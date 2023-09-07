Rishi Sunak is flip-flopping on gender transition in schools
The PM is set to block guidance on pupils who claim to have changed sex
Is anyone prepared to stand up against the spread of trans ideology in schools? Rishi Sunak said as much, but now he appears to be backing away from it.
Long-delayed guidance on how to deal with pupils who claim to have changed sex still hasn’t been published, and now it looks as though the Prime Minister is having second thoughts about bringing in a law to enforce strict new rules.
If reports from “Whitehall sources” are accurate, it would represent another climbdown by politicians who have repeatedly buckled rather than face the wrath of trans activists. Sunak was told in July by the Attorney General, Victoria Prentis, that legislation is needed to prevent “social transitioning”, where pupils who claim to be trans demand to use new names, pronouns and the uniform of the opposite sex.
But it’s far from clear whether a change to the 2010 Equality Act is needed to issue robust guidance. Some lawyers believe the Attorney General’s advice is an overly strict interpretation, based on the questionable proposition that the protected characteristic of “gender reassignment” requires teachers to accede to every demand made by children who claim to be trans. They say it is hard to believe that schools have to ignore their safeguarding obligations and allow 14-year-old boys to use girls’ toilets. Or that they should be expected to lie about a pupil’s sex — and compel other children to lie.
All of this raises the question of whether Sunak is convinced of the need for legislation — or whether he is hiding behind the Attorney General’s advice. He may think he has enough on his plate at the moment, without walking into the media storm that would follow publication of the kind of tough guidance we’ve been led to expect. But that is how trans activists operate, using bullying tactics to frighten critics of gender ideology into backing down. And while the Prime Minister would be attacked by a handful of Conservative MPs who are signed up to this nonsense, most are firmly on the side of reality.
If Sunak publishes watered-down guidance that avoids the issue of “social transitioning”, it will be an act of rank cowardice. He knows that time is short, that the Conservatives are likely to be in opposition in less than eighteen months, and the Labour Party has an alarming number of trans activist MPs and parliamentary candidates within its ranks.
Many people who are not natural Conservatives have put their hopes in Tory politicians like the Women and Equalities Minister, Kemi Badenoch, who has been outspoken about what is happening in schools. If the Prime Minister caves in, the consequences will be dire. Teachers and children will be left in fear of being disciplined simply for asserting a belief in reality.
Teaching children to lie has no place in the curriculum, even when it’s done to avoid hurting another child’s feelings. The opposite is true, in fact. One of the things pupils need to learn is how to think critically, equipping them for a world in which they will be bombarded with false claims and conspiracy theories.
Crumbling concrete is not the only threat to children’s health. Bad ideas are just as dangerous, and few are more insidious than telling kids they can change sex. Sunak needs to get trans activism out of the country’s schools, and he needs to do it quickly.
At my kids high school the trans-fad seems to have faded substantially. In the period immediately after lockdown it was all the rage with some pupils declaring their “re-assignment” almost weekly.
This ebbing away may have something to do with the fact this particular school is pretty good at not indulging this sort of stuff so much. So maybe it is still a big thing in other schools, I’m not sure.
Either way, women and girls have the right to protected single-sex spaces for legitimate purposes such as safety and personal dignity. Nobody should be able to simply identify themselves into them. This applies doubly so to children as they are even more vulnerable due to their age and physical/emotional immaturity.
Apart from that I don’t have any particular problem with kids finding out about gender, just as I don’t have any particular problem with them finding out about Islam or Buddhism. People who want to present themselves as a gender other than their sex clearly exist just as muslims and buddhists do and the fact that I personally believe they are all different varieties of woo-woo doesn’t change that.
My objections start when kids (and all of us more generally) are taught unscientific nonsense about “changing sex” as if it is fact and compelled to validate this magical thinking, at risk of being punished, bullied and ostracised.
I simply cannot believe that the Conservative Party has had these open goals in front of them for several years and have failed to even take a shot.
Trans-activism, open borders, “decolonisation”, taking the knee, Just Stop Oil activists, ULEZ – this should be Clear Blue Water between the Tories and Labour. How can Sunak and co not see that?
Perhaps they do but they personally identify with the Labour side of these debates, Very worrying!
The Tories have form here, getting in early to claim that any opposition to gender-affirming care was an example of conversion therapy (normally concerning a sect trying to ‘cure’ alternative sexualities). Naturally, they received absolutely no political opposition or critique from the British political class for this position.
In other words, for a while the British government officially recognised that anyone who questions clinical or sexual interventions on young people with bodily dsymorphia is engaging in a sinister form of conversion therapy by denying the kid/person’s right to accede to their own gender identity.
They have reined back on this since but there seems a lot of pressure from the British public/education system to return to this position.
Teaching children to lie has no place in the curriculum
I’m an admirer of the author’s writing, and once again she’s on the mark with this article. However… i wish she – and everyone else – would stop using the has no place trope in their writing or speech. It’s part of the language used by those seeking to police our thoughts, and there are much better alternatives than using it to make a very important point.
This is all about giving 16+ kids the vote.
On UnHerd everyone is adamant that they won’t bother to vote. But there will now be the added possibility of agitators in schools.
