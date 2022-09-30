Putin’s annexations may just be the beginning
Autocrats abroad appear to be following the Russian leaders' lead
While it is a tiresome tic of liberal analysts to compare every world event to the dark 1930s, it must be said that in one respect the events planned for today genuinely threaten to return our continent to the worst days before the great global cataclysm. This afternoon, the Russian Duma is set to recognise the annexation of Ukraine’s partly-conquered provinces of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia. This is no no doubt a means to ward off any further Ukrainian counter-offensives — already threatening Russia’s meagre gains in this war — by making them at a stroke of a pen an assault against Russia itself.
By declaring these Ukrainian territories an inalienable part of Russia, Putin grants himself the right to respond with devastating force against any further Ukrainian gains. His acolytes have not been wary of threatening nuclear war, and the prospect of his using at least a tactical nuclear weapon on our home continent is now, unfortunately, not something we can easily dismiss. There is a clear path towards further, once unthinkable, escalation and no visible route towards de-escalation. The immediate prospects are extremely bad indeed.
But more generally, the breaking of the longstanding international taboo against the annexation of another country’s territory, foreshadowed by the 2014 annexation of Crimea, is not limited to Ukraine. Putin’s erratic frenemy, Turkey’s President Erdogan, has been emboldened by his quasi-annexation of much of northern Syria to now threaten an invasion of Greece’s Aegean islands, warning Greece that “support from America and Europe will not save you.” Such an assault would instigate a bloody war between two of NATO’s largest and best-equipped armed forces, drag in France (which is pledged to defend Greece) and sink the Atlantic alliance.
To Europe’s east, Azerbaijan’s aggressive dictator and Erdogan ally, Ilham Aliyev, has escalated from his successful war against the disputed Armenian-held territory of Karabakh to attempt an invasion of Armenia proper. It is a sad irony for Armenia that her only hope of fending off Azerbaijan’s aggression depended on Russia: distracted by his flagging war in Ukraine, and with a personal antipathy to Armenia’s weak and West-leaning leader Nikol Pashinyan, Putin is unlikely to come to the embattled nation’s rescue.
Across Europe’s eastern fringes then, from the Baltic to the Aegean and the Caucasus, Eurasian autocrats have been emboldened by the prospect of America’s seeming decline to redraw our continent’s map as they see fit, irrespective of the wishes of the peoples who live in the territories they now claim. Correctly, Macron made the inviolability of national borders, rather than vague appeals to liberalism or democracy, the focus of his recent UN speech, warning of a “new imperialism” that is setting the stage “for other wars of annexation in Europe, today and perhaps tomorrow in Asia, or Africa or Latin America.” And it is reassuring to see that the Biden administration, along with its support for Ukraine’s war for national self-determination, has come out, at least rhetorically, in strong and rare support for both Greece and Armenia’s right to the very same.
But fine words may soon need to be matched by strong action if these dark trends continue. Before America is soon distracted by another great crisis in the Pacific, and by its own internal woes, us Europeans must learn to defend ourselves from our eastern rivals. A dark winter is drawing in, and the wolves are already howling at our door.
Any Russian annexation makes absolutely no difference. Everyone knows the referendums are faked and no one recognises them.
One might also ask why Russia did not do this months ago when they occupied more of these territories. If it were that important, why not do it then ? And how can you have a referendum when you do not control an entire territory and cannot count all the votes ?
And why has Russia moved from recognising the fake Donetsk and Luhansk “people’s republics” to annexation ? If “indepedence” was good enough for them in February 2021, why is it necessary to annex them now ?
It’s all nonsense. Ignore it and keep going.
It is Russia that is in terminal decline. The US is not. Anyone beting on the US’s decline is going to be sorely disappointed.
Pretty sure Turkey de facto annexed northern Cyprus decades ago. The taboo isn’t a real taboo.
There is a big difference between de facto and open annexation. You see it in Uraine too. As long as Russia de facto controlled Donetsk and Luhansk, future diplomacy was open to different solutions, incorporation as special regions in Ukraine, even withdrawal, while to some extent saving face. As integral parts of Russia any such move would be counted as ‘dismemberment of Russia’ and could only be seen as a disastrous defeat.
Politically the two are very different indeed.
Not really. Only if anyone other than the Russians accepts the illegal annexations. Just ignore them.
Putin’s actions have already taken any serious prospect of negotation off the table. No one can trust him.
There is a clear path towards further, once unthinkable, escalation and no visible route towards de-escalation
Surely the obvious route to de-escalation, unpalatable though it is, is for Ukraine and the West to accept the annexation, like they accepted the earlier annexation of Crimea.
To soften the blow to Ukrainian national pride, help the innocent civilians there, and discourage further encroachment (by Turkey as well as Russia), the EU could fast-track Ukrainian membership (perhaps along with Moldova), and vow to defend EU territory with the full combined military might of the member states, using French nukes if necessary.
The Western countries have *not* accepted or recognised the Russian occupation of Crimea. Sanctions were still in place for this even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Hope we’ve got that clear now.
If I were in Ukraine, I wouldn’t want guarantees from the EU. Only NATO and the USA.
