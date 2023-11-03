Poll: Americans care more about border crisis than foreign wars

News

Containing immigration is emerging as a core issue for voters

by Laurel Duggan

Migrants take part in a caravan towards the US border from Tapachula, Mexico this week. Credit: Getty

An overwhelming majority of Americans support an increase in funding to secure the southern border, according to a new Quinnipiac poll, and the issue is significantly more popular than providing aid for the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The survey found that among American adults, 73% support increased border funding, including 94% of Republicans and 59% of Democrats. Only 53% support an increase in funding for military aid to Ukraine, while 51% are in favour of increased military aid to Israel. Border funding was even more popular than the provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza, which received 71% support.

The Quinnipiac poll provides further evidence that Americans are losing their appetite for foreign wars. Another poll this week, conducted by Gallup, found that 41% of Americans believe the country is doing too much to help Ukraine, up from 29% in June. Among Democrats, that figure has risen from 10% to 14% since June, as well as from 50% to 62% among Republicans.

President Joe Biden proposed a $105 billion funding bill last month which touches on these concerns. Within it, he advocates $61.4 billion for Ukraine’s defence, $14.3 billion for Israel’s, $13.6 billion for border security and $9.15 billion in humanitarian aid to Israelis, Palestinians and Ukrainians. The proposal has been divisive, in part because it would place Republicans in the position of voting for Ukraine funding if they want Israel funding to pass. Yesterday, the House of Representatives passed a Republican bill that would fulfil Biden’s pledge of aid to Israel but not to Ukraine.

The US has seen record-breaking rates of migrant crossings in recent years, which have increased even further since the May expiration of Title 42, a Covid-era rule allowing the immediate expulsion of those caught migrating illegally. Monthly crossings have more than doubled since June, and have been dramatically higher throughout Biden’s time in office compared to his predecessor Donald Trump.

There is currently a migrant caravan comprising an estimated 7,000 people traversing Mexico towards the US, but the development has received a tepid response from the media. After all, there was a 10,000-person caravan only last year, and border authorities apprehended 220,000 migrants this September alone.

The impact of mass migration can be seen far beyond border towns. Major cities are seeing massive influxes of migrants, and both shelters and public schools are overwhelmed by the flood of immigrants. Public sentiment in these Democrat strongholds is shifting Rightward on the immigration issue, and the mayors of Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles and New York have jointly requested a meeting with President Biden to address the migrant surge.