Ron DeSantis is betting on a Trumpian future

Reaction

22:55

The Florida Governor is already laying the groundwork for a future run

by Fred Bauer

Ron DeSantis delivers his withdrawal announcement on Sunday. Credit: Ron DeSantis/X

Saying that “this is America’s time for choosing”, Ron DeSantis made a choice of his own on Sunday afternoon: to suspend his run for the presidency and endorse Donald Trump. DeSantis’s withdrawal announcement revealed that he is betting on a populist future for the Republican Party — and trying to position himself within it.

In ticking through the issues that have ignited populist energies, the Florida Governor overtly contrasted his vision of politics with that of the Biden administration. For instance, he said that Americans would have to choose between “reckless borrowing and spending” and trying to “limit government and lower inflation”. He hit identity politics in education as well as the breakdown at the border.

However, even as DeSantis endorsed Trump, he also implicitly differentiated himself from the former president. After all, the federal debt swelled under Trump, even prior to 2020. DeSantis’s policy successes on cultural issues could be contrasted with the way that “woke” politics made strident advances under Trump, not to mention their differences over pandemic policies and the latter politician’s “elevation of Anthony Fauci”. There were rhetorical contrasts, too. While much of Trump’s 2024 campaign centres on himself and his personal controversies, DeSantis focused on issues along with anecdotes about his family.

In endorsing Trump, DeSantis slashed at Republican challenger Nikki Haley, saying that she represented a form of “warmed-over corporatism”. Throughout much of the primary, Haley trained her fire on the Florida Governor. Her allies dumped tens of millions of dollars into anti-DeSantis advertising with the hopes of pulling down his numbers in Iowa. Haley’s camp hoped that a DeSantis loss in the first caucus would squeeze him out. Now that DeSantis has withdrawn, she has her wish of a two-person race.

But wishes granted are sometimes wishes regretted. In many New Hampshire polls, Trump is already above 50%. While DeSantis’s support was in the mid-single digits in the Granite State before he dropped out, most of his voters are socially conservative and populist. On Tuesday, many of them could well vote for Trump over Haley. DeSantis’s withdrawal could actually hurt Haley in New Hampshire and other states. After all, if there’s one thing Trump is good at, it’s steamrolling other Republicans who are viewed as hostile to populism.

The “time for choosing” that DeSantis invoked in his announcement is a loaded term in conservative politics. Ronald Reagan delivered that line in a famous speech during the 1964 election, shortly before Barry Goldwater was wiped out by Lyndon Johnson. That speech was a springboard for Reagan’s political career. A “time for choosing” thus intertwines defeat and a hoped-for future victory.

In November 2022, Florida was an anomaly. While Republicans struggled in much of the country, they mustered a multiethnic working-class majority to win the former swing state overwhelmingly. DeSantis’s policy and electoral records were supposed to be the centrepiece of his bid for the presidency. Then, the series of criminal indictments against Trump over the course of 2023 changed the political gravity of the Republican primary. Some strategic missteps of the DeSantis campaign (such as being Too Online early on) only made it harder for his candidacy to gain traction.

DeSantis is a young man by political standards, nearly a decade younger than Reagan when he gave that 1964 speech. Despite withering attacks from Trump and Haley, he retains high favourability numbers among Republican voters. He has two more years as Governor of Florida to plan his next steps. Then, he can position himself within a political landscape transformed by populism and increasingly torn by conflict.