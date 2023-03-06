Revealed: Britain’s most green-sceptic towns
Support for environmental policies is widespread but not universal
According to the latest wave of polling from UnHerd Britain, most of the country is now supportive of the “green” emphasis of the main political parties, but pockets of resistance remain in Yorkshire, the North East and Wales. When presented with the statement ‘The Government spends too much time on green issues’, 30% of the population agrees but a larger group, 42%, disagrees, believing that the emphasis is appropriate or even insufficient. A further 29% are not sure.
The polling, conducted by FocalData, analysed responses from 10,000 voters using MRP to produce estimates for all 632 constituencies in Great Britain (the Northern Irish constituencies are more difficult to poll in this manner, and have been excluded from the exercise).
The voters least convinced by the green agenda are concentrated in specific parts of the country. The five constituencies which most strongly agree that green issues are given too much time are all industrial areas of Yorkshire. Barnsley is Britain’s most green-sceptic town, as the top two national constituencies which most strongly agree with the statement are Barnsley Central and Barnsley East. Further east in Yorkshire can be found the next: in third place Kingston upon Hull East, and in fourth Kingston Upon West and Hessle. In fifth is Rotherham, and Doncaster North and Doncaster Central also appear in the top ten.
Strikingly, almost all the most sceptical constituencies are represented by Labour MPs — and Doncaster North’s MP is none other than Ed Miliband, shadow Secretary of State for Climate Change and a decades-long activist for Net Zero and green issues. Meanwhile, Hartlepool returned a Tory MP for the first time in 50 years in 2021.
The constituencies which most strongly disagree, and which are either happy with the amount of emphasis given to green issues or think they deserve more attention, tend to be the more affluent areas in the south. The ‘greenest’ constituency is Chesham and Amersham, located in Buckinghamshire in the south east of England, with 52% disagreement with the statement. Though the top three is rounded out by East Renfrewshire in Scotland and Rushcliffe in the East Midlands, Britain’s most pro-green areas tend to be found in the south of England: Tooting, Henley, Richmond Park, South West Surrey and Mole Valley all appear in this list of ten.
The divide between these opposing sets of constituencies comes into clearer focus when we consider other issues. All ten of the most green-sceptic constituencies in the UK voted convincingly for Brexit, while all ten of the constituencies most in disagreement with our statement voted to remain in the EU. Many of the former list are also among the places in Britain most worried about immigration. The Yorkshire constituencies listed are dramatically less affluent than constituencies like Henley and Richmond Park.
Contrary to the stereotype of young eco-warriors scolding their elders, these results also suggest that a belief in the need for greater environmental action slightly increases with age. Among the 18-24 age bracket, 35% agree that green issues are given too much emphasis, with the same figure for the 25-34 group. This falls to 28% of those aged between 35 and 44, 27% of the 45-54 group, 26% of the 55-64 group, and 27% of over-65s. Overall disagreement rises from 35% among the 18-24 bracket up to 44% among the oldest bracket.
The most striking difference is by party vote. Among those who voted for the Brexit Party in the 2019 general election, 57% agree with the statement — including 37% who strongly agree — compared to 21% who disagree. Plaid Cymru voters form the only other group that tends towards green-scepticism: 37% of Conservative voters agree, but 38% disagree. Meanwhile, Left-of-centre parties are all happy to see the current high emphasis on green issues — even from a Conservative government.
It should come as no surprise that Green Party voters are most in opposition to the statement: 63% disagree, including 40% in strong disagreement. There remains, somewhat paradoxically, one in five Green voters who think the Government spends too much time on environmental issues.
Both the main political parties in the UK are committed to Net Zero in an ambitious timetable. The emphasis on ‘green issues’ is shared across the mainstream. These results confirm that, so far, the population is supportive. But if protests in the rest of Europe are any guide, the pockets of resistance we are seeing in less affluent parts of the country could yet become more widespread.
You can look up your constituency HERE.
The vast majority supported lockdown. Now the bills are coming in.
The majority now supports “green”. Until the bills come in.
These surveys merely ask respondents to confirm that they are virtuous.
Given that “The vast majority supported lockdown” as you rightly say, one must ask two questions, can this country be saved? And is it really worth saving giving the epidemic of Vanity signalling that is going on?
I think the answer to both must be NO, (sadly), if only because as BR said “most people would rather die than think and MOST do”.
You’re too pessimistic Charles (even for a Monday morning). There will be an eventual reversion to the mean and sanity. Poli has it right – people haven’t fully connected up the dots between policies which massively and quite delivberately increased the price of energy (like Ed Miliband’s Climate Change Act) and their domestic heating bills. I struggle to understand just how it’s taking over 15 years to do so.
Of course, it’s no surprise that the common sense is coming from Yorkshire.
Would it be cynical and a tad unfair of me to believe that the most pro-green constituencies are also resident to those who would be outraged were the government or a private company to attempt to put up some wind turbines or fill a field with solar panels?
Looking at stats like these and trying to form ‘trends’ is lazy journalism.
The political classes have taken discussion away from ordinary people and are now in competition – who can be the greenest?
If a senior politician said something like…
“We want to ban carbon by the year 2050. This means that you will have to buy a car which will be more expensive but inferior; it means also that you will have to sit huddled in one room, desperately trying to stay warm; it means that £billions of taxes will have to be spent on green ventures, taxes which could have been used to improve your living conditions; all other services will, therefore, continue to get worse. But we will win, we will be the first to do this. Meanwhile, other richer countries will continue to look for oil and will try to get rich and provide a better life for their citizens – they are misguided or maybe evil. Trust us! Greta is on our side. All hail to Greta!”
Would you vote for that?
Seems Greta needs to do a tour of the north and do some educational correction.
Don’t think that Greta would last 5 minutes in the North of England. People would suss her out instantaneously.
How long in mid Wales?
Six weeks in say Rochdale may ‘sort her out’.
