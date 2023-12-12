Rishi’s Rwanda plan is destined to fail

Reaction

Tonight's vote bought the PM time but not salvation

by John Oxley

Rishi Sunak and his Rwanda bill have survived. After a few days of cajoling and coaxing, the bill passed its second reading by a margin of 313 to 269.

But the joy in Downing Street should be muted. The rebels are expecting a deal and will want the bill toughened up by the next stage. Any concessions to them, however, may make it hard to keep the Tory Left on side. The bill is also likely to be defeated in the House of Lords. It’s unclear, then, what will become of the Rwanda plan.

The Prime Minister has made Rwanda one of his flagship promises. His first attempt was booted back by the Supreme Court, forcing him into this beefed-up bill. For Tory rebels on the Right, though, it wasn’t beefed up enough, with Robert Jenrick resigning as a minister over it.

The other problem for the Government is that impending electoral defeat dulls some of the incentives that can be dangled to rebels. In a year or so there will be no Government jobs for the party, so there is no carrot. Many MPs know it’s the end of the line for them, and they don’t need to think long term. Others will be trying to impress future leaders, rather than this one.

The last year of this parliament will be a tough slog for Sunak, and Rwanda will be at the centre of it. He’s promised something that is hard to deliver, with different parts of his party pulling in different directions. Theresa May was ripped apart trying to do the same over Brexit. The question is whether Sunak will be able to keep it together until an election before the same fate befalls him.

Within his own party, it’s hard to see how he proceeds without the Rwanda bill becoming law. It is the red meat that the PM has offered the overlapping groups on the Right. Many of these MPs already dislike him for his role in ousting Boris Johnson and see concern about immigration as central to their own politics and that of their constituents. They will not let Sunak wriggle out of the promises he has made to placate them. When the bill comes back for a third reading in the New Year, they will expect some serious movement from the PM.

If they don’t buy it, he will be in a jam. Playing hardball, forcing a three-line whip and making it a confidence issue could topple the Government. Many of his internal opponents might prefer to go kamikaze than compromise. Neglecting them could also trigger a plot to oust him, which, with polling numbers still plunging, could rapidly gain momentum. It’s worth remembering that only around a third of Tory MPs backed Sunak in the 2023 leadership elections.

Even then, he will be frustrated in the Lords. As it is not a manifesto pledge, the peers can vote it down. There is not enough time to use the Parliament Acts to force the bill through. So the PM will be left to fume at the Upper Chamber, but unable to drive the bill into law — all his negotiations are likely to be for nought, except perhaps giving him a trigger to hang an election campaign off.

But while he may want an “immigration election”, the public is not so single-minded. Economic issues and the NHS outweigh illegal immigration in many voters’ minds. The Tories are on the back foot on both. While the PM desperately attempts to placate backbenchers on this, voters are worrying about other things. Going to the ballot box, they won’t care what he has offered the rebels, only that they feel poorer and think that he, and his party, has failed. Though Sunak has passed tonight’s challenge, it has only bought him time, not salvation.