of minority groups, that have brought about countless numbers of these types of outrages in recent years, so stop with the crocodile tears and own it – it belongs firmly to you.
Murtaza Hussain wrote, “The idea that someone should have to die for publishing a book is simply incomprehensible to almost any secular European or American.”
That statement is flawed and should be changed to “The idea that someone should have to die for publishing a book is simply incomprehensible to almost any Westerner.” Westerners respect a person’s right to express views that may offend people.
By 2040, the United States will cease being a Western nation, due to open borders. By 2040, most Americans will reject Western culture, and Hispanic culture will dominate. In California, most residents already reject Western culture, and Hispanic culture dominates.
In the United States, the trend of rejecting freedom of expression grows and strengthens as 2040 approaches. Canceling a person and physically assaulting Salman Rushdie are two manifestations of the same trend of intolerance.
If Rushdie had done his presentation in a state like Montana, where Western culture still thrives, he likely would not have suffered an assault. If a Middle-Eastern, Hispanic, or African thug had attempted to assault Rushdie, European-Americans in the audience would immediately restrain and pummel the thug.
By contrast, in New York (where the actual assault occurred and where Western culture is waning), the assailant assaulted Rushdie without significant intervention from the audience.
