Russia’s economy is outperforming Germany’s
Sanctions have been proved dramatically ineffective
Virtually every forecast, whether it concerns the war in Ukraine, the economic outlook, or the strength of far-Right parties, has a tendency to end up worse than expected. The one thing that is running better than expected is the Russian economy, with the country’s GDP growth currently outperforming Germany’s.
This is not a statement about the likely outcome of the war. Given enough Western support, Ukraine stands a good chance to regain some, if not most, of its Russian-occupied territories. But the Ukrainian counteroffensive, too, has been running below expectations so far. We can conclude, therefore, that there is something wrong with how we form expectations.
Mikhail Mishustin, the Russian Prime Minister, yesterday presented Vladimir Putin with an economic update, estimating that the economy will grow by 2% this year. Russian GDP caused a surprise by only going down 2% last year, following forecasts of a collapse of double-digit percentages. And so the aggregate effect of Western sanctions, the largest ever imposed on any country, has thus far been a minor and short-lived recession.
The 2% projection is at the upper end of forecasts, but not outrageously so. Reuters polled economists who came up with a consensus of 1.3%. The IMF has 0.7%. The Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies, which specialises in Central and Eastern Europe, put it at 1%.
These are astonishing numbers. When I wrote last year that the sanctions were failing to achieve their primary purpose of denting Putin’s war machine, I was told that the effect should be measured over a longer period. That is entirely fair: it’s the long-term effect that matters. Yet this is precisely where I would argue the sanctions are failing. Russia has succeeded in realigning its economy, evidently with the help of massive sanctions leaks through Central Asian republics, and with the assistance of China and India.
The German outlet FAZ quotes Vasily Astrov, a Russia expert at the Vienna Institute, citing two reasons for Russia’s economic resurgence. The first is the war economy, a classic Keynesian boom similar to what happened in the US and the UK during the Second World War. The second is the rise in real wages. This is in contrast to the West, where real wages are falling because of high inflation. In Russia, though, inflation is falling, from 14% at its peak last year to under 5%.
The argument in favour of sanctions was to make ordinary Russians worse off, so that Putin would lose domestic support. This has not happened, with private consumption now back at the 2021 level. A less benign factor behind the rise in real wages is acute labour shortages due to the draft.
Russia’s biggest vulnerability going forward is liquidity, but this is not a question of do or die. The country has suffered a loss of oil and gas revenues, as well as an increase in cost this year. This will result in a budget deficit, which Russia estimates to be 2% of GDP. The Vienna Institute, meanwhile, is forecasting 3.5%. In the last year, forecasts and commentators have claimed that Putin will literally run out of money by next year. This is not going to happen, as these forecasts are based on unrealistic scenarios, such as a total oil and gas embargo. Excessively optimistic military forecasts follow a similar trend, based as they are on unrealistic extrapolations about the level of Western support.
The economic situation in Ukraine remains dire, unsurprisingly, and most of the other Eastern European countries are currently registering the beginning of a recession. Since many of them are dependent on the German economy, the recession there is dragging them down.
Evidently, then, the combination of the Ukraine war and the resulting sanctions constitute a fairly symmetrical economic shock to both Europe and Russia. That is not what was expected. Policymakers would be well-advised to remember that economic sanctions are a powerful tool, one which should be handled with care. It is worth asking whether those making decisions, in the White House and the European Commission, know what they are doing.
This is an edited version of an article which originally appeared in the Eurointelligence newsletter
Ssssh. You’ve said the unspeakable.
Net Zero. Even worse than war. Suck it up.
Fascinating. When all this is over, we are going to have to have a good long think about sanctions as an economic weapon. Is it the nature of Russia’s economy that is making sanctions ineffective? Or have we completely overestimated the effects of sanctions on any national economy?
I would argue that America overestimated its ability to get most major economies to unconditionally sign on to its sanctions regime, especially when, as in much of Europe, the sanctions will, directly or indirectly, hurt the sanctioning country as much as Russia.
It didn’t help that, at roughly the same time as sanctions, the US became more protectionist (e.g., certain provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act) and also increased pressure on other countries to choose between the US and China.
Also, every country has seen what America can do to them if they depart from American doctrine (e.g., cut them off from Swift) and must consider lessening their dependence on the US at least slightly.
It’s worth noting that Putin prepared for sanctions for many years in the run up to invading Ukraine by building up reserves of gold etc. It will only last for so long.
When this ia all over we will be lucky if sanctions as an economic weapon are our key concern.
Something wrong with the way we form expectations?
Most media expectations about the Ukraine war are only what the writer wants to happen. Even more so for commentators BTL. And triply so for pessimists (I am one of those).
“Russian minister presents overly optimistic forecast of economic growth” haven’t we heard that one before?Another statistical oversight is that if Russia loses 2% of its GDP and then gains 2% back it hasn’t regained its economy, it has still lost GDP. It would take 3 years of 1%GDP growth to regain its former standing.
Russia’s economy being smaller than Italy’s, Canada’s and Australia’s (look it up) the gulf between the West and the rest has never looked so wide. The West is objectively pulling further ahead of everyone else leaving China massively isolated. Are India going to provide a similarly tight ally to Beijing as the EU to Washington? They are the only non-western power in the top 10 and they don’t have the best relations with their neighbour.
