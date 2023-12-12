Rishi Sunak: lockdown costs outweighed benefits
The PM quoted a significant QALY finding in yesterday's inquiry hearing
Dubbed “Dr. Death” for allegedly putting the economy ahead of lives during the pandemic, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hit back at his critics yesterday. Unlike other Cabinet ministers, the former chancellor was not afraid to discuss the longer-term economic consequences of lockdown, arguing that the UK did a poor job of transparently discussing the costs and benefits. “Many of these impacts are not felt immediately,” he told the hearing. “They are felt over time. And that was a tough thing to deal with.”
Indeed, the long-term consequences of lockdowns remain underappreciated. One analysis published in August 2020 suggested lockdown harms in England were five times larger than benefits, while others have estimated much higher ratios. A recent report from the Centre for Social Justice claims that lockdown had a “catastrophic effect” on the UK’s social fabric, widening the division between the well-off and those who struggle financially.
Many use the Quality-Adjusted Life Year, or QALY, a standard metric in health economics that attempts to holistically measure reductions in quality of life. In a major new admission, the Prime Minister pointed to findings from Imperial College London and the University of Manchester that “applied a QALY analysis to the first lockdown” and “which suggested that the lockdown in its severity and duration was likely to have generated costs that are greater than the likely benefit”.
Yet this was dismissed by the inquiry barrister, Hugo Keith KC, who said that “we’re not interested in QALYs”.
Why not? After all, this was perhaps the only time a Government minister has acknowledged that the costs of the first lockdown exceeded any likely benefits. Sunak then noted the “enormous anxiety” at the Treasury in 2020, and argued that current historically high UK tax levels were a consequence of lockdown borrowing.
This is unquestionably true. Government spending during the crisis is estimated to have reached between £310 billion and £410 billion, much of which was used to mitigate the social blowback from non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI) restrictions. Now, thanks to inflation and cuts in Government spending, public services — from criminal courts to hospitals to schools — have continued to deteriorate compared to pre-Covid times. According to some, they may have entered a “doom loop of decline”.
Instead, the inquiry targeted the “Eat Out to Help Out” campaign, which has been erroneously linked to the surge of Covid in autumn 2020. Sunak’s scheme provided a 50% discount on meals and drinks in pubs and restaurants for three days a week for the month of August 2020. It subsidised 160 million meals at a cost of £840 million, although the economic benefits remain unclear.
Sunak’s defence again invoked the need to study the harms of lockdown. Addressing concerns that he had not consulted scientists or health officials about Covid risks, he called the scheme a “micro-policy” implemented in the context of the Government’s overall reopening plans to safeguard millions of jobs and restart the economy. It was “reasonable, sensible and the right thing to do”, he stated, comparing it to other fiscal measures such as VAT cuts or furlough that traditionally do not require scientific rubber stamps.
In response, Hugo Keith reiterated his own biases, suggesting that Eat Out to Help Out “encouraged more people, additional numbers from different households, to come together in restaurants to eat […] It wasn’t just a fiscal issue: it was a behavioural matter.”
The inquiry’s disdain for QALYs and cost-benefit analysis is symptomatic of our flawed mental model of the Covid years. Sunak, by his own admission, was repeatedly frustrated in trying to incorporate this into Government decision-making at the time. The inquiry had a rare opportunity to question the former chancellor about trade-offs and the harms of Covid policies. Yet rather than pursue lockdown scepticism as a legitimate path of investigation, the inquiry blew it. Again.
The whole Inquiry is no more than a disgraceful charade. Barristers know the law and are good at pushing a predetermined line and cross questioning witnesses in order to establish evidence to support that line but unsurprisingly are not the right people to examine complex trade offs of decisions in respect of epidemics that require a sound understanding of statistics relating to health, psychology and economics. The KC dismissed talk of QALYs because he had no briefing on it and was therefore ignorant.
The outcome of this vastly expensive charade is already predetermined. The KC is just looking for evidence to support it and seeking to sideline any evidence that questions it.
I wasn’t privy to the various discussions by those in authority and I’ll admit I haven’t systematically read all the published evidence. But from what I have seen and my memory of the public debate at the time, this is exactly right.
There seemed to be, at best, an assumption in public discourse that a general lockdown was both optimally effective and cost free and, at worst, a visceral anger from some quarters towards anyone who even entertained the possibility that the decision to lock down should be considered in the balance with other factors.
In short, if you weren’t unequivocally in favour of lockdown to the point of not even admitting the possibility of other costs and consequences, then in the eyes of many you were no better than a murderer.
But responsible public policy making, and especially public health policy, rarely if ever works like that. Decisions almost always have to balance costs (both financial and others), future consequences, trade-offs, risks, compromises etc. There are lots of very, very hard choices and no perfect solutions. And when it comes to major health crises those hard choices by definition tend to involve balancing the health of one group against the health of another, whether now or in the future.
In some ways this episode was the apotheosis of the modern conviction that government can and should fix everything all the time and at no cost to us personally. It can’t and there is always a bill.
The whole is a national disgrace, even worse than the Saville Enquiry but hopefully NOT quite as expensive!
Not only are they uninterested in evaluating the costs of lockdowns, but they are hostile to the idea.
Why could some of us see with clarity the ultimate costs of lockdowns from the get go and so many could not. Not even the unpopular bell curve can explain this. Throw in a serving of moral posturing?
This inquiry is clearly predicated on the notion that lockdowns and NPI’s offered far greater benefits than any harms done and anyone who has the temerity to disagree is either of an unsound mind or a doer of evil. Fortunately my jaw has long become used to dropping!
I’m not convinced by the Author’s contention re: Lockdown 1. The counter factual can’t be fully assessed – what would have happened without a LD to health services, and if overwhelmed what would have been the consequences? The assumption too easily seems to be they wouldn’t have been overwhelmed.
For example if Ambulance services couldn’t get to an RTA because stuck at overwhelmed hospitals or staff off with Covid or frightened, what then happens? People just remain helpless on the roadside? Police then try to cover as best they can but at expense of other tasks? Army called out? Just an example of what happens when overwhelmed and would be thousands of those sort of scenarios. Remember NHS sustained emergency services, just. If it hadn’t the consequences need to be laid against any assessment of cost/benefits.
Subsequent LDs and there is a stronger case cost/benefit.
There were no good options we certainly all agree.
Sunak does not seem to be the best person to consider trade-offs between health and the economy. After all he did not even consider the health cost of his “Eat Out to Help Out” campaign. Could it be because he expected that his policy would increase the number of COVID cases (and COVID deaths) but preferred not to know it for sure?
It would be great to know more about the costs and benefits of lockdown – in the unlikely case we can find anyone who is trying to find out the truth, and not just to confirm his political prejudices. But Sunak is definitely not the man to ask.
